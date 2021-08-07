The Flash Season 8- Will it be released by Fall?

With season 7 finally coming to an end in July, fans of the CW show have been eagerly waiting to get any information regarding the next season, The Flash Season 8. Lucky for them, the team of the show is already gearing up for the new season. And a plot has already been decided. So, how far has the progress regarding Season 8 reached? Continue scrolling and you’ll find everything related to The Flash Season 8.

The Flash Season 8 Release Date

The official release date is out. The Flash Season 8 will be releasing in fall 2021 on CW on Tuesday 16th November. The filming will probably begin in September 2021.

Plot

Season 7 ending was quite something. And it definitely did end at a point that has created even a bigger stage for The Flash season 8 plot.

In the end, Barry Allen and his wife got back together as they renewed their vows. With the help of their kids and Jay Garrick, they also defeated Godspeed and managed to hold him as a prisoner in Iron Heights. Moreover, Barry’s kids, Nora and Bart also chose to stay in the current timeline. Besides this, Barry had also brought the Reverse Flash back to life to help him defeat Godspeed. However, the reverse flash took advantage of this and immediately escaped after the last battle.

This means that season 8 will clearly have lots of scenes that will feature Barry’s archenemy. Also, Barry will have to prove himself as a great leader in season 8 because many more difficult situations will be waiting for him. Furthermore, his wife, Iris, will also suffer from time sickness.

In addition to this, the first five episodes of The Flash Season 8 will feature a special crossover with the cast of Arrowverse. And these episodes are being referred to as a special five-episode event. Confirming this news, executive producer Wallace has said:

“We are considering literally every character from every Arrowverse show to potentially come and play with us for part of this five-part special event.”

The cameos by the team of Arrowverse along with Barry and his metahuman friends will make season 8 stand out from all other seasons. And viewers will definitely be up for a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs. As Barry’s marriage will get tested, new and old villains will be returning and Kristen Kramer will discover her new powers.

The Flash Season 8 Cast

The entire cast for season 8 hasn’t been made official yet. Once that happens, we will share it here. Until then, these are the cast members that we know will for sure be reappearing in the upcoming season

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen

Danielle Panabaker as S.T.A.R. Labs bioengineer Caitlin Snow

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Jordan Fisher as Bart

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora

Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon

Carmen Moore as Kristen Kramer

Karan Oberoi as Godspeed

The Flash Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for the much anticipated season isn’t out yet. But that makes sense! Season 7 just ended in July and filming hasn’t even begun yet. A trailer for season 8 will probably be out in October 2021.