20+ Celebrity Kids Who Graduated this Year

Like ordinary parents, celebrities celebrated their children’s massive milestones this year. One of them is graduation. Here is a list of 26 celebrities, kids, and other major celebrities who successfully completed their graduation.

Find out their parents’ reaction, the reunion of stepparents, and the degrees these celebrity stars have bagged despite coming from privileged backgrounds.

1. Ludacris’ daughter, Karma Bridges

Rapper Ludacris proudly celebrated his daughter Karma’s graduation from Spelman College, sharing photos on Instagram.

Ludacris, real name Chris Bridges, posed with Karma holding her diploma, alongside his wife and their three other children. Ludacris expressed his pride in Karma, describing her as talented and passionate.

Karma expressed her desire to create meaningful film content that addresses social and political issues, aiming to inspire empathy and positive change. She emphasized the importance of diverse narratives in fostering understanding and breaking stereotypes. Both father and daughter are excited about Karma’s future in storytelling and community impact.

2. Nia Long’s son, Massai Z. Dorsey

Actress Nia Long celebrated her son Massai Z. Dorsey’s graduation from New York University with a heartfelt photo. Massai, 23, donned his cap and gown while Long expressed her pride and excitement in her caption.

Long and Massai’s father, whom she met on the set of NBC’s Third Watch, share this milestone. Massai, born in 2000, previously graduated with honors from high school in June 2019. Despite once aspiring to play professional baseball, he transitioned to attending NYU after playing college baseball at Eastern Kentucky University.

3. Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley

Riley Burruss, 21, graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Business, a milestone celebrated joyously by her family and friends. Initially studying nutrition, she followed her mother Kandi Burruss’ path into the music industry.

The celebration, held at Self Made Studio in Atlanta, featured purple and white NYU-themed decor. Attendees included Kandi’s celebrity friends like Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, alongside Riley’s stepfather Todd Tucker and stepsister Kaela Tucker.

Despite a complex relationship with her father, Russell “Block” Spencer, Riley expressed gratitude on Instagram, emphasizing her journey as a first-generation college graduate.

4. David Banda and Mercy James

On America’s Mother’s Day, Madonna shared a heartfelt tribute to her children, David Banda and Mercy James, revealing their recent life milestone of graduating from high school.

Reflecting on her tour experiences, Madonna expressed how close she had become to her children during the tour. Both David and Mercy showcased their talents during their mother’s concerts, with Mercy displaying her piano skills and David demonstrating his guitar prowess.

Madonna adopted David from an orphanage in 2006 and Mercy in 2009, both from Malawi. Proudly announcing their graduation on May 13, 2024, Madonna acknowledged her children’s support throughout the tour in a poetic tribute, highlighting their achievements alongside her own journey as a mother.

5. Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited at their son Moses’s high school graduation with their daughter, Apple. Paltrow, 51, warmly hugged Moses, while Martin, 47, shared laughs with Apple.

Paltrow wore a casual brown cardigan over a pink dress, while Martin looked sharp in a sports coat. In a statement, they emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and asked for privacy during this time. They’ve always kept their relationship private and hope to continue co-parenting respectfully.

6. Violet Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited with their families to celebrate their daughter Violet’s high school graduation. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s wife, and her twins, Emme and Max, also attended.

Garner, along with their children Seraphina and Samuel, attended the ceremony. Violet wore a Yale sweatshirt, hinting at her future college plans.

Garner shared emotional moments on social media, expressing pride and tears at her daughter’s milestone. Despite rumors of tension, Affleck and Lopez supported Violet together. Lopez was seen happily engaging with her children after the ceremony, adding to the familial celebration.

7. Avery Grace

Angie Harmon celebrated her daughter Avery’s high school graduation on Sunday, June 2. Harmon, 51, expressed immense pride in Avery, 18, in an Instagram post. Alongside her daughters Avery, Finley, 20, and Emery, 15, Harmon posed proudly. Avery, donning a blue graduation gown, held her diploma. Harmon’s caption praised Avery’s achievements and wished her success in the future. The post included videos of the graduation ceremony, capturing the joyful moment of students becoming graduates. Harmon, who shares her daughters with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, discussed single parenthood’s challenges and the strength it cultivates. She highlighted her roles as protector, provider, and nurturer, emphasizing her independence and resilience.

8. Chance Combs

Chance Combs, daughter of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, celebrated her high school graduation with photos on Instagram. Despite her father’s absence, her mother, Sarah Chapman, and brother, Christian ‘King’ Combs, joined in the celebration.

Chance, 18, expressed excitement about attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Chapman shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter’s independence and resilience.

Christian also offered congratulations. The celebration coincided with allegations against Diddy, including accusations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Diddy, 54, denies all allegations and vows to defend his name and family. He settled a previous lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassie Venture out of court, apologizing for a documented incident of violence in 2016.

9. Cailey Fleming

Cailey Fleming, the 17-year-old actress known for her role in “The Walking Dead,” celebrated her high school graduation with a smiling Instagram post on May 28.

Donning a blue graduation gown and cap, she bid farewell to high school. Earlier, she shared prom photos, showcasing a pink dress and her Converse sneakers.

Fleming discussed her prom experience on The Today Show while promoting her film “IF.” She balances normal teenage life with her acting career. In “IF,” she portrays a girl who can see people’s imaginary friends. Fleming expressed gratitude to fans for their support with behind-the-scenes photos from the film set.

10. Ivey Joan

Jamie Lynn Spears commemorated her youngest child, Ivey Joan, completing Kindergarten with an adorable series of photos on Instagram on May 17. The post showcased sweet images of 6-year-old Ivey posing with her mother, older sister Maddie, and friends from Kindergarten.

It captured precious moments, such as Ivey wearing a white graduation cap and gown, marking the significance of the occasion.

11. Hank Randall

Kendra Wilkinson celebrated a significant milestone as her eldest son, Hank Randall Baskett IV, heads off to high school. The proud mother shared the news in an Instagram post on April 29, accompanied by a snapshot of her 14-year-old son. In the caption, the Kendra Sells Hollywood star expressed her love and pride for her son, acknowledging his hard work and determination to reach this point. She encouraged him to continue striving for success.

12. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain, the popular YouTuber, has officially graduated from high school. Sharing photos of her receiving her diploma from Notre Dame High School in Belmont, California, Chamberlain reflected on her journey.

Leaving school during her junior year to focus on YouTube due to feeling overwhelmed and experiencing depression, she explained her decision in a video.

Despite the challenges, her career flourished, leading to brand deals, a coffee company, and hosting gigs like the Met Gala red carpet. Chamberlain’s story inspires by showcasing the power of perseverance and prioritizing mental health.

13. Larid Stone

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to celebrate her son Laird Vonne Stone’s high school graduation. The actress, amidst recent legal troubles, looked elegant in a black and white ensemble.

Laird wore a maroon cap and gown adorned with honor cords and a mask. Stone’s post garnered praise from her 3.9 million followers, including designer Vera Wang.

Fans congratulated Laird on his achievements, with one expressing admiration for Stone’s motherhood journey. Adopting Laird in 2005, Stone cherishes her role as a mother, finding joy in family moments and the bond with her three sons, which keeps her feeling alive and fulfilled.

14. Nikko Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez is overjoyed as her son, Nikko, graduates from college, marking a memorable family celebration. Joined by her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and his wife October, the festivities were captured in an Instagram video showcasing moments of pride and affection.

Sánchez expressed her heartfelt pride in Nikko’s achievements, accompanied by touching family portraits. Nikko, born during Sánchez’s relationship with Tony, has since been embraced by his stepmother October.

Both Sánchez and October shared their excitement and love for Nikko on Instagram, commemorating his milestone. Sánchez, also a mother to Evan and Ella Whitesell from her previous marriage, has navigated family dynamics with grace, culminating in her engagement to Bezos in 2023, following her divorce from Patrick Whitesell.

15. Barron Trump

Barron Trump’s graduation from Oxbridge Academy drew attention as his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, applauded his achievement.

Donald Trump’s brief hiatus from his hush-money trial allowed him to attend the ceremony in Florida. Barron, often shielded from the public eye during Trump’s presidency, reportedly shows an interest in politics.

Trump’s confirmation of attending the graduation contradicted earlier claims of being prohibited by the trial judge. The trial, paused temporarily, centers on 34 felony counts against Trump for falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. The event occurred near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, valued at $325 million.

16. Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter, Ella, celebrated her graduation from The Juilliard School in New York City with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. Sharing the news on Instagram, she expressed her joy and gratitude for her family’s support. Ella, 22, humorously remarked on her degree, calling it “playing pretend.”

Her post included photos from the graduation ceremony and moments with her friends and family. Acting has long been Ella’s passion, with her mother, Christine, noting her determination from a young age. Ella joins other celebrity kids in graduating this year, marking a significant achievement in her acting career.

17. Georgia Gay

Heather Gay, from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” proudly celebrated her daughter Georgia’s high school graduation on May 28. Posting on Instagram, she shared photos of the joyous occasion, including one with her daughter in her cap and gown.

Heather also included a family photo with her other daughters, Annabelle and Ashley. Georgia’s milestone coincided with Ashley’s 21st birthday, which Heather also celebrated online.

Speaking about her journey with Ozempic, Heather acknowledged the challenges and vowed that she wanted her daughters not to face similar struggles. She emphasized self-acceptance and informed choices, which aligned with her values at Beauty Lab + Laser, where she encourages self-definition and pursuing one’s desires without judgment.

18. Mason Walter Wilkerson

Actress Melissa Joan Hart proudly shared on Instagram that her son Mason has graduated high school and is embarking on a new journey at aeronautics school.

Reflecting on Mason’s achievements, Melissa expressed pride in his accomplishments and excitement for his future endeavors. She emphasized their unwavering support for his dreams and plans as he prepares to pursue his passion in aeronautics.

19. Sage Jill

Lindsay Arnold Cusick, from “Dancing With the Stars,” shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram as she celebrated her daughter Sage’s preschool graduation. In the family photo, Sage looked adorable in her red graduation cap, proudly holding her diploma.

Lindsay expressed joy and pride in Sage’s milestone, marking her first year of preschool with excitement. The sweet moment captured the love and happiness within their family.

20. Reonna Paul

Adele expressed her heartfelt joy and pride for her stepdaughter, Reonna Simone Paul, who graduated from Clark Atlanta University. During her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, Adele shared her excitement, acknowledging Reonna’s achievement as the first family member to graduate college.

Despite being unable to attend the graduation in person, Adele conveyed her love and support for Reonna. Reonna, in turn, appreciated Adele’s acknowledgment, sharing a clip of her stepmother’s praise on her Instagram story. Reflecting on her college journey, Reonna expressed gratitude to Clark Atlanta University for the invaluable experiences and opportunities it provided.

She celebrated her growth and achievements, expressing deep appreciation for her time at the university.

21. Colin and Christian

Adrienne Maloof and Dr. Paul Nassif celebrated their twin sons, Collin and Christian’s high school graduation. Maloof shared an Instagram Reel and photos of the twins in their graduation gowns, expressing pride and excitement for their future. Nassif also posted a heartfelt message expressing love and pride for his sons.

The family celebrated the milestone together, with Nassif’s wife, Brittany, and their half-sister Paulina in attendance. It was a joyous occasion as the twins marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of new adventures.

22. Justin Pippen

NBA legend Scottie Pippen celebrated his youngest son Justin’s high school graduation on May 31, sharing the joyous moment on Instagram. The post featured a family photo including Scottie’s other children, Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston, and daughter Sophia. Proud of Justin’s achievement, Scottie expressed his excitement and pride in the caption. The graduation marked a significant milestone for the family, celebrating Justin’s transition to the next chapter of his life.

23. Bridgit Mendler

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Harvard Law School in 2024. In a video shared on social media, the 31-year-old was seen receiving her diploma, accompanied by her 4-year-old son whom she adopted in 2022.

Mendler surprised fans earlier by announcing her departure from Hollywood to focus on her tech startup with husband Griffin Cleverly. Despite her busy schedule, she simultaneously pursued a law degree from Harvard and a PhD from MIT, showing her dedication and determination.

As CEO of Northwood Space, Mendler aims to revolutionize space data transmission. She emphasizes the importance of balancing work and family and acknowledges the challenges of prioritization as a parent. Mendler’s graduation marks a new chapter in her multifaceted career.

24. Angel and Adore Bryant

Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband Jamal Bryant celebrated their twin daughters’ high school graduation together. Gizelle shared photos on Instagram, expressing her pride as a mother, while Jamal posted an Instagram Reel honoring his daughters’ achievements.

Both parents attended the graduation to support Angel and Adore, who are heading to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Their older daughter, Grace, also joined in the celebration. Gizelle and Jamal, who were married from 2002 to 2009, maintain a supportive co-parenting relationship. Despite briefly rekindling their romance in 2019, they are now focused on friendship. Gizelle recently mentioned returning to the dating scene on Bravo’s The Daily Dish. Meanwhile, Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is in production.

25. Vivianne “Vivi” Rose

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker celebrated a milestone as their oldest daughter, Vivianne, graduated elementary school. Jessie shared a photo on Instagram of Vivianne and her siblings, dressed in matching pink attire. Expressing pride, Jessie noted Vivianne’s transition to middle school in August. The post included snapshots from Vivianne’s graduation ceremony and adorable throwback pictures, highlighting the family’s joy and pride in their eldest daughter’s achievement.

26. Ben Sweeney

The Days of Our Lives actress, 47, shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram, posting a photo of her son Ben, who had just graduated high school. In the picture, Ben is dressed in his graduation attire, posing proudly alongside his parents. Sweeney expressed her pride and excitement for Ben’s future in the caption, cheering him on as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.

That’s the end of the list. Hopefully, the massive achievements of these successful celebrities’s children will inspire people to get a degree – or at least complete their high school diploma.

