The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 Out in September?

With travel bans and mandatory quarantines, the pandemic has stopped all of us from going on our dream vacations. In times like this, Netflix’s popular TV series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals has been an absolute lifesaver. The series allowed us to virtually travel to some of the world’s most exotic places and stay in some extremely beautiful rentals with hosts Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, and Luis D. Ortiz. And now The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 is about to hit your screens soon with more beautiful places for viewers to visit virtually.

The plot of this reality TV series was unique and intriguing, the production was phenomenal and the emotional rollercoaster it took us on was like no other. Obviously, one season of this spectacular series is not enough and fans are asking for one more. So will there be a second season? Will Megan, Jo, and Luis return to take us on yet another adventure around the world? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of the World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals aired on June 18, 2021. The series debuted exclusively on Netflix. Only a few days after the release of the first season, the producers announced the release of a second season.

Fortunately for fans, they won’t have to wait long to discover new places and rentals with Megan, Jo, and Luis. Netflix has announced that the second season will be premiering only three months after the first one on Tuesday, September 14, 2021!

It is quite surprising for a series to get a second season so quickly! But keeping in mind the show’s extreme popularity and high demand, Netflix obviously couldn’t let its fans down!

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 Cast

The Cast for Season 2 will feature the same three hosts Luis D. Ortiz, Jo Franco, and Megan Batoon. All three of them have different opinions about what a good vacation rental is so there is a lot of flavor and variety in the series. Jo goes for the unique one-of-a-kind ones, Megan goes for the budget-friendly ones and Luis goes for the fanciest and most expensive ones. Thus, you’ll have a bunch of good options to choose from if you follow their guide on the best vacation rentals when you go on a vacation yourself!

Plot

Netflix has released an official synopsis for the series that reads,

“With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series.”

In the first season, the hosts reviewed rentals in Bali, Utah, Montana, Massachusetts, Alaska, California, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Finland, Colorado, South Carolina, Mexico, and Florida. Season 2 will feature more exclusive and unique destinations!

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 Trailer

Although the trailer for The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 is not out yet, fans should be on the lookout for one. This is because the release date is just around the corner. And we will probably be getting a trailer or some exclusive footage any day now.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time will The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals season 2 release?

The second season will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time all around the world.

Is the series available on Amazon Prime?

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is a Netflix original series and both seasons will only be available on Netflix. However, an Amazon and Hulu release may be scheduled in the near future.

Will there be a third season?

As of yet, there isn’t any official update regarding Season 3 of the series. However, if the second one is as big a hit as the first one. We are sure the producers will consider making a third season.