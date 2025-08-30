Where Was Happy Gilmore 2 Filmed?

Happy Gilmore 2 is here. Adam Sandler’s new sequel, released on Netflix on July 25 2025, has received mixed reviews (Metacritic 52/100; Rotten Tomatoes in the mid-60s as of late July 2025). The sequel also features Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Gilmore’s late wife, Christopher McDonald as Gilmore’s longtime rival, Shooter McGavin. It also features appearances by Ben Stiller, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny and several real-life golfers and celebrity cameos. While Happy Gilmore was shot in Vancouver, the sequel was filmed in 2024 across New Jersey using some of the state’s most popular golf courses, local spots and some beaches.

Happy Gilmore 2 filming locations

Filming for Happy Gilmore 2 took place in nine counties, including Bergen, Hudson, Hunterdon, Essex, Monmouth, Passaic, Warren, Morris and Somerset.

Montclair Golf Club, New Jersey

One of the oldest golf clubs in the U.S., Montclair Golf Club (West Orange), plays a major part in the sequel. The club, which dates back to 1893 and has a large 36-hole course, was used for many of the championship sequences.

Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, New Jersey (N.J.)

Many golf scenes were shot at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster (home to three 18-hole courses: River, Meadow, Forest). This private club has a clubhouse and three unique 18-hole golf courses- the River Course, the Meadow Course and the Forest Course, all of these makes it a primary filming location with many scenes.

As Happy tries to get his confidence back, he joins a group of young golfers played by Margaret Qualley, Eric Andre and Martin Herlihy. But things don’t go as planned.

Pleasantdale Château–West Orange, N.J.

This was a private home built in the early 20th century, but it is now used as a grand event space. In the film, Pleasantdale Château used for the Tour Champions dinner scene featuring golf legends (including Jack Nicklaus).

Stop & Shop–Clifton Commons, N.J.

After his wife Virginia’s sudden death, Happy is shown working at his new and unfulfilling job as a shelf stocker. These scenes were shot at the Stop & Shop in Clifton Commons.

Ideal Beach–Middletown Township, N.J.

Ideal Beach–Middletown Township was a go-to spot for Happy to practice golf swings and release some of his bottled-up anger. But Pets are not allowed on Middletown beaches (per township rules).

Verona Town Hall – Verona, N.J.

This town hall was used to film a court-ordered alcohol recovery/support group scene where Happy goes to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting run by the villainous orderly Hal L. (played by Ben Stiller). Adam Sandler’s elder daughter, Sadie Sandler, appears as ‘Charlotte,’ a member of Happy’s AA group.

Kearny, N.J.

A graveyard fight between Happy and Shooter McGavin was shot in this quiet town. Kearny has also appeared in several other movies and shows like Smile and Annie.

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A–Newark, N.J.

In a penultimate, emotional scene, Happy bids goodbye to his kin – this scene was filmed at this airport terminal A. Director Newacheck praised the location and called it fantastic. He also mentioned that the staff and background actors were friendly and looked perfect for the scene.