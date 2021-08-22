Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID days after family member

Covid 19 is on the rise. And the latest congressman to test positive for the virus is 22nd District’s, Troy Nehls. He confirmed this news on Saturday via Twitter. Here he also spoke about a family member he had met with and who tested positive earlier on Wednesday.

Moreover, Troy Nehls is fully vaccinated and this is why he’s not experiencing any severe symptoms. On his Twitter, Nehls wrote regarding his symptoms:

“I’m experiencing moderate symptoms but I am fully vaccinated and hope it passes soon.”

He also wrote:

“I have been quarantining at home and will continue to do so for at least the next 10 days.”

Also, he spoke about the importance of covid vaccines in this time of the pandemic. He added:

“All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID. You may still get ill, but you’re much less likely to be severely ill or hospitalized if vaccinated.”

If there is any more update on Troy Nehls health, we will share it with you. We hope that he has a speedy recovery and will surely let you know once the congressman recovers.