17 Celebrities Who Sold Their Souls to the Devil

Hollywood is a big world where achieving fame and stardom is not easy. Many celebrities have said either in a joking way or seriously that they have sold their souls to the devil in order to get famous. Selling your soul to a devil usually means that the person has to make a deal with the devil or sacrifice something so that they can reach the top of the world. So, in this article, we will talk about some of the celebrities who have claimed that they have sold their souls to the devil.

Eminem

The American rapper, Eminem is known around the world for popularising the hip-hop genre and is considered one of the best rappers of all time. His most successful songs include Without Me, The Real Slim Shady, Love The Way You Lie, The Monster and many more. However, apart from being known for his professional life, Eminem is known to be open about selling his soul to the devil. In an interview with The New Yorker, he stated that he is trapped, and if he could have gone back, then he would never have rapped. The singer of Mockingbird noted that he sold his soul to the devil in order to achieve fame and stardom and could not get it back.

DMX

DMX is a famous rapper and actor from America who is popular around the world for his aggressive rapping style. Along with this, he is also popular for his lyrical content which varies from prayers and hardcore themes. DMX started his professional rapping career in the 1990s and his debut album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot made him famous. Though DMX is known for his raps but he is also one of the rappers who have claimed that they have sold their souls to the devil. Before his death, DMX stated that he met a devil in a god’s country, where he went to film his fourth album.

Bob Dylan

The American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan had a professional career that spanned over 60 years. He achieved notoriety in the 1960s after releasing his song, The Times Are A-Changin. His songs have become popular because they were based on social, political, and philosophical influences. Despite Dylan’s stardom and fame being in the spotlight, it has been claimed that he sold his soul to the devil. In the early times of his career, the famous musician took all his fans by surprise when he said that he had made a deal with someone to get where he was now and that he was very grateful. The comments made by the singer of End Of The Line quickly showed that he sacrificed or made a deal with the devil to get famous.

Lil Uzi Vert

Another famous celebrity who has claimed that he sold his soul to the devil so that he could rise to stardom is Lil Uzi Vert. The American rapper and singer became an international sensation after the release of his 2015 mixtape, Luv Is Rage. After this, he became more famous when he released his 2016 single, Money Longer. Despite his professional life, he has always been surrounded by the rumors that he worships the devil based on the ominous lyrics of his songs. Also, it has been stated that he has sold his soul to the devil in order to become famous. Concerning this, Lil Uzi Vert has said that he has whatever he wants in his songs, and as a person, he has freedom of speech. The controversy of Lil Uzi Vert worshipping satan began when his studio album, Pink Tape was about to be released.

Lady Gaga

The singer and songwriter from America is also a well-known actress who began her professional life by performing in the open mic nights when she was a teenager. Lady Gaga became a sensation after she released her debut album, The Fame in 2008. She is known for singing in pop, jazz, rock, electronic, and dance genres. Along with her career, she is also known for being open about selling her soul to the devil to get famous. In her numerous songs and albums, Lady Gaga has used words that point towards her worshipping the devil. Her fans are convinced that she might have made a deal with the devil or sacrificed something so that she could reach the top.

Oprah Winfrey

The American talk show host is popular around the world for appearing in The Oprah Winfrey Show. In addition to this, she is also a well-known author, actress, and television producer who is considered one of the most influential women of all time. Though her professional journey has always been in the talk, but she making a deal with the devil or sacrificing something to become famous has also stayed in the talks. On numerous occasions, it has been stated that Oprah Winfrey worships satan and has lost most of her weight due to it.

Nicki Minaj

The famous rapper and singer, Nicki Minaj is known as the Queen Of Rap because she is one of the most versatile rappers in the entertainment industry. In 2010, she released her debut album Pink Friday, and became more famous. In addition to this, Minaj’s collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jessica J has also caught the attention. Besides her professional life, she is equally known for openly stating that she has sold her soul to the devil to become famous. Minaj’s fans are convinced by the ominous words in her songs that she worships satan.

Snoop Dogg

The songwriter and rapper Snoop Dogg has always been open about selling his soul to the devil to become famous. In 1992, he started his career by appearing in the debut single, Deep Cover. In his autobiography, The Doggfather, the rapper revealed that the devil agreed to make him rich and famous in exchange for his soul. The part of his life in which he worshipped Satan was also explored in his song, Murder Was The Case.

Kim Kardashian

The American actress who is also a socialite and businesswoman became famous after appearing in the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Though she has always been in the Spotlight for her personal as well as professional life, but she has also garnered attention for selling her soul to the devil. Her former husband, Kanye West stated that his ex-wife has worshipped satan and he has promised her fame and success in exchange for her soul.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris is a British actor who also has his roots in Nigeria. After successfully starring in the 2017 series Snowfall, which ran until 2023, he became a worldwide sensation. Also, he is known for being a part of Doctors, Miranda, Casualty, Outside The Wire, and many more. Besides his professional life, Damson Idris is known for claiming that he sold his soul to the devil for being famous. The actor has revealed that while playing the character of Franklin Saint in Snowfall, he called satan to help him. However, in return for this, he had nightmares even after the filming of the show’s last season was over a month ago.

John Lennon

The English musician became famous around the world for being the founder and co-lead vocalist of The Beatles. In 1956, the band was known as The Quarrymen. Apart from the band, Lennon is also known for his solo career and has released many chart-busting songs. But the musician has also discovered his dark side and has claimed that he sold his soul to the devil in order to gain fame. When The Beatles reached the top, John Lennon stated that the main reason behind its success was his deal with the devil which has since proved attractive.

Katy Perry

Ever since the dawn of the recording era, the devil has been a key player in the music industry because many artists think that dark music has gained popularity. One of the singers who thinks the same is Katy Perry. The Queen Of Camp is known around the world for many singles and albums including Teenage Dream, Prism, and Roar. However, she has also recently claimed in The Erskin Music podcast that in exchange for her soul, she made a deal with the devil to achieve fame.

Easy-E

The American rapper was known for popularising Gangsta rap and West Coast rap around the world and was often referred to as the Godfather of Gangsta Rap. Just like many other rappers and musicians, Easy-E also believed that dark music has always made a bigger impact on the audience. Before his death, he claimed that to become famous and reach the top, he sold his soul to the devil. Also, it was clearly shown by the use of ominous words in his raps.

Peetie Wheatstraw

Using the mystique of the dark side for the advantage of your music career is nothing new as it dates back to the 1930s. Peetie Wheatstraw was one of the popular blues singers who believed that worshipping satan and selling his soul to the devil in order to become famous was advantageous for his professional career. During the 1930s, he re-branded himself as The Devil’s Son In Law and The High Sherrif From Hell. In his songs, he often used satanic words and supernatural images to make his music more powerful.

Ozzy Osbourne

The English musician became famous as the lead singer of the band, Black Sabbath in the 1970s. During this era, the links between the devil and the music got more extreme because many bands started becoming famous. It has been claimed that Ozzy Osbourne has connections to black magic when he put an inverted cross on the inside gatefold of his band’s debut album. Also, he has openly talked about worshipping the devil and often called himself The Prince Of Darkness. Further, Ozzy has stated that he was convinced by the fact that he was possessed by a devil.

Robert Johnson

The Mississippi-born blues musician is believed to have sold his soul to a devil at midnight, near the Dockery plantation where the famous blues singer, Charlie Patton was raised. It has also been stated that after making a pact with Beelzebub (a devil), he immediately became one of the greatest guitarists of all time from an average musician. Then he released his song, Hell Hound On My Trail which gave satanic messages to the audience.

Little Richard

Little Richard was an American musician who lost his life in May 2020. He had a professional life that spanned over seven decades and was one of the most influential figures in popular culture and music. However, Little Richard was also amongst those celebrities who worshipped satan and asked for stardom and fame. He has declared on multiple occasions that his career was directed and commanded by the power of darkness.