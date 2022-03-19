Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Much More

Fans are still not over Umbrella academy season 2, and guess what? After almost two years, Umbrella academy season 3 is coming to your screens.

Season two was filled with adventure. The gang Dodged death, protected each other, and reached the headquarters – only to find out it belongs to the Sparrow Academy now.

What is the gang going to do now? Clearly, they have a lot of hurdles in front of them. For two years, fans wanted to know what the gang was up to now. However, due to various reasons, Umbrella Academy season 3 was not released.

Now, after two years, all the questions that fans had will be answered. In this article, we have provided you with all the essential information about Season 3.

Season 3 will consist of 10 total episodes and will be released on the 22nd of June 2022. Fans can’t wait to see the new season since they were left hanging at the end of the second season.

The filming of Season 3 was completed a while back. However, special effects are a vital part of the show. Hence, it took the special effects team a lot of time to perfect the show for the fans.

Fans are ecstatic at this news, however. They have waited for a good two years for Umbrella Academy Season 3 and are absolutely thrilled to actually watch it.

Umbrella Academy Season 3: Cast

Fans are curious about who will be joining Season 3. Good news for all of you because all the main cast are reprising their roles.

Justin H Min will be coming back for the new season. However, this time his character will be a part of the Sparrow Academy.

Apart from this, the gang will be coming back, which means Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, Emmy RaverLampman, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, and Colm Feore are coming back for their original roles.

Also, we will see Rita Arya as Lila, a new face, in Season 3. Furthermore, Jordan Claire Robbins, Adam Godley, and Ken Hall might reprise their roles in the new season of Umbrella Academy.

It is exciting to see the cast come back together for Season 3 after almost two years!

Plot

According to sources, Season 3 will be “wilder, bigger, and zanier.” From what we have heard, Season 3 will be full of surprises and adventures.

Also, this season will show us people change (hopefully in a good manner), and we will see the family grow in a good way!

However, one thing everyone is unsure of is the Sparrow Academy. Who are they, and what do they want? They have been introduced in the comics. However, they are still a big mystery.

We will have to wait for Season 3 to find out more about the Sparrow Academy!

To wrap it up!

The new season of Umbrella Academy is on its way, and we couldn’t be happier. Let’s just hope that Umbrella Academy Season 3 is as good as the previous two seasons of the series!