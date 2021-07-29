Money Heist Season 5 News- Is it Releasing in September?

Guns, risk, thrill, and adventure is everything that Money Heist is about. It’s also Netflix’s most popular international series that is adored by viewers all over the world. And with a cliffhanger that season 4 ended on, it’s no surprise that Money Heist Season 5 is all that viewers can think about! When is season 5 releasing? Who will all feature in money heist season 5? Is it the last season? Well, if you have all these questions and more, dive in to know what Money Heist Season 5 News is surrounding on the internet.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date News

The filming has ended. And the season is ready to air. But, Money Heist, aka La Casa De Papel, last season will not be released all at once. In fact, it has been broken down into two parts. The first part of season 5 will be released on September 3, 2021 (which isn’t quite far from now). But, part 2 will be released a little later, on December 3, 2021.

Explaining the division of the season into two volumes, the creator of the show has stated the following:

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Plot

The plot for season 5 will be greater than ever. And there is no surprise in it (especially after season four’s cliffhanger). We thought that season 4 would end the heist at the Bank Of Spain just like the previous heist ended in two seasons. But clearly, the show’s writers and creators have something else in mind. As they are planning something huge for this season.

The official synopsis from Netflix is as :

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. Sierra has captured the Professor and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Moreover, we think that Sierra might end up supporting the heist and work in favor of Professor. Wouldn’t that be a twist we all would enjoy? Even if that doesn’t happen, it would be nerve-wracking to see what actually happens after Sierra has gotten a hold of the Professor.

Besides this, it is also expected that a war will take place inside the bank’s four walls. And this war is going to shake all of the viewers. Because it involves our favorite gang, who is already heartbroken after Nairobi’s death, Berlin will also be seen again in the show (but only in flashbacks, obviously). In the end, no matter what happens, the team will obviously be scared (after losing members). And the viewers, entertained.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Created by Alex Pina, the highly anticipated season will feature lots of old faces and a couple of new ones. Hence, below is a list of all the cast members for season 5:

Alvaro Morte as The Professor

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Belén Cuesta as Manila

Enrique Arce as Arturo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Luka Peros as Marseille

Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

José Manuel Poga as Gandía

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (new member whose role is to be confirmed)

Patrick Criado (new member whose role is to be confirmed)

Trailer

Money Heist’s season 5 trailer is releasing soon, on August 2, 2021. Netflix with a 28-second teaser that gives us a glimpse of the Professor in a difficult situation. Just by looking at the teaser, we can expect a lot of drama, fights, and unexpected scenes that will make viewers sot on the edge of their seats at all times.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Money Heist Season 5 News

Is Money Heist Season 5 the last season?

Yes, season 5 will be the last, and the official team of the show has confirmed it. The show’s creator, Alex Pina, has said the following confirming that not only will season 5 be the last season, but it will also be the best season:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa De Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

How many episodes will season 5 have?

The much anticipated season will comprise a total of 10 episodes. These episodes have been divided into two. 5 of the episodes will air in the first part. The rest of the 5 episodes will air in the second part, which will also be the show’s end.

Will there be a spinoff for Money Heist?

Yes, there are definitely chances for a spin-off. This is because every character of the series has a background history that no one has an idea about. Alex Pina, the creator of the show, said,

“We have many opportunities for spin-offs. This is due to the strong identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for complex characters, so I think almost every character has a side that we would like to see in a spin-off.”