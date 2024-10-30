43 Celebrities Supporting Kamala Harris Election Campaign

As the date of the United States presidential election is approaching, more and more celebrities are showing their support for the candidates. Kamala Harris, one of the candidates for the presidential position, has received massive support from a wide variety of Hollywood celebrities including musicians, actors, actresses, comedians, and many more. Several celebrities are speaking up so that Kamala Harris can reach out to people and share her ideas. So, in this article, we will talk about some celebrities who are supporting Kamala Harris’ election campaign.

Jennifer Garner

The American actress, Jennifer Garner also works as a writer and businesswoman. Around the world, she is known for appearing in Time of Your Life, Catch Me If You Can, Alias, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Yes Day. On 11th October, during an event in Lancaster, Garner showed her support for Kamala Harris by endorsing her. The actress spoke about the potential impacts of Harris’s proposals including the $6,000 Child Tax Credit. She mentioned that Harris sees the people as real people.

Julia Roberts

The next actress who supports Kamala Harris’s election campaign is Julia Roberts. In September 2024, she expressed her support for the candidate but on 9th October, during Harris’s election campaign rally in Georgia, Roberts actually gave a speech. She urged the people of Canton to speak with their family and friends about politics and elections. In addition, the actress expressed that she fully supports the idea of reproductive rights.

Lizzo

She is a rapper and singer from America who actually began her professional career in hip-hop music. Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, Coconut Oil, and Cuz I Love You are some of her work credits. On 19th October, during an event of Kamala Harris’s election campaign in Detroit, Michigan, Lizzo joined the candidate as early voting began in the state. She stated that it’s time because America is ready for its first women president. By stating this, Lizzo showed her complete support to Harris.

Usher

The American singer and songwriter is also a dancer who is considered one of the most influential figures in pop music and contemporary R&B. On 19th October, during Kamala Harris’s election campaign event in Atlanta, Usher spoke in support of the candidate. He encouraged all the voters to choose a new generation of leadership. He mentioned that he is supporting Harris because she fights for everyone’s rights and freedom. Also, he expressed that Kamala has a vision for the country which will support the people and small businesses.

Megan thee Stallion

The singer, rapper, and songwriter from America first became popular around the world when her freestyling videos became viral on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Hot Girl Summer, Cash Shit, Fever, Suga, and Savage Remix are some of her work credits. On 30th July, the celebrity performed at one of Kamala Harris’s election campaign events in Atlanta and showed her complete support for the presidential candidate.

Taylor Swift

The American singer and songwriter from America is one of the biggest artists in the music industry. Teardrops on My Guitar, You Belong with Me, Speak Now, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Lover are some of her work credits. Apart from her professional life, Swift is often spotted speaking on political issues. Just moments after the presidential debate of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Taylor endorsed Harris and supported her. She stated that Harris is a steady-handed and gifted leader who knows how to lead a country without any chaos.

Quavo

The rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from America is known around the world as the frontman of Migos, a hip-hop group that is now defunct. Workin’ Me, Rocket Power, Quavo Huncho, and Rocket Power are some of his work credits. On 30th July, during the election campaign rally of Kamala Harris in Atlanta, the rapper spoke briefly and supported the presidential candidate. He stressed that it is very important to support a candidate who is committed to reducing gun violence in the country. He urged people to get out and vote because it is very important.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is considered a very influential figure in the entertainment industry. She is a talk show host, actress, author, and television producer who is well-known for her show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. On 19th October, the celebrity led a United for America event in a suburb of Michigan where she encouraged people to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election if they care about kindness and decency.

George Clooney

George Clooney is a famous actor and filmmaker from America who has worked in independent as well as blockbuster movies. For his work in the entertainment industry, he has received many awards and honors. The moment after it was announced that Kamala Harris would be running for the position of president instead of Joe Biden, George Clooney showed his support by stating America now needs a woman president. He also exclaimed that Harris would be a great leader and that everyone should support her in her historic quest.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Another celebrity who has shown his support for Kamala Harris is Lin-Manuel Miranda. He is a singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and actor from America who has earned many awards and honors for his professional work. In September, the celebrity along with Matt Damon headlined a fundraiser in New York City for Kamala Harris. His involvement in the fundraiser shows that he is a complete supporter of Kamala Harris.

Matt Damon

The other Hollywood celebrity who headlined the fundraiser held in New York City for the presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, was Matt Damon. He is an actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker from America. He made his film debut by appearing in Mystic Pizza in the year 1988. In September, he endorsed and supported Kamala Harris by headlining a fundraiser with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Robert De Niro

The American celebrity was one of the actors who took part in the Paisans for Kamala and showed his support for Kamala Harris. It is a live stream that features prominent Italian-Americans who support the presidential campaign of Harris-Walz. During the event, he mentioned that he hopes Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will win the upcoming presidential elections. In addition, he warned the voters to not become complacent before the elections. Niro also mentioned that if Harris-Walz wins the elections, the event of the 06th January Capitol Riots won’t be repeated.

Bruce Springsteen

Another celebrity who has shown his clear support for Kamala Harris is Bruce Springsteen. He is a famous rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist from America who is popularly called The Boss. On 24th October, during Kamala Harris’s election campaign rally in Clarkson, he performed and endorsed the presidential candidate. The celebrity stated that he wants a president who reveres the Constitution, does not threaten but wants to guide democracy, believes in the rule of law, and will fight for the rights of women. The River singer said that all of this can just be seen in one candidate and that this is Kamala Harris.

Barbara Streisand

Barbara Streisand is a famous actress and singer from America who also works as a songwriter, director, and producer. Recently, the celebrity has shown her support for Kamala Harris by stating that she is an ardent supporter of abortion rights. Streisand called Donald Trump a convicted felon and a pathological liar, who has been found guilty of sexual assault. She stated that the country needs a good leader who has a vision for the country and there is no one like Kamala Harris.

Eminem

The American rapper and songwriter, Eminem showed his support for Kamala Harris when he spoke briefly at Harris’s rally in Detroit, Michigan on 22nd October. He expressed during the rally that the state of Michigan means a lot to him and this time, the state is in more spotlight than ever. He encouraged the people to choose their leader wisely and get out and vote.

Samuel L. Jackson

The American actor is one of the most famous actors of his generation because his movies have made billions at the box office. Before becoming a successful actor in Hollywood, Jackson began his career by performing at The Public Theatre. On 24th October, during Kamala Harris’s election campaign rally in Clarkson, he spoke in support of the presidential candidate. He expressed that she is running with a proven track record of fighting for the people of America, standing up against bullies, and protecting vulnerable people.

Tyler Perry

He is an actor, playwright, and filmmaker from America who is also famous around the world for speaking up on political issues. On 24th October, during Kamala Harris’ election campaign rally in Clarkson, Georgia, Perry gave a speech in which he criticized Donald Trump and showed his clear support for Kamala Harris. The actor expressed that he had seen both the Central Park Five case and the recent Project 2025 and feels that Donald Trump doesn’t have a vision of success. He clearly supported Harris by saying that she had a vision of success.

John Legend

John Legend is a popular singer, record producer, and songwriter from America who is recognized around the world for his professional work. Get Lifted, So High, Evolver, Green Light, and Once Again are some of her work credits. The celebrity showed his support for Kamala Harris when he performed at the Democratic National Convention. After his performance, he expressed that Harris is eminently qualified to become the president of the country.

Billie Eilish

The next singer and songwriter who supported Kamala Harris’s election campaigns to the fullest is Billie Eilish. She is a famous American artist who first gained international fame in 2015 when he released her song, Ocean Eyes. In September, Billie and her brother Finneas showed their support for Kamala Harris by stating that they are going to vote for her because they want to protect the reproductive freedom of the country, planet, and democracy.

Mark Cuban

The famous businessman and television personality is known around the world for owning the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, first as a principal owner but now as a minority owner. Apart from this, often, Mark Cuban is often spotted speaking on political issues. Currently, he has shown his support for Kamala Harris by assisting in her election campaigns. Also, during this, he called the economic policies of Donald Trump ridiculous and fake. He mentioned that Harris is a great leader who will lead the country in the right direction.

Beyonce

Another popular Hollywood celebrity who is supporting Kamala Harris to its fullest is Beyonce. She is a singer and songwriter from America who also works as a businesswoman. Often, her fans call her Queen Bey because she is one of the most influential figures. On 25th October, the celebrity performed at the election campaign rally of Kamala Harris in Houston, Texas. Since the beginning of Harris’s election campaign in July, she has used the track, Freedom, sung by Beyonce, in her campaign advertisements and rallies.

Magic Johnson

The former professional basketball player from America is also a businessman who is often called the greatest point guard of all time. Throughout his NBA career, he stayed with the Los Angeles Lakers. On 4th October, the celebrity joined Kamala Harris at her election campaign event in Flint, Michigan. During the event, he spoke in support of her and shared a message that was intended for Black male voters. He mentioned that last time, Donald Trump promised a lot of things to the Black community but did not deliver them. He urged Black men to get out and vote for Kamala Harris, who wants to serve the people.

Stevie Wonder

The next celebrity who has supported and endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections is Stevie Wonder. He is an American singer and songwriter who is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. On 20th October, during an election campaign Souls to the Polls event in Jonesboro, the celebrity performed and showed his clear support. In addition to this, in August, he also performed at the Democratic National Convention.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper is known around the world as the King of Latin Trap. In addition to being a rapper, he is also a record producer and singer who has earned many awards and accolades. Recently, the celebrity has come forward and shown his support for Kamala Harris. After well-known comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s election campaign rally in New York, Bunny showed his support for Kamala Harris by saying that this election means a lot to the people of Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez

Another popular figure who came forward after Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico during Donald Trump’s rally in New York was Jennifer Lopez. She is a singer and actress from America who is often spotted sharing her views and opinions on political matters. After the incident, Lopez posted a tweet in which she mentioned the flag of Puerto Rico, the voting symbol, the check mark, and the clap emoji. By this, she showed her support for Kamala Harris and resentment for Donald Trump.

Ricky Martin

He is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who also works as an actor in the Hollywood industry. In addition to Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez, Martin also came in support of Kamala Harris when Tony Hinchcliffe made a very cruel joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s rally. On his official Instagram page, he shared a story and wrote to the people that this is what they all think of us. He urged his followers to vote for Kamala Harris.

Barbara Pierce Bush

The American activist, Barbara Pierce Bush is known around the world for being the daughter of George W. Bush and granddaughter of George H.W. Bush. Recently, the prominent figure was spotted in Pennsylvania where she was campaigning for her favorite candidate, Kamala Harris. In an interview, she revealed that it was very inspiring for her to meet the voters at the Harris-Walz election campaign in Pennsylvania. She hopes that the candidate moves the country forward and protects the rights of women.

Kelly Rowland

Another high-profile celebrity who is supporting the election campaign of Kamala Harris is Kelly Rowland. She is a singer, actress, and television personality who rose to fame when she was a member of the girl group, Destiny’s Child. During Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston, Texas, she asked the crowd of people to create their destiny by voting for the right person. By doing this, she has clearly shown her support for Kamala Harris.

Tina Knowles

The famous businesswoman and fashion designer is known around the world for being the mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles. Recently, the celebrity has shown her support for Kamala Harris by attending her election campaign rally held in Houston. At the rally, Tina introduced Beyonce and Kelly Rowland and stated that she was honored to be back in the city, where her girls got their incredible voices.

Eva Longoria Baston

The American actress, Eva Longoria Baston is also a producer and director in the entertainment industry. For her appearance in the Desperate Housewives, the actress is widely known. Recently, in an Instagram post, the celebrity showed her support for Kamala Harris. She posted a clip of her speech at the DNC. Longoria expressed that Kamala Harris is an inspiring leader who motivates everyone to fight for a just and equitable future. She stated that everybody should organize and vote in the month of November because it is very important.

Jack Schlossberg

The American writer, Jack Schlossberg is famous for being the only grandson of John F. Kennedy. In addition to this, he is also a political correspondent who became interested in politics in 2007. Recently, the prominent figure spoke at the Democratic National Convention and showed his support for Kamala Harris.

Ana Navarro

The next famous celebrity who is supporting the election campaign of Kamala Harris is Ana Navarro. She is a political strategist and commentator who appears on a wide variety of television shows. Also, she is the former advisor of Republican politicians. However, recently she made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention and clearly supported Kamala Harris. Though she is a member of the Republican party but she is not a Donald Trump supporter. She has urged the people of America to vote with dignity.

Jason Isbell

The singer and songwriter from America is best known for his solo work and his professional work with the band, The 400 Unit. In 2023, the band released the album Weathervanes, which became an instant hit. Recently, the artist performed in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. By doing this, he showed his complete support for presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Barack Obama

The former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were happy and proud when they learned that Kamala Harris would be running for the presidential position. In July, the former president called Kamala Harris and offered his support by stating that he and his wife would be honored to get her through this election and into the Oval Office. Michelle continued the call by saying that everyone should roll up their sleeves and let us make it happen.

Ariana Grande

The singer and songwriter from America is also an actress who has become one of the most influential figures in popular music. She is a pop icon who is known around the world for her four-octave vocal range. At the age of 15, the artist started her professional career by appearing in a Broadway musical. Recently, the prominent celebrity supported Kamala Harris by sharing the outgoing president’s post in which she endorsed Harris. Also, she wrote under the post that everyone should vote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The American politician, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also an activist and is popular around the world for being a United States Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district. In an Instagram post, she declared that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States. She also pledged her full support to her to ensure her victory in the upcoming elections.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is a well-known politician from America who served as the Georgia State Representative from 2007 to 2017. She is also a lawyer and voting rights activist who has recently shown her support for Kamala Harris. In a Twitter post, the author endorsed Kamala Harris and stated that she was proud of her. Further, Abrams mentioned that Harris is a tenacious fighter, a champion who fights for everyone’s rights, and a defender of democracy.

Aaron Sorkin

The next popular figure who has shown his full support for presidential candidate, Kamala Harris is Aaron Sorkin. He is an American playwright, film director, and screenwriter who became interested in writing at a very young age. In the entertainment industry, Sorkin is famous for his fast-paced dialogues and monologues. In a Twitter post, he endorsed Kamala Harris via his friend, Joshua Malina.

Mark Hamill

The American actor, Mark Hamill is famous around the world for appearing in the Star Wars franchise as Luke Skywalker. Corvette Summer, Brigsby Bear, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Big Red One are some of his work credits. Recently, the actor endorsed Kamala Harris by posting a tweet. The Twitter post contained an image of the actor with the candidate. Hamill expressed his full support and endorsement for Kamala and hopes she wins the elections in November.

Shonda Rhimes

The television producer, Shonda Rhimes is also a screenwriter who founded the production company, Shondaland. For being the head writer, creator, and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, the celebrity is widely known. In an Instagram post, she endorsed and showed her full support for Kamala Harris. Rhimes wrote in the post that she stood behind the candidate in 2016 when she ran for the Senate and was also behind her when she was running for the position of Vice President.

Lynda Carter

The actress from America is also an acclaimed singer and beauty pageant titleholder. Around the world, she is widely known for appearing in the television series, Wonder Woman as Diana Prince. In an Instagram post, she endorsed the presidential candidate by writing that it’s time to vote for Kamala Harris so that she can become the next American president this November. She also criticized Donald Trump by stating that he has done nothing but drive everyone to the bottom. She expressed that Harris is an honorable leader and believes in the future of the country.

Wendell Pierce

Another American celebrity who is supporting Kamala Harris to its fullest is Wendell Pierce. He is an actor and businessman who rose to notoriety as a character actor for playing various roles on the stage as well as on screens. By posting a tweet, Pierce showed his support for Kamala Harris. He wrote that he is now joining the millions of Americans and is fully supporting the presidential candidate because she knows how to preserve the democracy of the country. He uploaded the tweet shortly after Joe Biden made the announcement.

Mandy Moore

The American singer and songwriter rose to prominence when she released her debut single, Candy, in the year 1999. On her official Instagram page, she shared stories in which she endorsed and supported Kamala Harris. She urged the people of the country to choose their leader wisely.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is a famous actress from America who has received numerous awards and honors for her professional work. In the year 1996, she made her film debut by appearing in A Time to Kill. In an Instagram post, the Red Band Society actress urged the Democrats to get behind Kamala Harris. She wrote under the picture that the time of handwringing and teeth gnashing is now over. By doing this, she showed her complete support for Kamala Harris.