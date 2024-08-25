42 Celebrities Who Survived Car Accidents

Several celebrities were involved in terrifying or near-fatal car accidents. While some passed away, several survived these dramatic incidents. These accidents involving high-profile celebrities often make headlines. Here are some of the celebrities who luckily survived car accidents.

Dick Van Dyke

The legendary actor Dick Van Dyke lost control of his car, which slid off on a wet road and crashed into a gate in Malibu, California, in March 2023. The Mary Poppins star sustained minor injuries. He had two stitches on his lower lip.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan’s blue Ferrari 812 lost control and smashed into a parked Kia SUV. The Black Panther actor was unharmed, but both cars were badly damaged. The incident happened in Hollywood, California, in December 2023. Since there was no evidence to prove what happened, Jordan was not charged in the crash.

Michael B Jordan's $430,000 Ferrari is DESTROYED in horror crash outside Hollywood studio as Creed star's supercar plows into parked KIA and leaves mangled wreckage across road The actor, 36, was seen speaking to police officers on the sidewalk after his blue sports car had… pic.twitter.com/k0jCicMFdx — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 4, 2023

Kanye West

Kanye West was involved in a car accident that left him with serious injuries after signing his first record deal in 2002. The rapper fell asleep at the wheel while driving from a recording studio in Los Angeles, California. His car suddenly and sharply turned into the opposite lane, crashing into another vehicle. While the driver of the other car broke both his legs, West was left with a shattered jaw. West had revealed that he was still learning how to rap again. This accident later inspired him to write his debut single, “Through the Wire.”

Pete Davidson

In March 2023, Pete Davidson, who was driving recklessly, lost control of his Mercedes-Benz and slammed into a Beverly Hills home. No one was injured in the crash. However, the Saturday Night Live comedian was charged with reckless driving and was ordered to community service.

The comedian was involved in another accident in October. He crashed his SUV against the side of a wall while leaving his show in Los Angeles.

Alison Brie

In 2022, Alison Brie recalled a freak accident that left her almost blind. At the age of 7, she fell and hit the back of her head on concrete in a playground, sustaining a concussion. What was even worse was that, on her way to the hospital, she started losing her vision. In this panic situation, her father’s car met with an accident that threw her to the floor of the car. When they reached the hospital, they were told that if the vision didn’t return within 12 hours, she might be permanently blind. Fortunately, 10 hours later, when she woke up, her vision returned.

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson was involved in a car accident that put her in a coma for several days. The Last Kiss actress revealed that she was 14 years old when she was involved in a head-on collision with a truck while traveling with friends down the Pacific Highway in California. She said that she had a head injury.

Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car collision in Hollywood on Halloween night in 2023. The Succession actor, who was driving his truck, hit another vehicle before crashing into a pizzeria. Fortunately, neither the actor nor anyone inside the restaurant or in the vehicles was seriously hurt. However, the actor was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of negligence. The possibility of the actor being intoxicated or having committed the crime was ruled out. It was believed that the crash might have happened because Alan’s truck was new and super high-tech.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was involved in several car accidents. At one time, there was even a death hoax claiming he had died in a car crash. However, the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he was “alive.”

one…Im not dead. I had to check on this one…but it turns out Im alive — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 29, 2010

In 2014, Justin was in the back seat of a black Escalade when it was reportedly hit by a BMW near the parking lot of the Bouchon restaurant in Beverly Hills. No one was injured.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was involved in a near-fatal car crash while traveling in Malibu Hills in 2019. His vintage Plymouth Barracuda went off the road and crashed into a slope. The hilly terrain and the car’s speed made the crash worse, causing the actor to suffer serious back injuries. The actor had to undergo surgery and was discharged 10 days after the crash and went to a rehabilitation center for further recovery. In an interview, Kevin revealed how bad his days were during his early stages of recovery.

Mariska Hargitay

In 1967, Mariska Hargitay was involved in a major car accident that killed her mother Jayne Mansfield, her then-boyfriend Samuel S. Brody and the 19-year-old driver while traveling from Mississippi to New Orleans. A truck that was spraying a thick white fog obstructed the driver’s vision, causing the accident. Among the survivors were Mariska, who was just 3 years old and asleep in the backseat, and her brothers Mickey Jr. and Zoltan, who were 8- and 6-year-old, respectively.

Scott Disick

Scott Disick was involved in a freak car accident in 2022. While on his way to pick up his son Mason for a movie date, his Lamborghini crashed in Calabasas, and because of the speed, his car flipped. Fortunately, Scott escaped with minor injuries.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone was involved in a car accident when she was in her 30s. Sharon was on the way to meet her friends at a country club near an icy lake when her car hit black ice. Luckily, the Basic Instinct actress was left unhurt.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi’s parents’ Ford Mercury sedan leaped off the freeway and 40 feet down an embankment in Malibu, California. The Top Chef host was 14 years old when the incident happened, which left her right arm shattered and fractured her right hip. The accident also left a long scar on her upper arm. In an interview, she revealed that they were lucky to survive.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods survived a single-car wreck in February 2021. The golf star was left with traumatic injuries, including multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula of his right leg and a bruised rib cage after his SUV flipped over several times in Los Angeles. Woods was traveling at over 82 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was hospitalized for three weeks and continued his recovery with rehabilitation at home in Florida.

Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey

Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey survived the car crash in 1987 that claimed two lives. Matthew was driving when he struck another vehicle head-on in Ireland. Matthew, who was 25 years old at the time, suffered cuts on the face and broken ribs and leg. Jennifer was in the passenger seat.

Jeffree Star

In April 2021, while driving his friend Daniel Lucas in Wyoming, Jeffree Star lost control of his car, hitting black ice, which sent him and his passenger flying off the road. Got into a horrific car accident. The YouTuber and makeup entrepreneur revealed on social media that his back was broken and had vertebrae fractures on his spine.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling survived a scary car crash in Los Angeles in 2019. The writer and producer was fortunate that she wasn’t seriously injured but was rattled from the incident as fans asked her for selfies and autographs, while she waited for a tow truck. Mindy was accused of running a stop sign and crashing into another woman’s vehicle.

Kris Jenner

In 2016, while driving in Calabasas, Kris Jenner crashed her Rolls-Royce into another car. One side of her car was completely damaged. Though shaken by the accident, Kris felt fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman was seriously hurt after the car he was driving flipped over several times. Reportedly, they had to use the jaws of life (a hydraulic cutter) to rescue him. The Oscar-winning actor’s arm and elbow were broken, and his shoulder was injured.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner was driving a black Cadillac SUV, which was one of the vehicles involved in a multiple rear-end collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in 2015. Caitlyn’s car hit a 69-year-old woman named Kimberly Howe’s car, which hit another SUV. The actress survived, multiple people were injured, and Howe died at the scene. Caitlyn was never charged for the crash. In 2018, she was sued and had to pay a settlement of $800,000.

Soulja Boy

In 2019, Soulja Boy survived an unusual car accident. The hip-hop star encountered heavy rain while he was driving in Malibu, California. The rain caused mudslides and flash floods, and the rapper was in a dangerous area at the time. He tweeted about the scary experience and mentioned that his car got stuck and almost went into the ocean. Soulja was thankful to be alive.

Halle Berry

In 2000, Halle Berry’s SUV ran a red light and collided with another vehicle. She left the scene and drove to the hospital to get treated for her head injury. The other driver had a broken wrist. The actress was charged with a hit-and-run case and was sentenced to three years’ probation, fined and ordered to perform community service.

David Spade

While David Spade was driving in the Beverly Hills area, another car caused his car to spin out. The accident, which happened in 2017, involved three cars. The actor, who was scared and shaken up, was taken to the hospital. In a show, he revealed that he suffered a broken rib.

Brandy Norwood

In 2006, Brandy Norwood was involved in a four-car freeway crash. When the collision happened, the 27-year-old actress-singer drove a Land Rover at about 65 mph. Although the singer escaped the tragedy, the crash claimed a woman’s life. Since there was not enough evidence, she was never charged.

Venus Williams

In 2017, Venus Williams, who was driving her SUV, entered an intersection on Northlake Boulevard and collided with another vehicle. Although she was unharmed, the crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. The tennis player later reached a settlement in a wrongful death suit.

Niki Taylor

In 2001, Niki Taylor and her then-boyfriend Chad Renegar got into his car after a night of dining and clubbing. Renegar lost control of his car and struck a utility pole. While Taylor, who suffered internal damage and bleeding, lost consciousness at the scene, Renegar suffered minor injuries. Taylor was operated thrice in the first 24 hours and flatlined twice. When Taylor regained consciousness, six weeks had passed.

Dennis Rodman

In 2010, Dennis Rodman was involved in a terrible car accident in Florida when one of the tires blew out. His green Range Rover flipped three times before coming to a stop. The former NBA star escaped the accident with just a scratch on his finger. His friend, who was with him, was treated for head injuries.

Rebecca Gayheart

In 2001, Rebecca Gayheart was involved in a tragic car accident that killed a boy. Gayheart went around to avoid hitting the other car in front that hit the brakes. The actress, who was unharmed, was sentenced to probation, fine, and ordered community service as she killed a boy. She settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the boy’s parents out of court and also paid for his medical and funeral expenses.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed his sports car in Hollywood. While the musician suffered serious injuries, his passenger Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicolas “Razzle” Dingley passed away. The other vehicle’s occupants were also injured. He was sentenced to prison and five years’ probation.

Luther Vandross

In 1986, Luther Vandross, who was driving too fast, lost control of his Mercedes Benz and drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic, crashing the other two vehicles. The crash killed the singer’s passengers, while the singer was hospitalized with broken ribs and cuts on his face and head.

Teddy Pendergrass

In 1982, Teddy Pendergrass was involved in a car accident on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. The accident left him paralyzed.

Lane Garrison

In 2006, Lane Garrison was involved in a car accident. His Land Rover SUV crashed into a tree. While he suffered minor injuries, two 15-year-old girls were injured, and a 17-year-old passenger was killed. The Prison Break actor had met the trio at a store and was going to a party with them. He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving and was sentenced to 3.4 years in prison.

Laura Bush

In 1963, former First Lady Laura Bush was involved in a car accident. She was 17 when she ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. While Laura was not seriously injured, the driver of the other vehicle was killed. Although Laura admitted that she ran a stop sign while chatting with her friend and didn’t pay attention, no charges were filed against her.

Ted Kennedy

In 1969, Ted Kennedy and his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, were driving across a bridge in Massachusetts after a party when Ted’s black Oldsmobile crashed off a small bridge and landed in the water. Ted survived as he managed to swim to safety, but the accident killed a promising young political aide. Ted waited for 10 hours to report the accident. Although Ted claimed he tried to rescue Kopechne, he later pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the accident and was sentenced to two months in jail.

Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney escaped a near-fatal car accident. In the late 1960s, Romney was a Mormon missionary in France. He was when he was 21 years old when he was driving a car along with his wife and three others. Another car, driven by a priest who was possibly drunk and speeding, crashed into them head-on. Initially, first responders assumed Romney was dead, but it was the mission leader’s wife who was killed, and others suffered serious injuries.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

In January 2022, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash. The actor’s large SUV collided with a red Prius at an intersection in Los Angeles, rolling over and landing on top of the Prius bonnet. Although Arnold was uninjured, the crash reportedly left the female driver of the Prius permanently disabled.

In 2023, the Terminator actor’s SUV allegedly hit Joanne Flickinger, who was riding her bike in West Los Angeles. Apparently, he was driving fast and failed to keep a proper lookout.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan was involved in multiple accidents. In 2007, the actress lost control of her Mercedes-Benz and collided with a sidewalk in Beverly Hills, California. She was charged with drunken driving. In 2012, she was arrested for hitting a pedestrian with her car. Her Porsche collided with a truck on the Pacific Coast Highway in the same year. Lindsay escaped with minor injuries in all the accidents.

Jeff Dye

In August, Jeff Dye was involved in a car accident. Luckily, no one was injured. But he was arrested for leaving the scene of a car accident and DUI. Witnesses revealed that the driver of a white Tesla collided with a tree and fled on foot.

Nick Bollea

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Bollea, was involved in a car crash in August 2007. The reality TV personality, who lost control of his car, crashed it into a tree in Clearwater, Florida. Nick was unharmed, but the crash caused permanent brain damage to his friend John Graziano. Nick was later charged with reckless driving. In 2008, Nick was sentenced to eight months in jail and five years’ probation.

Kelsey Grammer

In 1996, Kelsey Grammer flipped his red Dodge Viper sportscar near his home in California. The car was damaged, and the actor crawled out and was taken to the hospital to treat the cut on his forehead. He was later arrested and investigated for DUI but was not charged as the blood alcohol test result was pending.

Mark Hamill

Shortly after the release of Star Wars in 1977, Mark Hamill was involved in a car accident. The actor lost control of his car while driving in California and crashed. He was traveling at a speed of 65-70 mph when his vehicle tumbled off the road, resulting in fractures to his nose and cheek.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

In 2002, Zsa Zsa Gabor suffered broken bones and received stitches to her head, hands, arms, and legs. She was a passenger in the front seat of the car that crashed into a light pole on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. Her hairdresser, Jaren Millard, who was driving the car, suffered minor injuries. The actress was partially paralyzed. She sued Millard for medical expenses and demanded compensation.