The Expendables 4: All You Need to Know About This Action-packed Film.

The Expendables are back with a bang! The film franchise will present its latest flick: The Expendables 4 after a long wait of seven years. Yep, seven whole years. The debut movie was released more than a decade ago in 2010, starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, and others with a fast-paced action that won the hearts of fans all over the world.

Hence, it is not much of a surprise that the franchise amassed over $804 Million in the global market. Die-hard fans enjoy the 80s & 90s themed action, giving the movie an audience rating of, despite the ratings by critics. It was natural, therefore, for the Millenium’s Multimedia Company along with their partner Lionsgate. to continue this film franchise for the fourth time.

Although Expendables 4 was announced early in 2017, creative differences over the script among the scriptwriters and Stallone caused friction. This ended up in the exit of Stallone and Schwarzenneger from the cast, which meant that the Expendables 4 project had to be shut down.

2018 saw the patch-up between the Media company and Stallone. Soon afterward, Stallone and the other cast were brought on board again. However, there is no word on whether Arnold Schwarzenneger has rejoined the venture. So, we can’t be sure of seeing Arnold’s character ‘Trench Mauser’ in the fourth film.

The Expendables 4 has the original star-studded cast as follows;

Sylvester Stallone as ‘Barney Ross’

Jason Statham as ‘Lee Christmas’

Dolph Lundgren as ‘Toll Road’

Randy Couture as ‘Gunner Jenson’

Moreover, new characters have been added such as Tony Jaa (from Furious 7), 50 Cent (from ) & Megan Fox (from Transformers). The appearance of these actors might lend a new life to this franchise, making it even more exciting for fans and critics alike.

In the words of Millenium’s Multimedia spokesperson, “ [We] couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it fresh and fun, we’ve added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.”

The Plot

The movie’s script has been penned by Spencer Cohen, with revisions by Max Adams and Joseph Connolly. It is expected that the same basic storyline will be followed, with veteran mercenaries being given some targets to achieve.

A representative from Lionsgate has portrayed the movie as being a “No-holds-barred action film” with it “raising the stakes and being the biggest, most badass adventure yet”. Marvel how effortlessly he has left us in the dark, revealing next-to-nothing about the plot. But that’s the way it is supposed to be, no movie would ever be watched if the spoilers came out beforehand.

One thing to note is that there is no hint as to what roles will be played by the actors Tony Jaa and 50 Cent. However, Megan Fox will be playing the female lead in the team of veterans.

The Premiere Date

The expected time of release is 2022, with no specific dates being in circulation yet. Production was delayed due to the 2019 pandemic but filming was resumed this year, stretching up to October.

Word is that the stages of filming are now over, which can be confirmed by the actors’ social media posts. This leaves enough time for the remaining stages of production.

Goodbye Barney Ross

Fans will be disappointed to hear that the role played by Sylvester Stallone will not be continued after this film, as according to Stallone, “It’s time to be moving on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it but it’s always bittersweet, you know, when something you’ve been so attached to, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton on to Jason [Statham] and his capable hands”.

Hence, it is speculated that Expendables 4 will focus on Jason Statham’s role ‘Lee Christmas’ as the lead to set the stage for hopefully another subsequent film, ‘The Expendables 5’.