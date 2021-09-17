Nicolas Cage Will Be As Lead In Movie The Old Way

In The Old Way, Nicolas Cage will play a former gunslinger who teams up with his 12-year-old daughter to fight a group of dangerous criminals.

Nicolas Cage, the Hollywood legend who never seems to stop working, has just landed his next film role. According to the reports, the Hollywood veteran will star in his first-ever Western film, The Old Way, in which he will play a major role. It’s astonishing news since Cage has never been in a Western movie. Even though he is from the West and has appeared in scores of films over the years. Brett Donowho will direct The Old Way, which is written by Carl W. Lucas.

About The Movie The Old Way

Cage plays Colton Briggs, an assassin in the film a former gunslinger who now owns and operates a basic shop in a calm neighborhood with his family. When his wife is brutally murdered by a gang of criminals, Briggs returns home to find his world on fire. He pulls out his sidearm and enlists the help of an unlikely ally: his 12-year-old daughter.

He is now only being invited to the important and famous genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing, after 43 years in cinema. This is another fantastic match for someone who was born and reared in the West, and it’s long overdue. The intricate characters of both Briggs and Miller excite and compel him, and finding new territory to play on at 57 is energizing.

Donowho working with Nic on the first Western of his storied career is both an honor and a privilege. Cage is not only the perfect embodiment of Briggs’ persona. But he is also the consummate professional with whom a filmmaker can only dream of collaborating to bring this enigmatic figure to life. He can’t wait to share this captivating story of a father and daughter. And their emotional journey of discovery as a father of three daughters. We are sure the movie is going to be a hit. And can’t wait for it to hit screens.