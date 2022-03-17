Unknown Object Falling in Jamshoro from the sky- What is it?

Jamshoro residents have just witnessed a terrifying situation, and panic is rapidly spreading in this well known Sindhi city. An unknown object fell from the sky, and the residents managed to record it on their phones. They shared a video of a random object falling from the sky and leaving smoke behind. What is this mysterious object? Should residents worry? Is it dangerous? Keep on reading to find out.

Mysterious Object falling in Jamshoro

According to the residents of Aliabad in Jamshoro, an unknown object fell from the sky. It left smoke in its trail, which led to widespread panic and terror. Fortunately, it has not caused any harm to property or people.

The police and city management reached the scene quickly and examined the situation. However, they have not revealed any details about the object yet. According to them, it may just be a rocket, helicopter or something similar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They have advised residents not to panic. Additionally, the police will update media and news outlets as soon as they get more information regarding the object.

Past Incidents similar to the one in Jamshoro in Sindh

Just last year, unknown objects fell in the city of Karachi in Sindh. They fell from the sky and landed on the ground. They damaged the Mewa Shah graveyard and three houses in Site town and Pak colony.

Initially, people thought that the mysterious objects were dangerous items. However, upon examination, they were found to be parts of an exploded flywheel machine at a Sher Shah iron rolling mill.

Like the Sher Shah incident, we suspect something similar has happened in Jamshoro. The unknown object is probably nothing to worry about. It might result from an explosion in a factory or simply a helicopter or something similar. As of now, residents are advised to remain calm and collected while the police investigate the action scene.