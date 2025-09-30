CBS’s Big Brother Season 27 was packed with plenty of controversial twists and unexpected gameplay from 16 houseguests and a surprise “mystery houseguest.” After over two months of isolation, under 24/7 surveillance and facing weekly evictions, one houseguest emerged as the winner. Read on to know who won Big Brother 2025.

The two-hour finale was aired Sunday, Sept 28, 2025, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host and introducing he three finalists — Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Ashley Hollis—who had a chance to win a $750,000 cash prize.

Morgan won Part 1; Ashley beat Vince in Part 2 (hosted by Frankie Grande), then Ashley defeated Morgan in Part 3 and evicted her, choosing Vince for the Final 2.

It was then the jury’s decision to determine the winner. The jury of Season 27 were: Rachel Reilly, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Clifton “Will” Williams, Keanu Soto, Morgan Pope and Ava Pearl.

Ashley Hollis, a lawyer from New York City, bagged a $750,000 grand prize after defeating runner-up Vince Panaro in a 6-1 jury vote. Rachel, Will, Kelley, Lauren, Keanu and Ava voted for Ashley, while Morgan voted for Vince. Notably, Ashley had not won a single Head of Household competition until the final day of the season.

During her pitch to the jury before the final vote, she said, “To me, a ‘Big Brother’ winner is someone who turns their enemies into allies, not their allies into enemies.”

Image Credit Forbes

Ashley told Entertainment Weekly, after the finale, she said, “Oh my gosh, I worked on that speech for days — trying to come up with combativeness too, if I was sitting next to Morgan or if I was sitting next to Vinny. And for me, I really just knew that Vinny’s social game wasn’t that strong. He made some really bad moves in the game. He led a lot of people on and gave them hope even though he knew he was going to go another way. So, I knew I wanted to emphasize that.”

She even revealed that she applied her attorney skills when making her argument. She said, “And being an attorney, you have to predict what the other person’s arguments are going to be and already have a strategy and a counter-argument to whatever their argument is going to be. And so, I knew he was going to try to say he had a strong social game and he only lied when he had to, but I’m like, ‘You turned a lot of allies into enemies.’ And I feel like in my game, I did the exact opposite.”

Ashley also revealed that although she doesn’t have plans to spend most of the money, she intends to take her family on a trip and give a “good chunk” of money to her parents.