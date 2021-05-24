Are you a fan of watching live video game streaming? Or are you a content creator who is looking for a platform to showcase your skills? In either case, Twitch is the place for you. With its user-friendly features and ease of access, Twitch has managed to become one of the largest gaming-related platforms today. Even though it includes streaming of esports tournaments, Twitch is mostly famous for players of online gaming. However, just like with any large social media apps, websites, or any other software, twitch also has a few bugs or glitches. Some of these might not even be the fault of the software and will just be a network error. One such error is The Twitch error 2000.

This error is mostly a cause of poor internet connection which leads to the truancy of a secure network. It can also be because of problems with the web browser (most commonly chrome), browser extension, Adblock, or antivirus software. When this error presents itself, the user cannot access the content of Twitch until it is resolved by reconnecting to the platform again.

So what does “Twitch 2000: Network Error” basically mean? You might have guessed correctly after reading the error message. “A connection that is encrypted by security protocols to ensure the protection of data that are being transmitted between two or more network nodes.” In layman’s terms, this means that the video or content you are trying to stream is currently unavailable. This can happen due to numerous reasons and in this article, we will walk you through all of the possible causes and their fix, if one exists. Before the final verdict, we will also look into some of the solutions for Twitch Error 2000 for Mozilla Firefox.

Possible Cause of Twitch Network Error 2000

There are a wide variety of reasons for the Twitch Error 2000 ranging from issues on the user end such as bad internet connectivity and breaking down of devices to issues from the developers’ end such as bugs in the software.

However, we have created a list of the possible causes to better guide you. So without further ado the Twitch error 2000 can occur due to the issues with:

Web browser Adblocker and browser extensions Bad Internet Connection The HTML 5 player Antivirus Softwares Website – switch to Twitch App The Server Other issues

Possible Fixes for Twitch Error 2000

Since there exist many diverse causes for this error and no definite way of knowing which one it may be, it is advised to try and solve the problem by all the given solutions. Hopefully one of them will work for you. The solutions are as follows:

Switch to a different Web Browser

All Web Browsers have different security settings, browser extensions, general characteristics or browser workability, etc. There might be something that is not supporting Twitch to work without a glitch. Any of these can be a factor so switching to a different browser is our first try at fixing the error. Attached to this, is the ensuring of a stable internet connection.

If for instance, you don’t want to switch to a different browser, you can try and apply appropriate settings and disable browser extensions that are not necessary. Other than this, turning on the incognito mode in the same browser might help. Cache and cookies slow down the internet connectivity process so clearing them could be a solution for some. If the error is still present, you will have no choice but to shift to another browser. It has been observed by many that because of Firefox’s general privacy and security settings, switching to it does actually omit the error in most cases. Switching to Opera can also be an option.

Disable Adblocker and Browser extensions

Many of the times the Adblocker software installed on your computer and the website you’re trying to access don’t cooperate because the website counteracts on Adblockers. Hence, disabling the Adblocker and reopening your browser can fix the Twitch error 2000.

A browser extension is a small piece of software (referred to as a ‘plug-in’ when the software executes code) that performs different filters and controls to alter how a user views information from a web service or visits a web page. Browser extensions like FlashBlock or Ghostery provide privacy and security-related services. These can also interfere with the workability of a website. If you are using an extension like Ghostery, disable the option “Enhanced Anti-Tracking” on its settings. And if that doesn’t work, you should disable the extension altogether and then restart your computer.

Bad Internet Connection

Poor internet connectivity can be a huge possible cause of the Twitch error 2000. Therefore, trying to fix that might resolve the issue. This is actually one of the first solutions you should focus on, working on having a stable connection with an appropriate speed. If you are connected to the internet via a modem or any other such device, restart it and try streaming again. Moreover, if you are using a router try changing the subnet mask on the router settings to 255.255.255.0, restart the router and try streaming again. Also, if you don’t have substantial knowledge of the devices and their settings, you will want to contact your internet service provider and tell them about the issue. They will either fix the issue from their end or they might schedule a visit to take a look at the problem.

The HTML 5 Player

HTML5 Video Player incorporates HTML5 video converter features in the software. It can convert almost any video format to HTML5 video formats, such as MP4, WebM, and OGG, which are compatible with all major browsers. Because of the added features and functionalities that it provides, it can help play the video directly from the browser. However, the same features and functionalities can sometimes be the cause of the Twitch Error 2000. In such a situation you will have to disable your HTML 5 player. You can do this by playing a video on the Twitch Home page. On the bottom right of the video there will appear settings, from there go to advanced settings and disable the player.

Disable the Antivirus Software

As the name suggests, Antivirus software is a computer program used to prevent, detect, and remove malware. Antivirus software was originally developed to detect and remove computer viruses. Some famous software includes Avast, Kaspersky, and Windows Defender. Your Antivirus software might be interfering with Twitch so try and disable it to see whether it resolves the error. If it does then you can re-enable it, go to settings, and add Twitch as an exception. Then the Antivirus software will spy on every other activity being performed on the computer except Twitch. This will help them run simultaneously without one causing problems for the other.

Switch to Desktop Application

The last fix for the day is switching to the Twitch App that is available for download on any store. Desktop and phone applications have better usage facilities and lesser complications when compared to a web application. You can download the app from the google play store and switch to it. If the solutions above don’t help, this might be a sure-shot solution.

Wait for the Server to Recover

If all the solutions in this article don’t help, there is a very high possibility of the server being down at the developer’s end. In this case, you will just have to wait until it goes back up again but at least you will know that none of your friends or other streamers are using the website either.

Other solutions for Twitch Error 2000

It’s funny to think that none of these major solutions could be the cause of what you are dealing with. Twitch Network Error 2000 is tricky so finding out the one and the only cause is impossible. This is why all the methods should be tried so that at least one works. It is also noticed that the error can occur in the same device for the same user many times but for different reasons. To perform these quick fixes and they might work for you.

Refresh the website: The internet connectivity or the web browser might have just resolved the issues that they were having during the performance, so just refresh the website to be sure.

Restart the computer: Restarting your computer or any other device that you are streaming on might resolve the error.

Log back in: More often than not the issue generates in the server. So logging out and might be a possible fix.

Install CCleaner: This award-winning software can be a life savior, this tool can help you with many other issues along with the Twitch error 2000. One of its key features is that it removes superfluous or corrupted files to reclaim hard drive space, and it cleans browsing history to preserve your confidentiality.

Twitch Error 2000 on Mozilla Firefox

The solutions above can work for this browser as well. If for some reason they don’t, we have some additional help particularly for Firefox users:

Disable uBlockOrigin

Switch to Google Chrome

Install and use a VPN

Final Verdict on Twitch Error 2000

Reddit, Quora, and other such forums have all spoken about the Twitch Network Error 2000 in detail. Now that you have fixed the issue you can enjoy streaming again. If all you want to do is watch streams, you can take advantage of your free monthly Twitch Prime subscription to subscribe to streamers. This will provide you with several benefits (such as sub-only Twitch emotes). But if you want to go much further, you might raid a Twitch stream with your own audience. We hope this article helped you solve the Twitch Error 2000.