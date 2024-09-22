43 Celebrities Who Served In Military

Celebrities are popular figures known around the world for their glamorous lives. However, some celebrities are famous because they have proudly served their country in the military. From Craig Morgan to Betty White, celebrities have worn army uniforms and put aside their fame and success just to contribute to their country’s protection. So, in this article, we will tell you about 43 celebrities who have served in the military.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is an American actor and producer who also works as a narrator. He has a 50-year-long career and is recognized as one of the greatest actors. Freeman is famous for appearing in many shows and films, including Street Smart, The Shawshank Redemption, Lean on Me, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and many more. While he was growing up, he was fascinated by war films, which inspired him to join the Air Force. In 1955, he served as a radar technician and left the service in 1959 after realizing that the military was not for him.

Hugh Hefner

The next prominent personality who served in the military was Hugh Hefner. He was an American magazine publisher who founded Playboy Magazine. He was also the editor-in-chief of the magazine and the driving force behind making it a worldwide network of Playboy Clubs. Apart from his professional life, Hefner was known worldwide for serving as an infantry clerk in the Army. From 1944 to 1946, he served as an Army writer for a military newspaper.

Tom Selleck

He was an American actor who had an amazing Hollywood career but was also famous for serving his country. Selleck appeared in many shows and films, including Magnum, P.I., Blue Bloods, Quigley Down Under, Three Men and a Baby, Friends, and The Rockford Files. However, from 1967 to 1973, he served in the California Army National Guard’s 160th Infantry Regiment. He made this decision after receiving a notice during the Vietnam War.

Betty White

The popular American actress and comedian had a 70-year-long career in the film and television industry. She was known worldwide for appearing in Password, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Match Game, Tattletales, Life with Elizabeth, and The Proposal. In addition to this, she was famous for serving in the military when the United States entered World War II. In 1941, she joined the American Women’s Voluntary Services where her work was to drive a truck that had supplies. However, she died in December 2021, after which the US Army recognized her for her service.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry is known worldwide for being a member of the British Royal Family. He is the son of Princess Diana and King Charles III who is married to Meghan Markle. Apart from being 5th in the line of succession, Prince Harry has served for 10 years in the Army of the British Army. In 2005, he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and became an Officer Cadet Wales. Later in 2007, he was deployed to Afghanistan. In 2008, he joined the Army Air Corps, became a Captain, and was deployed to Afghanistan again. After his military career ended, he created The Invictus Games and helped the injured servicemen and women.

Bea Arthur

Bea Arthur was an American actress who began her career in 1947 by performing on stage. She is known worldwide for appearing in several films and shows, including All in the Family, The Golden Girls, Maude, Lovers and Other Strangers, and Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends. Besides this, she is also famous for serving in the Armed Forces of America during the outbreak of World War II. In 1943, she joined the United States Marine Corps Women’s Reserve as a 1st member. She mainly served as a typist and truck driver. In September 1945, she left the military service.

Craig Morgan

The country music artist from America began his professional life in 2000 by releasing his debut album. He is popular worldwide for releasing many songs and albums such as Little Bit of Life, My Kind of Livin’, I Love It, That’s What I Love About Sunday, A Whole Lot More to Me and That’s What I Love About Sunday. He also served in the Army and its Reserve for 17 years. During his time, he was the Fire Support Specialist and E-6 Staff Sergeant who earned many honors for his service. He has signed up again in the Army Reserve and made this announcement on Grand Ole Opry’s stage.

Bob Barker

He was a famous media personality who passed away in August 2023 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years. He was known around the world for hosting the game shows The Price Is Right and Truth or Consequences. Also, during the outbreak of World War II, he joined the Navy Reserve of the United States. In his autobiography Priceless Memoirs, he explained that he was a naval aviator or Fighter Pilot.

Drew Carey

The American actor and comedian became famous worldwide in his sitcom, The Drew Carey Show. Before this, he began in stand-up comedy in 1985 by performing in open mics contests and comedy clubs. He also appeared as a stand-up comedian in The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Apart from this, he has also served in the Armed Forces of the United States. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1980 and served there until 1986. In the 25th Marine Regiment, he was the field radio operator. In an interview, he stated that it is important to recognize the sacrifices made by the armed forces because it takes a lot to serve a country.

Blippi

Another famous person who has served in the military is Blippi, who is actually Stevin John. He is a popular YouTube entertainer who plays the childlike and energetic role of Blippi, always dressed in a blue and orange beanie cap along with orange suspenders and a bow tie. Apart from YouTube, he also appears on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO, and Peacock. However, in 2006, he served in the United States Air Force and left the service in 2008. On Veterans Day in 2021, he uploaded an Instagram post where he can be seen wearing his pilot uniform.

Mel Brooks

The Get Smart actor has a 70-year-long career in the American entertainment industry. In addition to acting, he also works as a filmmaker, comedian, and writer. He has created many shows, including Your Show of Shows, Get Smart, The Twelve Chairs, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, History of the World, Part I, and many more. In 1944, when he turned 18, he was sent to a training center for his basic radio operator training after being inducted into the Army. He served various duties such as forward artillery observer, combat engineer, and corporal. He left the service in 1946.

Adam Driver

He is an actor from America who is known around the world for mainly working with auteur filmmakers. He has appeared in many shows and films including Hungry Hearts, Frances Ha, the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Logan Lucky, Paterson, Girls and Silence. For his exceptional work in the industry, he has received several awards and honors Volpi Cup for Best Actor. Before starting his entertainment career, Adam Driver served in the U.S. Marine Corps when he was just 17 years old. He decided to join the Armed Forces after the September 2001 attacks. Two years later, he was discharged from the service.

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle is a stand-up comedian and actor popular amongst his fans for appearing in The Daily Show, Modern Family, Step Brothers, How to Be a Latin Lover, The Hangover, and many more. Apart from his spectacular career in the entertainment industry, Riggle is a retired Marine officer who joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1990 after getting his pilot’s license. He served in the military for 23 years and was part of various units. In 2013, he retired from the service. Later he stated in an interview, that he decided to join the military because he thought it was an American duty and is kind of important for citizenship.

Tony Bennett

He was a traditional pop and jazz singer from America who started his singing career at a very young age. Bennett is one of the greatest singers of his generation and has earned many awards and honors. When World War II ended, he was drafted into the Armed Forces of the United States and mainly served in France and Germany. He was the U.S. Army infantryman in the European Theater. In 1946, he returned to his country two after getting discharged.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash is another well-known singer who has served in the United States military. He is considered one of the best-selling music artists who has sold over ninety million records. Around the world, the One Piece at a Time singer is famous for embracing genres such as gospel, rock, country, blues, folk, and many more. He is also recognized for joining the United States Air Force after graduating from high school. Shortly after the beginning of the Korean War, he joined the Air Force in 1950 and was sent to Germany. During his time there, he was the Intelligence-service radioman.

Elvis Presley

The Loving You singer was known as the King of Rock and Roll. He was a famous American actor and singer who was considered the best cultural figure of the 20th century. 1958 after making his film debut, Presley was drafted into the United States Army. After training, he was assigned to various battalions and served in numerous positions. He also rose to Sergeant and was later discharged in 1960. While in the military, he met Priscilla Beaulieu who later became his better half.

Robin Quivers

The actress and author from America has long been known for co-hosting The Howard Stern Show. Before entering the entertainment industry, she served in the United States Air Force. In 1975, she joined the Air Force and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. After serving for almost six months, she became a 1st lieutenant. Then, in 1978, she rose to the rank of captain. In the same year, she left the military service. Apart from this, Robin Quivers is a cancer survivor, which she has described in her autobiography, Quivers: A Life.

Clint Eastwood

The actor and director, Clint Eastwood is loved amongst his fans for appearing in Rawhide. Also, he is famous for starring in Dollars Trilogy, five Dirty Harry films, Any Which Way You Can, Pale Rider, Heartbreak Ridge, and Gran Torino. For his exceptional career in the entertainment industry, Eastwood has earned many awards and honors. In 1951, he joined the American Army during the outbreak of the Korean War. He received training at the Fort Ord in California. After two years, he left the military service in 1953.

Ice-T

Ice-T is the next famous American personality to serve in the military. He is an actor and rapper who began his career 1980 as an underground rapper. After releasing his debut album Rhyme Pays, he became famous worldwide. He released other albums and songs such as Cop Killer, Power, Home Invasion, O.G. Original Gangster, and The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech… Just Watch What You Say!. Before starting his career, he joined the Army in 1977 and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. He was sent to Hawaii and after staying there for 4 years, he was discharged from the Army.

Jimi Hendrix

The American guitarist and singer is considered one of the greatest guitarists of the 20th century. Hendrix began playing the instrument at the age of 15. However, before becoming a worldwide sensation, he was military personnel. In 1961, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States, but it was a forced choice. Hendrix was caught by the police in a stolen car case and was given two options: either to go to prison or serve in the military. As a result, he joined the Army and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. Later, in 1962, he left the service after getting injured.

Chuck Norris

The actor from America is also a famous martial artist who is popular for training Hollywood celebrities. He is known for appearing alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. Also, he has starred in several movies and shows, including The Expendables 2, An Eye for an Eye, The Octagon, A Force of One, Silent Rage, and Missing in Action. However, in 1958 after completing high school, Chuck Norris joined the Air Force as an Air Policeman and was assigned to the Osan Air Base located in South Korea. He served there for four years and was eventually discharged in 1962. While in the military, he continued his martial arts training.

Humphrey Bogart

The famous American actor Humphrey Bogart mainly acted in the classic Hollywood cinema. For his spectacular performances, he was regarded as an American cultural icon. He appeared in various films and shows throughout his career, including To Have and Have Not, Dark Passage, Key Largo, In a Lonely Place, The Caine Mutiny, and many more. Before starting his career in the entertainment industry, Bogart joined the Navy of the United States in 1918. World War I was going on during this time, and after one year, he left the service in 1919. When the US entered World War II, he again attempted to join the Navy but was rejected because of his old age.

James Earl Jones

The Coming to America actor is famous worldwide for being a pioneer for black actors in the entertainment industry. Before appearing in films and shows, he worked extensively in theatres and plays such as The Best Man, You Can’t Take It with You, and Driving Miss Daisy. In 1964, he made his film debut, and since then, Jones has starred in Conan the Barbarian, Sneakers, The Sandlot, and Homicide: Life on the Street. After finishing college and before becoming an actor, he joined the US Armed Forces. During the outbreak of the Korean War, he served in the Army and rose to the rank of 1st lieutenant.

Jimmy Stewart

Another actor who joined the Armed Forces of the United States and served there for a long time was Jimmy Stewart. He was an American actor who acted in 80 films until 1991. He was popular worldwide for appearing in The Philadelphia Story, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Anatomy of a Murder, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Cheyenne Autumn, and many more. 1941 he joined the Armed Forces during World War II and stayed until 1947. After 1947, he was transferred to the Air Force and held various commanding positions. He eventually retired from the service in 1968.

J.R. Martinez

The actor and motivational speaker from America is popular for starring in All My Children and being the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 13. Apart from his career in the entertainment industry, Martinez is known for being a former US soldier. In 2002, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States and was sent to the Military Occupational Specialty of 11B. There, he was assigned to the 502nd Infantry Regiment. However, in 2003, during the Iraq War, while driving a military truck, he suffered severe burns. Due to this, he had to undergo 33 plastic surgeries.

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was the first African-American player to play in the MLB. He was a renowned baseball player who started his Major League Baseball career in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. When the United States entered World War II, he joined the Armed Forces and was assigned to the Army cavalry unit. Later, he was assigned to the 761st “Black Panthers” Tank Battalion. In 1944, he was discharged from his military service.

Norman Lear

Norman Lear was a famous producer and screenwriter who died in December 2023 at 101. He has created and developed over 100 shows, including Sanford and Son, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, and many more. However, in 1942, Lear joined the Army Air Force of the United States and served as a gunner and radio operator. During the outbreak of World War II, he flew 52 combat missions. Later, in 1945, he left the military service and received an Air Medal. In 2022, he posted an Instagram picture which featured his B-17 Crew.

David Alvarez

The Canadian actor, David Alvarez is famous amongst his fans for starring in the Broadway, Billy Elliot the Musical as Billy Elliot. He received a Tony Award for this particular role and became the youngest actor to win the same. Additionally, Alvarez is popular for serving in the United States military. After completing high school, he enlisted in the Army and served there for two and a half years. In 2015, he returned to Broadway and began making appearances.

MC Hammer

The well-known rapper and record producer from America is also a dancer famous worldwide for his flashy dance movements. He is also an entrepreneur with multiple side businesses. As a rapper, he is considered a pioneer of pop rap and the first rapper to receive diamond status with his album. However, before starting his career, he joined the United States Navy as a petty officer or Aviation Store Keeper 3rd Class. He stayed in the service from 1981 until 1984.

Dennis Franz

Dennis Franz is the next celebrity who has served in the United States military. He is a retired actor who is known for appearing in the show NYPD Blue as Andy Sipowicz, an NYPD detective. For his role in the ABC show, Franz earned many awards and honors, including a Golden Globe Award. But before stepping into the entertainment industry, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and 82nd Airborne Division and served for a total of 11 months.

Montel Williams

Montel Williams is an actor from America who also works as a television host. Mostly, he is popular for hosting The Montel Williams Show, which ran until 2008. Also, he has made appearances in Matt Waters, The Peacekeeper, All My Children, The New Adventures of Robin Hood, and many more. However, before starting his career in the entertainment industry, Williams served in the American military. In 1974, he joined the United States Marine Corps and the Naval Academy as the 1st black marine. While in the military, he was part of the Naval Intelligence and Naval Security Group. In 1996, Williams was discharged from the service after 22 years.

Bill Cosby

The comedian and actor from America is known for playing the character of Cliff Huxtable in The Cosby Show. He has performed for decades in various films, shows, and stand-up comedies. Cosby is popular for appearing in I Spy, Hickey & Boggs, Leonard Part 6, A Different World, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Ghost Dad, and many more. In 1956, he joined the United States Navy and served as a hospital corpsman at three different bases: Virginia, Canada, and Maryland. His term was during the outbreak of the Korean War, and he was discharged in 1960.

Kirk Douglas

The famous actor from America passed away in February 2020 at the age of 103. He made his film debut in 1946 by appearing alongside Barbara Stanwyck in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. After this, he became an international sensation and a leading box-office star in the 1950s. When the United States entered World War II, Douglas joined the Naval Services in 1941. He served as a Navy lieutenant and became a communications officer in antisubmarine warfare. In 1944, he left the service after getting injured.

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman was the next actor to serve in the military before gaining stardom in the entertainment industry. He is a retired actor from America whose professional career spans over 60 years, during which he has made appearances in many shows and films such as Unforgiven, I Never Sang for My Father, Superman II, The Poseidon Adventure, The Firm, The Birdcage and many more. In 1946, when Hackman was just 16 years old, he left his home to join the US Marine Corps. During his time there, he served as a field radio operator. In 1951, he left the military service.

Don Rickles

Don Rickles was an actor and stand-up comedian who primarily became well-known for insulting comedy. He later appeared as a stand-up comedian in Late Show with David Letterman and The Dean Martin Show. He is known for proudly serving his country by joining the military service in 1944. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy and became a major part of World War II. He served as Seaman 1st class, mainly in the Pacific War.

Mickey Rooney

The popular actor from America had a professional career that spanned over ninety years. In 2014, Mickey Rooney passed away at the age of 93, and he was the last star to survive in the silent film era. Throughout his professional life, he appeared in more than 300 films and was regarded as one of the most commercially successful actors. During the outbreak of World War II, he joined the Armed Forces and worked with Patton’s 3rd Army. Also, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his exceptional services.

Kris Kristofferson

The country singer and songwriter Kris Kristofferson also worked as an actor in the entertainment industry. He is popular for writing songs, including For the Good Times and Help Me Make It Through the Night. However, before becoming a famous singer, he joined the US Army and attained the rank of captain. In the 1960s, he was sent to West Germany to be a member of the 8th Infantry Division. In 1965, he was discharged from the military service.

Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner is the next American celebrity who has proudly served in the military. He was an actor and stand-up comedian who worked as a screenwriter and director. He had an 11 decades-long career during which did a wide variety of work. Also, he earned many awards and honors for his performances including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1942, during World War II, Reiner joined the Army Air Forces of the United States. He worked as a French translator and teletype operator. At the end of the War, he attained the rank of Corporal. Later, in 1946, he left the service.

Pat Sajak

The American personality is popular worldwide for hosting Wheel of Fortune. He is a consultant and game show host who has received many awards and nominations for his hosting. Sajak has also appeared as a host on Airplane II: The Sequel, Days of Our Lives, and Live with Regis and Kelly. However, in 1968, he joined the Armed Forces of the United States and served as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Station. He served in the army during the Vietnam War. After one year, he left the military service in 1969.

Mr. T

The American actor is famous worldwide for starring in The A-Team and Rocky III. He is also loved by his fans for having a different hairstyle inspired by the Mandinka Warriors. But before joining the entertainment industry, in 1975, he joined the American Army and served mainly in the Military Police Corps. Also, he was regarded as the top trainee of his cycle for his exceptional efforts.

Harvey Keitel

The Mean Streets actor became sensational by playing the tough guy characters in various films and shows. He appeared in Who’s That Knocking at My Door, Thelma & Louise, Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Isle of Dogs. But before entering the entertainment industry, he joined the US Marine Corps in 1956 when he was just 17 years old. He was later discharged from the service, where he worked as a stenographer.

Alan Ladd

The Glass Key actor passed away in January 1964 at 50. He became famous in the 1940s and 1950s, majorly in Western and Noir films. The actor has starred in various films and shows, including This Gun for Hire, The Blue Dahlia, Two Years Before the Mast, and many more. During the outbreak of World War II, he briefly joined the U.S. Army Air Forces and was assigned the 18th AAF Base Unit. He achieved the rank of Corporal and was later discharged.

Peter Graves

The actor from America was famous worldwide for starring in Mission: Impossible as Jim Phelps. He passed away in March 2010 at the age of 83. However, before stepping into the entertainment industry, he served in the Armed Forces of the United States. In 1944, when World War II was going on, he joined the United States Army Air Forces and ultimately achieved the rank of Corporal. In 1945, he was honorably discharged from the service.