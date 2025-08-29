Where Was Equalizer Filmed?

The Equalizer is an action-thriller film series starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former secret agent who helps people in trouble. The first two films were mainly shot in Massachusetts (in and around Boston). The third film was shot primarily in Italy (Amalfi Coast & Naples), with additional work at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. Take a look at some of the key locations where all three films in the series were filmed.

The Equalizer (2014) Filming Locations

The Equalizer was mainly filmed in Massachusetts, with locations in and around Boston, including Haverhill, Salisbury, Ipswich, and Boston itself.

The coastal town of Salisbury was used as the backdrop in several scenes. Robert McCall’s home in the film was shot at 40 Falcon Street in Boston. The scene after a baseball game, where they learn that Ralphie has passed his security guard test, was filmed at Ryan Playground in Boston. One of the action scenes involving a ship explosion was filmed at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts. Pushkin’s mansion scenes were filmed at the Crane Estate in Ipswich.

Bridge Diner

McCall goes every night to this place when he has trouble sleeping. He drinks tea and reads books there. Bridge Diner was a built set inside 25 Everett Ave, Chelsea (the Chelsea Floor Covering building)

Boston Sand and Gravel

This is the place where Teddy and Frank go to meet Irish’s boss.

Maya’s Burritos

This is the fast-food restaurant owned by Ralphie’s mother.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) Filming Locations

The Equalizer 2 was filmed in Massachusetts, mainly in Boston and nearby places, like the South End of Boston, Powder Point Bridge in Duxbury, Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn and Brant Rock in Marshfield.

Lynn, Massachusetts, USA

Filming also took place in Lynn (notably Lynn Shore Drive and the ‘Lynn Copy Center’ scene near Sin City Cycles, Massachusetts, a city which is known for its rich history and modern feel.

McCall, who works as a Lyft driver, is often seen giving rides to an elderly man named Sam Rubinstein (played by Orson Bean), who is in search of his long-lost sister. In one scene, McCall takes Sam to the Lynn Copy Center. This scene was shot near Sin City Cycles, a family-run shop started in 1987 by Greg Domey Sr.

Powder Point Bridge, Duxbury

One of the film’s striking scenes, involving a fight on Powder Point Bridge, was filmed on Powder Point Bridge in Duxbury.

Marshfield

Several important scenes were shot in Marshfield, Massachusetts, including Brant Rock; a residential location on White Holland Drive was also used.

Brookline

Brookline added a stylish urban touch to the film. Some scenes were shot in Brookline; the production used spots around the town (Brookline is listed among filming locations).

Boston

Robert’s apartment building (exteriors) is 599 Columbus Avenue in Boston; interior scenes were filmed on a studio set in Canton, MA.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) Filming Locations

According to The Cinemaholic, a portion of The Equalizer 3 was filmed at the Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy and for a few sequences they utilized Rome’s spacious (400,000 square meters) and famous film studios.

Campania, Italy

Most of the film was shot in Campania (Amalfi Coast and Naples). The story opens in Sicily, but McCall’s main storyline unfolds in a small coastal town in Campania; production also moved to Rome in January 2023 to wrap. The team did most of the filming along the Amalfi Coast and in Naples, and then they moved to Rome in January 2023 to wrap up the main shoot. The beautiful coastlines in Campania made the scenes look like it took place in Sicily, even though they were filmed across the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The church shown in The Equalizer 3 is Santuario Santa Maria del Bando, on a hilltop in Atrani on the Amalfi Coast.