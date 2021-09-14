The Kid Laroi Announces 2022 End Of The World Tour

Australian singer, The Kid Laroi, is embarking on a massive tour that will take him to London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Dublin, among other cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland until the summer of 2022. This is following his debut MTV VMAs performance with Justin Bieber and a sold-out gig at New York City’s famous Irving Plaza last week.
The End of the World tour is the Kid Laroi first headlining tour. And it will take off in the United States on January 29, 2022, in Arizona and run through early March before traveling worldwide. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 17th.
He is beyond excited to share his experience with all his fans. It’s always been a dream of his to headline a global tour and he cannot wait to see his fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time for him trying to reach this stage of popularity.
The Kid Laroi End Of The World Tour has all been discussed below. So, get ready to purchase the tickets this September 17, 2021.
North America:
29 Jan | Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
01 Feb | Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
03 Feb | San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
05 Feb | Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
07 Feb | Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
08 Feb | Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
10 Feb | Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11 Feb | Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
12 Feb | Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
15 Feb | Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
16 Feb | Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
17 Feb | Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
19 Feb | Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21 Feb | Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
23 Feb | Toronto, ON – HISTORY
24 Feb | Montreal, QC – MTELUS
27 Feb | New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
01 Mar | Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
02 Mar | Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04 Mar | Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
05 Mar | Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoors
06 Mar | Washington, D.C. – Echostage
08 Mar | Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
09 Mar | Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
10 Mar | Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
The Kid Laroi Europe/UK Dates:
28 Mar | Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall
31 Mar | Oslo – Sentrum Scene
02 Apr | Stockholm – Fryshuset
04 Apr | Berlin – Columbiahalle
05 Apr | Offenbach – Stadthalle
06 Apr | Munich – Muffathalle
08 Apr | Milan – Fabrique
10 Apr | Zurich – X-Tra
11 Apr | Cologne – E-Werk
13 Apr | Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal Mainhall
14 Apr | Paris – Elysee Montmartre
16 Apr | Amsterdam – Melkweg Max
17 Apr | Tilburg – Poppodium 013
18 Apr | Brussels – La Madeleine
20 Apr | Manchester – Victoria Warehouse
22 Apr | London – O2 Academy Brixton
23 Apr | Birmingham – O2 Academy
27 Apr | Glasgow – Academy
28 Apr | Dublin – Olympia
The Kid Laroi Australia /NZ Dates:
26 May | Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
30 May | Perth – RAC Arena
01 June | Adelaide – Entertainment Centre
03 June | Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
06 June | Brisbane – Riverstage
10 June | Wellington – TSB Arena
11 June | Auckland – Spark Arena
With the announcement of the tour, The Kid Laroi camp tour will adhere to all municipal and public health guidelines, as well as venue protocols established at the time of each event. Fans are asked to check their local venue’s website for the most up-to-date COVID health and safety information and guidelines before each concert.