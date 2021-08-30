The Baby Sitters Club Season 2 Releasing Soon?

If you have recently found yourself attending spiritual healing sessions or you’ve started sporting mismatched earrings or you’re attending calls on a Claudia Kishi-approved Etsy landline, then Just a heads up, you have been infected with the Babysitters Club syndrome. After viewing the great Netflix version of Ann M. Martin’s popular chapter books, it’s only natural that you’d develop these symptoms. Don’t be concerned, however: everyone wants to be a part of the club. The problem is that you can only relive your childhood by watching (and, um, re-watching) the same 10 episodes of the Stoneybrook team and their exploits so many times. The good news is that The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 is on its way. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming events.

The Baby Sitters Club Season 2 Release Date: When will season 2 debut?

Season 1 of The Baby-Sitters Club aired in July 2020. Netflix renewed the series for another season shortly after the release of the first season.

The Netflix Australia and New Zealand Twitter account confirmed BSC’s return for season 2 on October 28, 2020, in a video announcement. Then, in August 2021, Netflix released first-look pictures and an October 11 release date.

Plot: What will season 2 be about?

The official Netflix synopsis for season 2 reads: “As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it, all the club is there for each other every step of the way.”

What was the most crucial point in that paragraph? Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey are now former members of the BSC. Despite her minor role in the first season, series creator Rachel Shukert announced on Twitter that Jessi would be “a significant component of season 2,” and she expressed the same idea in an interview with Variety, telling the outlet that Jessi moves in even later. She’s a really important character, but she’s more of a season 2 character.

There’s no news as of yet on how Jessi and Mallory will impact Season 2, but it’ll be interesting to see their worlds evolve within the Stoneybrook universe.

As Netflix ramps up for the release, Shukert shared her excitement via press release. She said that Season 2 reveals the club’s and the girls’ maturity. There are two new members, all of whom are a year older and have more business experience, stronger friendships, and are developing a deeper awareness of themselves as individuals. We also wanted to keep exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves reflected on screen, while also addressing many of the issues we’ve all faced in the previous year: loss, change, responsibility, and attempting to find joy and significance in unexpected places.

Cast: Will the cast return?

Except for Gomez, the entire cast from season one will return. Due to complications with her shooting schedule for the upcoming Marvel picture Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the young actress who played Dawn in the first season was forced to withdraw out. Kyndra Sanchez (Finding ‘Ohana) will play the part in season 2.

The official cast list for Season 2 includes

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas

Aya Furukawa as Janine Kishi

Momona Tanada as Claudia Kishi

Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier

Anais Lee as Jessi Ramsey

Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer

Rian McCririck as Logan Bruno

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Karen Brewer

Dylan Kingwell as Sam Thomas

Rian McCririck as Logan Bruno

Benjamin Goas as David Michael Thomas

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer

Takayo Fischer as Mimi Yamamoto

Jessica Elaina Eason as Sharon Porter

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Andrew

The Baby Sitters Club Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ has yet to have an official trailer. It’s possible that the trailer won’t arrive until next year. Till then, fans can view the Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Announcement trailer which features the main cast. It can be viewed on Netflix Future’s Youtube account.