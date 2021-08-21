Hulu buys The Unusual Suspects for US

The hit Australian show, The Unusual Suspects, is a comedy thriller show for people of all walks of life to binge watch. It is produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford. Also, the co-producer is About Premium Content. They have signed a deal with Hulu to air the crime series in the US.

Talking about their decision to choose Hulu, Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford said:

“We are thrilled that with the support of our wonderful collaboration with APC, The Unusual Suspects will launch in the USA and we couldn’t think of a better home for it than Hulu, who are at the forefront of bold, ambitious television.”

In addition to this, Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart who are joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC said:

“‘The Unusual Suspects’ is a fun, female-led drama series which has found an ideal home stateside with our partners at Hulu.”

This clearly shows everyone is really happy with the decision to make Hulu the forefront for the US audience.

Here is more information about The Unusual Suspects for viewers who are looking forward to watching it when it airs on Hulu.

The Unusual Suspects Plot

The plot of the series revolves around three women who undergo changes after a heist that takes place. A $16 million necklace has been stolen but who is to blame?

The crime show is full of twists and turns that make viewers sit on the edge of their seats in every episode. It highlights the immigrant experience in Sydney and the cracks that Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade has. Overall, it’s great to watch on Saturday night with your girl gang.

Moreover, regarding the series, Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, co-founders at APC, have said:

“We are excited to see this comedic caper from the team at Aquarius Films continue to gain momentum and put women’s and immigrants’ narratives at the forefront of a series in a fresh way.”

Cast

The main three leads of the cast are as follows:

Miranda Otto

Aina Dumlao

Michelle Vergara Moore

The Unusual Suspects Episodes

Until now, only season 1 has been released. This season has a total of 4 episodes which are hilarious, mysterious, and full of drama.