Hotel Transylvania 5 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More:

After 3 very successful movie franchises, Hotel Transylvania 4 and 5 will soon grace our screens once again with our most beloved characters. Fans all over the world are super excited to meet their favorite Dracula and his Gang. The first movie debuted in September 2012 while the second movie followed in September 2015 and the third in July 2018.

The media franchise consists of 3 theatrical movies. Moreover, there are also three graphic novels and two short films. It also has a T.V. series and several video games. Surely it has been shown a lot of love by viewers compelling the producers to change their decision of ending with the fourth installment. That means they’ll now be working on part five. So exciting!

When will be the Hotel Transylvania 5 is going to release?

The fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transfomania” was supposedly the final film but fans of the Hotel Transylvania franchise can rest easy because there will surely be another sequel. However, there is going to be a bit of a wait. The fourth film will release worldwide on January 14th, 2022 except in China where the movie will release in theaters.

However, the big news for fans is that there will be a part 5 too!. Yes, part 5 of the Hotel Transylvania will be released in November 2024 with the name Hotel Transylvania: Christmas Holidays. According to the news, this will be the final part and the sequel of the fourth part.

What Will be the plot for The Hotel Transylvania 5: Christmas Holidays?

We know that Hotel Transylvania 4 will feature a character who is loved by all, the Dracula. The humans and monsters might exchange their places as the genius guy Van Helsing has invented a Monsterification Ray. The technology allowed humans to turn into monsters. But little did he know the Monsterification Ray might also change his monster friends into Humans.

Yes, that’s right! Now, all the monsters who have turned into humans are looking for a cure to change back to Normal. Talking about Hotel Transylvania 5 the plot has not been revealed yet. All we can say is this movie is going to be as stellar as its all-previous counterparts and will surely receive the same amount of love from fans all over the world. It will also be interesting to see what adventures are in store for our beloved characters.

Who will be in the cast of Hotel Transylvania 5?

The cast has remained the same since the first series. There has been the addition of new members as each movie progresses. Adam Sandler will not be cast for the voice of Dracula. the reason behind this has not been disclosed yet. Brian Hull has been recast for this role while the remaining cast includes Kathyrn Hahn for the role of Erica and Steve Buscemi for the role of Wayne.

We will also witness Molly Shannon portraying Wanda while David Wayne will be seen in action performing the invisible man, Griffin. Fran Drescher will be performed by Eunice. Brad Alber will be taking over the role of Drac’s friend, Frankenstein, from previous voice actor Kevin James. Further, we would watch Keegan Michel as Murray. the highlight of the show that is Drac’s daughter will be played by the one and only Selena Gomez. If this is not exciting, I wonder what is!?

The new cast involves Jonathan Sadowski as the character of Brain Lyon and Joshua Martin will be played by Adam Levine. Patrick Stewart will be there as Santa Claus and Alex Newell as Gremlin.

Has the trailer been released?

Well, the trailer for the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has been released. But the trailer for Hotel Transylvania 5 has not been out yet. Maybe because the fourth movie hasn’t yet premiered on screen but we hope to get the trailer as soon as the fourth part releases.

In the meanwhile, check out the trailer of the Hotel Transylvania 4 and get ready to experience the adventure of the monster family as they struggle to return to their monstrous form from being humans.