Doogie Kamealoha- Will it be released in September?

Doogie Howser, which featured our all-time favorite teenage physician ended quite abruptly and fans were disappointed to see their favorite show canceled out of the blue. However, fans should turn their sad frowns upside down as Disney+ is going to release a reboot of the series. This reboot will be called Doogie Kamealoha and it will be nothing less than spectacular! This new medical dramedy is going to focus on another 16 year old child prodigy who struggles to create a work-life balance between her tiring job as a physician and her friends who always want to party. The plot is gripping, the characters are interesting and the cast features some pretty talented actors. Thus, it isn’t surprising that the series has managed to gain quite a large fan following even before its release!

So when will this exciting new show premiere? Will it be coming to our screens this year? You can find out the answers to all your questions about Doogie Kamealoha down below including the release date, plot, and cast.

Doogie Kamealoha Release Date

In April 2020, Doogie Kamealoha was officially announced for production as a remake of Doogie Howser developed by women. The series will make its debut on Disney+ on 8th September 2021. It will release on a weekly basis with a new half an hour episode premiering on the popular streaming platform every Wednesday. It is official that the first season will have 10 episodes that combine comedy and drama to give fans a series they can’t help but love.

Filming for the series began in December 2020 in Los Angeles and Honolulu. Almost 8 months later, it is complete and ready for its final touches!

Plot

The official plot of Doogie Kamealoha by Disney is as follows:

“‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.”

Doogie’s parents play an extremely supportive role in her life. Her mother (who is also her supervisor at the hospital ) guides and motivates her in her medical career. On the other hand, her dad makes sure that she’s making the best out of her teenage years. She also has two brothers and a few friends including a dreamy crush who help keep her sane. However, her journey of saving lives will be far from easy. And, fans should prepare themselves to experience a rollercoaster of emotions as they watch Doogie struggle to succeed.

Doogie Kamealoha Cast

Doogie Kamealoha features the following actors

Peyton Elizabeth Lee- Lahela Doogie Kamealoha- A mixed-race 16 year old girl who is the lead character in the show.

Kathleen Rose Perkins- Dr. Clara Hannon-Doogie’s career-oriented mother who is also her boss.

Jeffery Bowyer Chapman- Charles- One of Doogie’s coworkers who is also her good friend.

Jason Scott Lee- Benny Kamealoha- Doogie’s charming Hawaiian father who helps her live her life to the fullest.

Mapuana Makia-Noelani – A fellow doctor who works with Doogie.

Mathew Sato- Kai- The older brother of Doogie who is free-spirited and immature.

Wes Tian- Brian Patrick- the younger playful brother.

Emma Meisel- Steph Denisco- Doogie’s childhood best friend who helps her stay grounded.

Ronny Chieng- Dr. Lee- A fellow physician working with Doogie.

Alex Aiono- Walter- A Hawaiian surfer who is Doogie’s love interest.

Doogie Kamealoha Trailer

A 30 second title sequence for the series was released by Disney+ some time ago. Viewers can notice a few changes in the original theme song of Doogie Howser to make it suitable for Doogie Kamealoha. However, it is mostly the same and features several newspaper cutouts. This is to celebrate Doogie’s victories as a child prodigy just like the original one did.

An official trailer hasn’t been released yet, but fans should expect to see one in a few weeks. After all, the premiere date is just around the corner.