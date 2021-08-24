Cowboy Bebop Season 1- Release Date, Cast and More

The popular Japanese sci-fi western-style noir anime show Cowboy Bebop is about to get its first live-action adaptation! It has been almost 25 years since the anime version aired and fans have been asking for a live version since then. Fortunately for them, Netflix has embarked on a journey to create Cowboy Bebop’s live-action version to bring fans’ dreams to life. The series takes place almost fifty years from now in 2071. It features a team of Bounty Hunters and their adventures on a spaceship called Bebop. So when will this fan-favorite series air? Is there an official release date? Will it be an exact replica of the anime series? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Cowboy Bebop Season 1.

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Release Date

Netflix announced the production of Cowboy Bebop’s live adaptation in 2017. The release date was supposed to be set in 2020. However, due to the pandemic and a lead character’s knee injury, the release date had to be pushed back.

After a short break in 2020, filming began in 2021 and it was complete by March 15. Once post-production editing along with the addition of a few final touches is complete, the series will be all set to debut.

Netflix has confirmed the release date to be on Friday, November 19, 2021. The series will drop just a few days before the Thanksgiving holidays! This means fans have the perfect show to binge-watch on their favorite holiday of the year.

Cast

The following actors have been confirmed to be a part of the cast crew for Cowboy Bebop Season 1.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel- A Bounty Hunter born on Mars. He is a former hitman with lots of gang life experience.

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine- A con artist who loves to gamble.

Alex Hassell as Vicious- Spike’s Arch Nemesis who is a power-hungry gangster.

Elaine Satine as Julia- Vicious and Spike’s love interest.

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black- An ISSP Officer who is now a Bounty Hunter aboard Bebop.

Geoff Stults as Chalmers- A detective serving in the ISSP.

Tamara Tunie as Ana- The owner of an underground Jazz Club located on Mars.

Mason Alexander as Gren- A war veteran who is a part of the illegal Eye Trade.

Park Rachel House as Mao- Vicious’ mentor.

Ann Truong as Shin- Spike’s friend who helps him take down Vicious.

Hoa Xuende as Lin- Shin’s older brother who partners with Vicious.

A Welsh Corgi dog- Ein- An extremely smart dog who accompanies the Bounty Hunters

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Plot

The plot revolves around the adventures of a team of intergalactic Bounty Hunters including Spike, Jet Black, Ein, and Faye. All of them come from criminal backgrounds but now, they help the ISSP to capture criminals. Of course, they charge a pretty high price but they do always get the job done! However, their journeys aren’t always easy and they’re plot of plot twists, chaos, and conspiracies.

The official synopsis revealed by Netflix reads,

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Trailer

Although filming for Season 1 is complete, Netflix has not revealed a trailer as of yet. However, with the release date coming closer, the producers will reveal exclusive footage and trailers to get fans more excited to watch this long-awaited TV series.

There is a short Behind the Scenes video released by Netflix for Cowboy Bebop’s Season 1. Fans can watch it on YouTube to meet the cast and know some exclusive details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Ed be excluded from the first season?

Ed was a major part of the Bounty Hunter crew in the anime series. She is a 13 year old child prodigy with phenomenal hacking skills. However, Netflix has not announced an actor for her role and has even excluded her character in recently revealed pictures! This probably means that Ed won’t be a part of the first season which is a tad bit disappointing for most fans. However, Netflix has not officially commented on this topic so we can’t say anything for sure.

How many episodes will Season 1 have?

Season 1 will have 10 one-hour episodes.

Will there be a second season?

The writer and executive producer Jeff Pinker have shown interest in the production of a second season. He also said that there is a ‘notes call’ for the script of Season 2. If Season 1 is a hit among viewers, there is an extremely high probability of fans getting a second season!