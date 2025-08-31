Where ‘Love It or List It’ Actually Filmed?

Love It or List It’ premiered on September 8, 2008, with Hilary Farr and David Visentin as hosts. It airs on HGTV (U.S.) and in Canada on Home Network (formerly HGTV Canada). OWN Canada carried the series until the channel shut down on September 1, 2024, amid Warner Bros. Discovery licensing changes.

Season 20 premiered April 21, 2025 (Mon 10/9c), with Page Turner joining David Visentin and the format unchanged. Alongside veteran real estate agent David Visentin, Turner takes on the challenge of convincing homeowners either to love – i.e., stay in their newly renovated house or to list – i.e., sell it and move to a new one. Now, you might be wondering where the popular show is filmed.

A Glimpse at Where the Show Has Been Filmed

Love It or List It started in 2008 as a Canadian series, filmed in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. Even though it was filmed in Canada, the show became a hit with American audiences on HGTV. In 2014, after six years in Ontario, hosts Hilary and David, along with their crew, moved to North Carolina to continue shooting the series in a new city. From 2014 to 2019, episodes filmed around Raleigh–Durham, North Carolina; in 2020 (Season 17) the show returned to the Greater Toronto Area, where it has remained.

In 2020, because of travel and filming restrictions, the show returned to Canada for Season 17, and it has remained in the Greater Toronto Area since then.

Love It or List It Season 20 Filming Location

After 19 seasons, Hilary Farr announced her exit in December 2023, saying it was time to move on and meet new challenges; she has previously shared her 2014 breast-cancer diagnosis and praised David Visentin’s support. In an interview with People that same year, she looked back on her time with the show and said, “I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times… But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.” She shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and expressed how much she would miss working alongside David. She also revealed the support he gave her during that period, and said, “I was working all the way through cancer and he was always there.”

Following her departure, designer Page Turner joined David as the new co-host. Season 20 was filmed in Toronto/the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

HGTV shared a casting call for homeowners in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Instagram, “If your current home isn’t working for you – then we’re here to help! If you’re in Toronto (or any of the neighbouring municipalities) and have a design budget of at least $75,000 then apply to be on this exciting series!”

Season 20 (April–June 2025) aired on HGTV and is now streaming on Max and discovery+.