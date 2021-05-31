Trickster Season 2 premiere date, cast, synopsis, and more

Trickster is a Canadian melodrama thriller that premiered on CBC TV. The show was produced by Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott and is taken from the book Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson in 2017. Since Season 1 came on air, fans have been desperately waiting for Trickster Season 2. And see how Jared’s journey continues.

Trickster Season 2 release date

Trickster Season 1 began airing on January 12, 2021 and had been a hit since. After the hit finale, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. The network has obtained CBC’s rights to air in the US and published the opening season. Stage 2, which is similar to the first season, follows a weekly routine of a Tuesday episode of 1 hour.

According to sources, two of the program producers have broken off the series. This is in retaliation to a scandal questioning the indigenous status of co-writer Michelle Latimer. Although Latimer had left because of the heavy debate in December 2020, the show got still canceled for another season. The network has still to publish an update on its future impact on the show.

While the series has nearly well been playing The CW for a supplement, it will not return. If the CW still somehow chooses to renew and release the season, we can expect it as a summer or mid-season event.

Cast:

Over the years, CW has absorbed several Canadian TV programs and Trickster was a trendy one. Trickster was a paranormal series focusing on indigenous wisdom with an original cast which includes the following:

Joel Oulette as Jared

Crystle Lightning as Maggie

Kalani Queypo as Wade

Nathan Alexis as Crashpad

Anna Lambe as Sarah

Georgina Lightning as Sophia

Craig Lauzon as Phil Nelson

Joel Thomas Hynes as Richie

Mark Camacho as Tony

Gail Maurice as Georgina

Jamie Spilchuk as Mr. Good

William C. Cole as Mr. Jacks

Season 2 Trailer Trickster

Now that season 2 isn’t taking place, there’s no trailer. The trailer will arrive a month or two before the start of the season, that is, if the series is redeemed by CBC. If this happens, we will make sure to notify you.

Synopsis of Trickster Season 2

Season 1 saw the under-worn Jared, who cooks ecstasy on the side after school, settle the money for his parents. Both his parents had separated about a year ago. Moreover, his parents are also unemployed.

His mom, Maggie, owes money to Richie, a pharmacist. She also enjoys partying hard. On the other hand, Jared’s father aka Phil has a painkiller addiction. Additionally, Phil’s friend Destine is pregnant. Jared is starting to produce an additional drug for a party but is being struck and stolen with an identical look.

Maggie’s hits at Wade’s Tasty Bucket just recently took Jared’s job. Jared looks at his gathering repeatedly and he gets ill and a crow will talk to him next. His friend Crashpad, swaps a gaming account to meet Richie but they get Richie’s trailer shot down, and Maggie did it in a false security scam.

What season 2 would be like is tough to tell. In Season 1, there were so many twists and turns that we can expect nothing less in Season 2.

Jared left his mother and brought his dad’s ashes back to Vancouver. This was the last episode in Season 1.

So, the season could let Jared explain more about his forefathers as a spiritual being while trading the shock of what he saw. After all, it was a lot for a young person to go inside!

Final Thoughts

This is everything that you need to know about Trickster season 2. Hopefully, Cbc will figure something out soon and the show will begin filming for much-awaited season 2.