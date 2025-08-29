Virgin River, the Netflix series set in a small, fictional town, is filmed in stunning, dreamlike locations that capture the natural beauty of forests, mountains and waterfalls. The show’s calming atmosphere might make anyone want to pack their bags and start a new life in a peaceful mountain town.

Based on Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the series tells the story of a young nurse, Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who leaves her busy life in Los Angeles and moves to a small and quiet town in Northern California to start fresh and leave painful moments behind. The show is filled with drama, romance and stunning scenery. Although Virgin River is a fictional town, many of the filming locations can be visited in real life.

While the story takes place in Northern California, most of the filming was done in Vancouver, British Columbia and its nearby mountain regions.

Where is Virgin River Filmed?

According to Vancouver’s tourism website, many of the establishing shots that represent the fictional town of Virgin River were filmed in Snug Cove, a small community on Bowen Island. The show brought the fictional town to life by filming in real locations like Snug Cove’s local library, its main streets, and Artisan Lane.

Jack’s Bar

Jack’s Bar is a key location. Jack’s Bar interiors are filmed on a studio set. The exterior shots were filmed at the Watershed Grill in Brackendale (Squamish). According to the restaurant’s Instagram, it has plenty of outdoor seating where visitors can relax and enjoy the river views.

Mel’s Cabin

One of the coziest spots in the series, with its warm wooden details and charming fireplace, is Mel’s home. In real life, the cabin is the caretaker’s cabin in Murdo Frazer Park (North Vancouver) and is owned by the District of North Vancouver. Its exterior has also appeared in other shows like Psych, The Flash, and Once Upon a Time.

Vernon Mullins’ Family Practice Clinic

Mel’s workplace in the series is a beautiful Victorian house on First Street in New Westminster, which was built in 1889. According to an article from Daily Hive, this Queen Anne-style mansion has also featured in other shows like Supernatural.

Hope McCrea’s House

The mayor’s house shown in the series is a historic home known as the Edgar Residence, built in 1912 and located on Deer Lake Drive in Burnaby. According to Canada’s Historic Places register, it is significant for its connection to businessman Robert McBeth Edgar, who made notable contributions to Burnaby and British Columbia.

Paige’s Bakeaway Truck

As per Destination Vancouver, Paige’s Bakeaway food truck appears in several scenes that were filmed at Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park and Deer Lake Park.

Shannon Falls Provincial Park

One sweet moment, Mel and Jack’s fishing date, was filmed at Shannon Falls Provincial Park in British Columbia.

VanDusen Botanical Garden

In the first episode of Season 4, the scene is part of Jack’s opening dream where Mel and Jack go for a walk through a beautiful autumn setting was shot at the VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Princess Park

The fun Renaissance Faire scene was filmed at Princess Park in North Vancouver, a famous hiking spot.

Klahanie Campground, Squamish

Fitches Bed and Breakfast scenes were filmed at Klahanie Campground in Squamish, a family-run campground along the scenic Sea to Sky Highway, about a 45-minute drive from Vancouver.

Grouse Mountain

Season 3 features the Lumberjack Games, filmed at Grouse Mountain, one of the beautiful natural spots shown in the series.