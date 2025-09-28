Where Was Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Filmed?

Only Murders in the Building, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. The murder-mystery comedy focuses on the three unique individuals—semiretired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin), and artist Mabel Mora (Selena)—all of whom reside in Arconia, coming together to investigate the suspicious death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), the Arconia’s longtime doorman—whose body is discovered in the courtyard fountain in the Season 4 finale. While many residents believe it was an accident, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect foul play and launch an investigation that soon takes them beyond the Arconia.

Filming for the fifth season took place across New York City, including the Upper West Side and Staten Island.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Filming Locations

New York

In real life, the Arconia is actually The Belnord, a 13-story historic apartment building located at 225 West 86th Street, which was used for the show’s outdoor scenes. For the indoor Arconia scenes, the crew likely filmed at Silvercup Studios, located at 42-22 22nd Street in Long Island City, Queens.

Silvercup Studios has three large studio lots with 23 sound stages and a rooftop with views of Manhattan. It also has production offices, dressing rooms, wardrobe areas, and hair-and-makeup rooms, making it a complete filming hub. Since 1983, the studio has been a popular choice for many filmmakers.

Staten Island

The cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 also filmed near the famous house at 110 Longfellow Road on Staten Island, featured in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film The Godfather.

Other filming locations

Other locations include the former St. John’s University campus on Grymes Hill and Skillman Avenue and Bliss Street in Queens. Several outdoor scenes were shot at Tompkins Square Park on East 10th Street.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiered on September 9, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+.