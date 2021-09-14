The Kid Laroi Announces 2022 End Of The World Tour

Australian singer, The Kid Laroi, is embarking on a massive tour that will take him to London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Dublin, among other cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland until the summer of 2022. This is following his debut MTV VMAs performance with Justin Bieber and a sold-out gig at New York City’s famous Irving Plaza last week.

The End of the World tour is the Kid Laroi first headlining tour. And it will take off in the United States on January 29, 2022, in Arizona and run through early March before traveling worldwide. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 17th.

He is beyond excited to share his experience with all his fans. It’s always been a dream of his to headline a global tour and he cannot wait to see his fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time for him trying to reach this stage of popularity.

The Kid Laroi End Of The World Tour has all been discussed below. So, get ready to purchase the tickets this September 17, 2021.

North America:

29 Jan | Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

01 Feb | Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

03 Feb | San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

05 Feb | Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

07 Feb | Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

08 Feb | Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10 Feb | Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11 Feb | Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

12 Feb | Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

15 Feb | Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

16 Feb | Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

17 Feb | Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

19 Feb | Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21 Feb | Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

23 Feb | Toronto, ON – HISTORY

24 Feb | Montreal, QC – MTELUS

27 Feb | New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

01 Mar | Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

02 Mar | Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04 Mar | Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

05 Mar | Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoors

06 Mar | Washington, D.C. – Echostage

08 Mar | Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

09 Mar | Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

10 Mar | Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

The Kid Laroi Europe/UK Dates:

28 Mar | Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall

31 Mar | Oslo – Sentrum Scene

02 Apr | Stockholm – Fryshuset

04 Apr | Berlin – Columbiahalle

05 Apr | Offenbach – Stadthalle

06 Apr | Munich – Muffathalle

08 Apr | Milan – Fabrique

10 Apr | Zurich – X-Tra

11 Apr | Cologne – E-Werk

13 Apr | Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal Mainhall

14 Apr | Paris – Elysee Montmartre

16 Apr | Amsterdam – Melkweg Max

17 Apr | Tilburg – Poppodium 013

18 Apr | Brussels – La Madeleine

20 Apr | Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

22 Apr | London – O2 Academy Brixton

23 Apr | Birmingham – O2 Academy

27 Apr | Glasgow – Academy

28 Apr | Dublin – Olympia

The Kid Laroi Australia /NZ Dates:

26 May | Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

30 May | Perth – RAC Arena

01 June | Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

03 June | Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

06 June | Brisbane – Riverstage

10 June | Wellington – TSB Arena

11 June | Auckland – Spark Arena

With the announcement of the tour, The Kid Laroi camp tour will adhere to all municipal and public health guidelines, as well as venue protocols established at the time of each event. Fans are asked to check their local venue’s website for the most up-to-date COVID health and safety information and guidelines before each concert.