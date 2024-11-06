43 Celebrites Who have Rare Breed Pets

Celebrities tend to have ludicrous lifestyles but sometimes it also trickles down to their hobbies and pets. Here’s a list of 43 celebrities who have rare breed of pets – or simply downright outrageous choice of pets such as lions, tigers and even pigs. Read here about some of the craziest celebrity idiosyncrasies.

1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has a huge collection of pets as her family. And they live a wealthy lifestyle just like their owner. She has a miniature pig named Princess Piglet that costs nearly $4,500 that she adopted in 2009.

In addition to this she has five

Paris Hilton has an extensive pet family, starting with Princess Piglet, a $4,500 miniature pig she adopted in 2009. She also has five Pomeranians, including Marilyn Monroe and Baby Luv, and six Chihuahuas like Tinkerbell and Prince Tokyo Gizmo, Mugsy the pug, Lady Coco Chanel, the pony and mini pinscher named Dollar.

In case the list was not exhaustive enough, she also takes care of three cats, a ferret named Cinderella, and a kinkajou named Baby Luv, along with an African Grey parrot named Hank.

2. Elvis Presley

In “Tiger Man,” Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll says that he’s the king of the jungle. It because of his undying love for animals.

He had a plethora of animals to his name at Graceland. These included chickens, a turkey named Bowtie, donkeys, a mynah bird, two wallabies from Australia, which he later donated to Memphis Zoo. The mynah bird would keep repeating messages about his presence and the donkeys would enjoy their time swimming in the pool.

Moreover, there were horses named Rosing Sun and Bear, dogs named Sherlock who was a basset hound.

Presley involved his loved one in his passion for animals and often gifted pets to his mother, Priscilla and daughter, Lisa Marie.



3. Herbert Hoover

The Hoover family tops the charts of presidents for having an array of pets during their time in the White House. These included Collies, terriers, and a Belgian Police Dog, Glen, a Collie given away due to behavioral issues; King Tut, Herbert’s favorite, who returned to their previous home; and Shamrock, an Irish Wolfhound that became aggressive.

They also adopted a wild opossum named Billy and smaller animals to form a tiny farm of pets.



4. Pablo Picasso

Born in Málaga, Spain to an art teacher, Pablo Picasso had several canine friends growing up.

He owned several dog breeds including

Pablo Picasso, born in was the son of an art teacher and had a life rich with canine companions. Known for his art and ego, Picasso owned various dog breeds, including terriers, Poodles, and an Afghan Hound named Kabul. His Dachshund, Lump, was particularly significant, even becoming a subject in his artwork.

They eventually became a part of his art and an inspiration to his creative process. Picasso acknowledged how Kabul was particularly a subject of his musings for creating art.

5. Salvador Dali

The founder of surrealism was a huge fan of his pets. As absurd as his art, Dali had two notable companions named Babou and Bouba. They were ocelots which he always carried with him at social events. They were also donned in fancy leashes and ruffed collars.

Dalí also had a rooster named Oscar and was famously photographed walking an anteater in Paris.

His eccentric choice of pets was a direct reflection of his artistic vision and out of the box creative visions.

6. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a certified cat lady. But her cats are the wealthiest felines of the world. They are named after her favourite tv characters. Olivia Benson, named, after the character from Law and Order, has a net worth of $97 million, thanks to her involvement in merchandise and commercials. She is a Scottish Fold, meanwhile her other cats include Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. The latter is a rag doll that Swift adopted in 2019.

Swift’s cats also tend to be a source for her inspiration and it also motivated her to pursue her acting role in the film, “Cats.”

Her cats have become famous and tend to bag insanely expensive brand deals and seemingly live a luxurious lifestyle like their owner.

7. Andrew Jackson

The seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson who was also a war hero had several pets to his name.

He was an inspiring figure and often dubbed as “the president of the common man,” since he rose to presidency after extreme poverty.

Jackson owned several pets, including many horses, ponies, and a parrot named Poll.

He was a well-known horse breeder in Tennessee and his horse named Sam Patch helped pulling his carriage in Washington, D.C.

Moreover, one of his racehorses named Thruxton was involved in a fight with Charles Dickinson over an insult to Jackson’s wife.

A funny anecdote of his rare pets includes his pet parrot Poll who was heard swearing at the mourners dying Andrew Jackson’s funeral.

8. Teddy Roosevelt

Another famous president with rare pets is none other than Teddy Roosevelt. He was the 26th president and took the office with his team of pets and six children in 1901.

The Roosevelt family had a menagerie that included a bear named Jonathan Edwards, a lizard named Bill, and guinea pigs like Admiral Dewey and Father O’Grady, among others.

Roosevelt was a huge lover of pets and cherished each one of them. Word has it that he brought his son Archie’s pony named Algonquin through the elevator into his room when the boy was sick.

The family also owned several breeds of dogs including Sailor Boy the Chesapeake retriever and Alice’s Pekingese, Manchu, a gift from the last empress of China.

9. Audrey Hepburn



Audrey Hepburn had a unique bond with her pet baby deer, Pippin, nicknamed “Ip.”

During the filming of “Green Mansions” in 1959, the animal trainer suggested Hepburn take Ip home to help him bond with her.

The deer became so attached that he followed her everywhere, even to the supermarket.

Hepburn’s other pet was jealous of this new companion.

The fawn slept in a custom bathtub, and their heartwarming relationship was captured by photographer Bob Willoughby, who noted how calm and affectionate the deer was with Hepburn.

10. George Clooney

George Clooney famously had a pet pig named Max for nearly 18 years. He also had a dog named Einstein.

Unfortunately, Max died and Clooney shared on a tour with CBS’ “Person to Person” show that he loved having Max as a pet but he thought it was time for him to move on finally.

George remembered Max as being very smart and entertaining, even though he had wild and destructive habits.

Max eventually grew to around 250 pounds and even slept in bed with Clooney until he became too large.

11. Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway, known for his literary achievements, also loved cats, especially during his time in Key West. His home housed a colony of polydactyl cats, famously referred to as Hemingway’s six-toed cats.

These feline creatures attacked many visitors to the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum.

Most of the cats are the babies of Snow White and are a gift from the a ship captain.

The museum is open throughout the year and are still believed to continue Hemingway’s legacy.



12. Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren is a dedicated animal rights activist and conservationist. She was renowned for her role in “The Birds,” by Alfred Hitchcock.

She was actively involved in the Road Foundation and the Shambala Preserve in California for the big cats.

In 1971, LIFE photographer Michael Rougier captured moments of Hedren with her family and Neil, a 400-pound lion who lived with them.

He would share the living space and would even sleep on the bed with Hedren’s daughter, Melanie Griffith.

Melanie later acknowledged the dangers of keeping such a wild animal within close proximity of her daughter.

13. Ariel Winter

Several celebrities have spoken up about animal rescue and preservation. Ariel Winter is also one of the passionate advocates.

She is famously known for her role as Alex Dunphy in “Modern Family.”

She has six rescue dogs: Casper (Samoyed), Chloe (German Shepherd/Doberman), Rocco (French Bulldog), Cash (Australian Shepherd), Cleo (mixed breed), and Cobey (mixed breed).

Ariel goes beyond this and also collaborates with rescues like The Labelle Foundation and Wags and Walks. Hence focusing on medically needy dogs and caring for pregnant dogs and their pups.

She is committed to raising awareness and running running rescue efforts for animals.



14. Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is known for having crazy pets but with wife, Hailey Baldwin Beiber, he continues to expand his pet family.

During Halloween the couple was seen hanging out with their pets Piggy Lou and dog named Oscar.

Hailey showcased Piggy Lou in a pig costume, affectionately referring to her as “Oscar’s new baby sister.”

The couple have stayed together and celebrated each anniversary with their small family of pets, up until recently when they welcomed their son, Jack.

15. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is a certified animal enthusiasts and it’s evident with her small family of adopted pets.

In 2014, she received a Wolf-Dog Hybrid named Jack from her mother, who owns four wolves.

In 2017, she rescued a dog named Trip. She also has two mutts, Bear and Bernie, adopted while filming “Twilight.” Bear was saved from euthanasia while he was stationed at a shelter. Stewart and her family continue to invest in animals and save them from rescue shelters.



16. Mike Tyson

In the 1990s and 2000s, Mike Tyson owned three tigers, each costing $50,000.



During his peak boxing career, Tyson bought the exotic pets, but only kept one for 16 years and donated the rest.

He jokes about it being a black market deal for his tigers were only friendly towards him and hostile to others.

Finally, he had to give up the tiger who was his companion for the longest time because of management issues.

17. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, a known animal lover, often shares sweet moments on her Instagram, cuddling an adorable dog or posting photos of her magnificent horses.

Kendall owns a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro, who often appears in her posts, including her recent Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2024 campaign.

Her sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a dog enthusiast, caring for multiple pups and even employing a dog nanny to help manage her seven dogs.

18. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon took to her social media to share the heartbreaking news of the death of her beloved pet. It was a Labrador named Hank who died after spending the last 14 and a half years with them.

Through her Instagram story she shared pictures of the deceased animal with the following caption, “We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and pack leader.”

Her daughter Ava also paid a tribute for the beloved family member, saying that she would miss the dogs unwavering love and companionship.

The Witherspoon family, known for their love of pets, continues to cherish their other dogs, including Labrador Major and bulldog Minnie Pearl.

19. Martha Stewart

Just like several other celebrities, Martha Stewart also spent her life staying on a farm. She added a diverse collection of animals to the farm that only started from a chicken coop made from her daughter’s playhouse.

In Bedford, she now raises around 200 chickens of various breeds, producing over 100 eggs daily.



Martha’s large farm includes Friesian horses. They provide fun rides and also manure for her composting system.

Other animals include Pomeranian geese, Thanksgiving turkeys, miniature donkeys named Clive, Rufus, and Billie, and two Black Welsh Mountain sheep, Babaa and Black Sheep, whose wool she uses for crafts.

20. Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is known for his exquisite taste in everything. It also includes his pets such as a French bulldog named Django. It was named after his character from “Django Unchained.”

Quite oddly, Leonardo’s peers were not a huge fan of his pet. Django was known to put off people because of his smelly gas – hence, most people were reluctantly to fly in his private jet with Django around.

Later in 2020, Leonardo and his then-girlfriend, Camila Morrone went on to adopt two husky siblings named Jack and Jill. They were adopted after being reduced from a frozen lake.

Additionally, he once bought a Sulcata tortoise at a trade show for $400, which can live up to 80 years, showing his devotion to long-term exotic pet ownership.

21. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber added two kittens to his tiny family of pets, they were named Sushi and Tuna. But PETA took this big news as a means to raise awareness.

The Savannah kittens were sold at a ridiculously high rate of $35,000. It inadvertently increasing the demand for hybrid pets but also adds to the pet’s overpopulation crisis. With the shelter homes full of ordinary pets, it only makes sense to give them a home instead of investing in hybrids.

This isn’t Bieber’s first exotic pet experience; he previously had a capuchin monkey, OG Mally, which was seized in Germany for lack of documentation.

Despite these common celebrity practices of buying exotic pets, PETA encourages people choose adoption over buying pets.

22. Megan Fox

Megan Fox recently expressed interest in finding a girlfriend, but Machine Gun Kelly introduced two new cats to their family instead.

They welcomed a Siamese kitten and another Bengal cat, increasing their total to three cats, including their first Bengal, Whiskey.

The names “Tickets” and “Na’avi” likely reference Kelly’s album “Tickets to My Downfall” and the language from “Avatar.”

Besides their cats, Fox and Kelly have children from previous relationships and are engaged. Fox’s recent post seeking a girlfriend sparked playful responses, including one from rapper Rubi Rose. But MGK was smart enough to bring in a pet solution.

23. Micheal Jackson

Micheal Jackson’s pet chimpanzee was a talk of the twin during his time with the celebrity. After Jackson’s death, his chimpanzee still stays relevant. He celebrated his 40th birthday at the Center for Great Apes in Florida where he lived since 2005. The party had a bubble theme and a banana cake.

Originally bought in 1983, Bubbles lived at Neverland Ranch until he grew too large to be a pet.



The chimpanzee is almost five feet tall and weighs a healthy 185 pounds. He loves watching old DVDs of Micheal Jackson’s performance, and surprisingly still recognizes family members such as LaToya Jackson.

24. Vanilla Ice

Robert Mathew Van Winkle whose stage names is Vanilla Ice is a huge hip hop artist. He is a successful artist and a television host. And of course, he had an eccentric choice of pet.

He shared that he once had a pet kangaroo named Bucky Buckaroo, whom he cared for for 14 years.



As a baby Buck would hope around the house with a diaper on and even play with Vanilla Ice’s children. He grew up to be a tall kangaroo and was relocated to a farm in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

25. Kristie Alley

The Emmy award winning comedian, Kristie Alley passed away in 2022 after fighting colon cancer. But her passion for animals stayed on.

She looked after a flock birds, dogs, monkeys and 14 lemurs, most of them were considered unconventional and some even illegal in California.

Alley was passionate about the animals she owned – especially the lemurs who were in a conservatory in Madagascar even though their native climate matched that of Los Angeles.

She was well-aware of the nature of lemurs, hence encouraged people to avoid keeping them as pets unless people were willing to keep a dedicated full-time caregiver for them – since they need a lot of attention.

26. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is a renowned actress and a devoted animal lover. She owns a variety of pets including alpacas, dogs, rabbits, parrots, horses, cats, and even an owl.

She takes all opportunity to vocalize her love for animals and teach people that they should work together to work for animal safety. On National Pet Day she shared photos of her pets on Instagram with the music of Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Fans loved her post and suggested that she star in Dr. Dolittle movie.

Hayek adds her pet collection with a lot of love and thoughtfulness, for example she gifted an owl to her husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

27. Phyllis Gordon

Phyllis Gordon had an active acting career from 1911 to 1941. The American actress was known for her odd collection of pets.

She had a thriving career with 50 films under her name. The silent actress was famously pictured at London with a pet cheetah and at another occasion at Davenport, Iowa with a marmoset in her handbag.

28. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is a devoted dog mom with a vast menagerie that includes numerous dogs, two horses, two mini horses, four cats, and two pigs.



Smiley Miley has always been a huge activist – whether it was for the homeless or animals. She often expresses her love her pet animals through Instagram and has acknowledged that the animals helped her get over her breakup with Liam Hemsworth – especially when she used to wake up surrounded by them.

Miley expressed that the animals taught her how to love unconditionally. Moreover, he passion was obvious in one of “The Voice” episodes where she said one her dogs was accidentally electrocuted because he bit an electrical wire but thankfully recovered and is doing well.

29. Nicholas Cage

Nicholas Cage is known for having eccentric hobbies and idiosyncrasies. He lavishly spent his money on rare comics and a dinosaur skull. Thus, it only makes sense that he owns a rare, exotic crow as a pet. Cage named him Huggin and had a lavish geodesic dome designed to house the pet.

As if this wasn’t shocking enough, Cage also owns a two-headed snake named Harvey that the actor bought for $80,000. But he was forced to sell it to a zoo because of feeding problems.



Cage has also kept king cobras, an octopus, and a five-foot Asian water monitor lizard, showing his unique and diverse menagerie of pets.

30. Josephine Baker

The extraordinary life of Josephine Baker wasn’t short of exotic pets. She was a legendary figure known for her burlesque performances, roles as a French spy, and activism for civil rights against the KKK.

She famously walked her pet cheetah, Chiquita, through Paris and had a goat named Toute-Toute and a pig called Albert in her dressing room and nightclub kitchen.

Josephine’s vibrant and unconventional life showcases her remarkable spirit and commitment to social justice.

31. Slash

Slade has revealed his deep passion for reptiles, particularly boas and pythons in several interviews.

He keeps an impressive collection in custom-built cages at his home, showing the importance of proper care and devotion to pets.



He also shared stories of adopting orphaned snakes such as his pet anaconda named Clyde who unfortunately passed away:

But he is particularly careful of keeping his reptilian pets happy and endorses the proper care and attention these atypical pets need.

Moreover, he takes out time to teach the general public about reptiles, helping overcome the taboo and fear around them.

32. Frida Khalo

Renowned artist, Frida Kahlo had many beloved pets, including macaws, monkeys, and hairless dogs.

Many of her self-portraits feature these animals, highlighting her strong bond with them.

It’s essential to encourage children to create meaningful art that connects to their own lives.

33. Tracy Morgan

Comedian Tracy Morgan, known for his quirky personality, owns a giant Pacific octopus named Bwyadette, who recently received a new tank from the Animal Planet show “Tanked.”



But octopuses are not the most appropriate pets in most households. They need constant stimulation and are very intelligent beings. Hence, confined and small environments can lead to a lot of distress and boredom.

Their sensitivity to light and water quality also significantly reduces their life span if their environment is not carefully kept in check.

Morgan is fully committed to Bwyadette and works with tank designers to modify the pet octopus’ home to the best of its needs and happiness.

34. Ice T

Although bulldogs are a charming breed because of their wrinkled faces and stout bodies, they tend to be abandoned at shelters.

Actor Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin took to rescuing bulldogs.

They are passionate about rescuing bulldogs, having fallen in love with the breed after adopting Spartacus and later, Maximus.

The couple raise funds for nearly 400 bulldogs in the East Coast rescue homes. One of these fundraisers include Long Island Bulldog Rescue’s “Bash For The Bulldogs.”

They work to find the dogs the best lifelong companions. Coco emphasizes that bulldogs, despite the assumed stubbornness, have immense love and loyalty for their owners.



35. Tom Felton

Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter,” surprised fans by dressing his dog, Willow, in a Gryffindor scarf for Halloween.

He shared playful Instagram photos of Willow, who looked adorable in her festive outfit.

The post garnered millions of likes, with fans commenting on the amusing sight. One witty follower joked, “MALFOY, YOUR FATHER WILL HEAR ABOUT THIS!” showcasing the fun and lighthearted connection between Felton and his beloved dog during the Halloween festivities.

36. Tyga

Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is under investigation for allegedly housing a pet tiger illegally at his Calabasas home. After receiving an anonymous tip on April 19, California wildlife officials found no signs of the tiger upon initial inspection.

However, they staked out the property until Tyga returned that evening. He claimed to have taken the 7-month-old Bengal tiger to a Ventura County shelter earlier that day.

The tiger was subsequently transferred to a licensed facility, as owning tigers as pets is prohibited in California. Tyga could face fines and potential jail time for this violation.

37. Hugh Hefner

The Playboy Mansion, famously owned by Hugh Hefner, holds the rare distinction of being a licensed zoo. When Daren Metropoulos purchased the property in 2016 for $100 million, concerns arose about the fate of the animals, including monkeys, peacocks, and exotic birds.

However, Metropoulos confirmed he would keep the animals despite planned renovations. Under the terms of the sale, Hefner lived in the mansion until his death in 2017, paying $1 million annually in rent during his residency.

In her memoir, “Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself,” Crystal Hefner alleges that the animals at the Playboy Mansion were neglected and mistreated.

She describes exotic animals as appearing “depressed” and details how pet birds repeatedly died due to a malfunctioning water dispenser.

Crystal also recalls hearing the animals cry out in distress. These revelations mark a stark contrast to her previous claims that the mansion was an animal “oasis” when she praised Hugh Hefner’s love for animals in 2014.

38. Terrence Cody

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Terrence Cody was sentenced to nine months in jail in 2016 for starving his dog, a rare breed mastiff, to death.

The dog had been deprived of food for over four weeks, losing more than half its body weight.

Cody was also convicted of possessing an alligator and drug paraphernalia. His girlfriend, Kourtney Kelley, was sentenced to 60 days for related animal cruelty charges. Cody was cut from the Ravens in 2015, shortly before being indicted.

39. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a devoted animal lover with seven pets, including a mini donkey, a pig, a pony, and four dogs. His love for animals, rooted in his Austrian farm upbringing, is showcased on social media, where he shares moments with them.

He uses their popularity to support his charity, After School All Stars. Schwarzenegger also teaches his grandchildren about animal care during visits to his estate. His furry companions bring him joy and are an integral part of his life.



40. Mayim Bialik

Esau, a Peterbald cat, has been part of Mayim Bialik’s life for nine years. She wasn’t deeply involved in the vegan or animal rights community when she found him at a pet store in Bel Air.

Despite his siblings being adopted, Esau remained, and his affectionate nature drew Balik back to adopt him. She claims he is incredibly loving and communicative, greeting her at the door and walking me out when I leave. Like many Peterbalds, he tends to be cold, so he seeks warmth and affection, especially at night.

Balik says that his personality is a unique blend of monkey, dog, and human, making him an irreplaceable companion.

41. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner recently shared stories about her uniquely named pets during an interview. Her family’s pets include a golden retriever named Birdie, a cat named Moose, and two dogs named Kitty and Bugs. Birdie, now eight, has recently been promoted to a therapy dog at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which Garner is proud of.

She also reminisced about her late dog, Martha Stewart, a Labrador gifted to her after filming “13 Going on 30.” Garner humorously noted she used her dog to secure an appearance on Martha Stewart’s cooking show.

Her latest addition includes an ant farm.

42. Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and her ex-husband Dean McDermott had a diverse collection of pets, creating a lively household.

Their animal family includes dogs, pigs, chickens, bearded dragons, and a cat. Some standout pets are Frankie Dawn, a Great Pyrenees, and Nutmeg, a pig co-parented with Jennie Garth. Spelling’s bearded dragons, particularly Smushy and Slushy, are special to her, with one even enjoying watching reality TV.

Their daughter Stella is deeply attached to some pets, like cat Bean, who went missing in 2022. The family’s bond with their animals was a core part of their home life.

43. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, gave fans a rare look into their peaceful life on a farm. They shared photos of their time with the animals, including snapshots of Thomas wearing bunny ears.

Despite Amanda’s Hollywood career, she treasures life on their New York farm with their kids, Nina and Thomas, enjoying nature and privacy.

Living on the farm, their primary home during the pandemic, has brought them closer as a family. Amanda loves the outdoors and says this lifestyle has strengthened her marriage, with Thomas often caring for the animals. It includes some odd animals such as a donkeys, horses, ducks, hens and many more.