The 2022 Schedule for the Premier League of Lacrosse Has Been Released

The Premier Lacrosse League has finally released the 2022 season schedule which was overdue. According to the released season schedule, it will last for five weeks. However, the recent announcement only covers the first part of the schedule.

Premier Lacrosse League is an American professional field lacrosse league that made its debut on June 1, 2019. Premier Lacrosse League was founded by Paul Rabil and Mike Rabil.

Premier Lacrosse League Schedule

Premier Lacrosse League will start its 2022 season on 4th June with two games. The season will see its beginning at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany. Two additional games are then scheduled for 5th June. However, the Premier Lacrosse League has not made any announcement regarding the teams that will be involved in these games.

The second week of Premier Lacrosse League will be hosted at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two games are scheduled on June 10, 2022, and two on June 11, 2022.

The third week of the Premier Lacrosse League will take place at James M. Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University in Long Island. On 17th June and 18th June, two more games are scheduled. For the first time, Premier Lacrosse League will feature time travel to North Carolina. Homewood Field at John Hopkin in Baltimore will be hosting week 4 of the Premier Lacrosse League on 24th and 25th June.

The fifth week of Premier Lacrosse League will be hosted at TCU Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two games are scheduled for July 1 and another two games are scheduled for 2nd July.

Premier Lacrosse League: Schedule At A Glimpse With Time

Week 1 of Premier Lacrosse League

Venue: Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany, New York

Date: 4th June 2022 (6:15 PM ET and 9:00 ET) and 5th June 2022 (1:00 PM ET and 3:45 PM ET)

Week 2 of Premier Lacrosse League

Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Date: 10th June 2022 (6 00 PM ET and 8:45 ET) and 11th June 2022 (6:00 PM ET and 8:45 PM ET)

Week 3 of Premier Lacrosse League

Venue: James M. Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York

Date: 17th June 2022 (6:00 PM ET and 8:45 ET) and 18th June 2022 (1:00 PM ET and 4:00 PM ET)

Week 4 of Premier Lacrosse League

Venue: Homewood Field at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland

Date: 24th June 2022 (6:30 PM ET and 9:15 ET) and 25th June 2022 (6:00 PM ET and 8:45 PM ET)

Week 5 of Premier Lacrosse League

TCO Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Date: 1st, July 2022 (6:30 PM ET and 9:15 ET) and 2nd July 2022 (6:00 PM ET and 8:45 PM ET)

Premier Lacrosse League Teams

The information about the teams that are playing on different days of the Premier Lacrosse League will be released later. Premier Lacrosse League comprises eight teams: Archers Lacrosse Club, Atlas Lacrosse Club, Cannons Lacrosse Club, Chaos Lacrosse Club, Chrome Lacrosse Club, Redwoods Lacrosse Club, Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, and Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

To date, the most number of titles have been won by Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club won the game in 2019 and 2020. Last year, the title was won by Chaos Lacrosse Club.

Congratulation’s to the @PremierLacrosse Hall of Famers! As someone who’s been a fan of professional lacrosse since day one, it’s amazing to have watched all these players and even played with some. Grateful to know all of them as they have all impacted my career as a pro! — Rob Pannell (@RobPannell3) February 15, 2022

Premier Lacrosse League Tickets

The tickets for the weekend passes of all five weekends are available now. Also, the group tickets for all six venues are on sale now. The single-day tickets for the 14 weekends will be available in mid-March.

The 2022 season of Premier Lacrosse League will include 14 tour stops from June to September. The final eight venues of the Premier Lacrosse League will be announced later this month.

