Teacher Appreciation Week 2020: 1000 Ways to Celebrate During Covid-19

We all know Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 starts from 4th May and lasts till 8th May. It is the perfect time to show gratitude towards our beloved teachers who helped us to write our own story of our life. They help us to find a motive for our lives; they always stand by us like our parents.

Everyone loves their school days because these are the golden days with golden memories. Some got sweet memories of their life like sitting on the same bench with their best friend and reading books or eating lunch in running class or teasing other friends in free time.

But in our school life, we always create memories with our friends and other classmates. We rarely meet our teachers after completing our schools. Why does it happen? Because we don’t like them or the subject which they study us? Anyway, whatever the reason it is. Let’s forget and appreciate them from the bottom of our heart on this Teacher Appreciation Week 2020.

But how to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 in this Covid-19 pandemic situation, where most of us are home quarantined or going with lockdown situation? Don’t worry. Still, we have many ideas or chances to offer gratitude towards our teachers even without violating the social distancing rule.

To mark the start of Teacher Appreciation Week 2020, Google dedicated a Doodle for the unsung heroes who continue to work tirelessly to shape our future generations, even in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s read further and Find Out All Possible Ways to Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week 2020

#1 We all are in lockdown or quarantine situation but thanks to mobile companies, all our mobile phones are working correctly in this pandemic. So, if you want to do something unique, then you can buy a data plan for your teacher for his mobile phone. Teachers, nurses, first responders and military get a deal on their wireless plans. Presently, Verizon is offering Unlimited plan starting from $30/line per month with four lines. See the details on their website.

#2 It is the universal truth that MetroPCS phone get locked easily, and after changing plan, we all need them to be activated. So T-Mobile is offering the best deal on Samsung phone. Check their official website for more details.

#3 If your teacher lives in your neighbourhood, then you can also help him to mow the grass of his lawn. Don’t think what others will think because this is the time of Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 and every one offer gratitude to these hidden heroes.

#4 These days, everyone is at home, and most of us are tired of eating the same self-cooked food at home. So, why not you be a good student and order a pizza from for him of his favourite flavour.

#5 If your teacher is female then you can gift her some chocolates or sending her a good dress along with a thank you letter is also a great idea to offer gratitude on this Teacher Appreciation Week 2020.

Some Quick Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 to be Grabbed Quickly

#6 National Rent a Car: NEA members save up to 20% on rentals.

#7 Pencils.com: Sign up to receive a 10% discount on purchases.

#8 Pure Formulas: Get 10% off when you use your ID.me verification.

#9 SIXT Rent a Car: Teachers get a 5% discount on rentals.

#10 The Container Store: The Organized Teacher program offers educators discounts throughout the year.

#11 Thriftbooks: Used classroom book sets are 20% off for teachers.

#12 T-Mobile: Save $100 on smartphones and tablets with a new-line activation.

#13 TOMS: Teachers get 10% off their purchase with SheerID verification.GM Educator Discount: Current employees of a public school, private school, college or university can enjoy special pricing below MSRP on the purchase or lease of eligible, new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles.

#14 Half Price Books: Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Half Price Books Educator’s card.

#15 Hanes: Get 10% off when you sign up with ID.me.

#16 Hertz Rent a Car: NEA members can save 25% on rentals.

#17 J. Crew: Get 5% off for in-store purchases.

#18 JoAnn Fabrics: Teachers save 15% on purchases.

#19 Karen Kane: Teachers get a 20% discount.

#20 Lakeshore Learning: Save 15% when you join the Teacher’s Club.

#21 Michael’s: Get 20% off every purchase.

#22 Microsoft: Educators will get Office 365 free, plus 10% off Windows devices.

#23 National Geographic Geno 2.0: Teachers get $50 off on Geno 2.0 DNA kits for classroom use.

#24 1800Flowers.com: NEA members can save 20% on flowers and gift baskets.

#25 23andMe: Teachers save $20 to $100 on select DNA kits.

#26 Adobe Creative Cloud: Teachers save 60% off monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions.

#27 Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers save 15% off full-price purchases.

Apple: Apple Education Pricing is available to teachers on select devices.

#28 Barnes & Noble: Get 20% off purchases for classroom use throughout the year, and 25% off purchases during Educator Appreciation Days.

#29 Ben Franklin Crafts: Save 10% on classroom materials.

#30 Bookmans: Get 20% off all purchases.

#31 Dagne Dover: When you register with Dagna Dover, you can get 20% off purchases.

#32 Dick Blick Art Supplies: Get 10% off art supplies for the classroom.

#33 Eduporium: Get a 20% discount on most products.

#34 E-Z Rent a Car: Teachers get a 10% discount.

Books-a-Million: Get 20% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s card.

#35 Budget Truck Rental: Teachers get 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.

#36 Bunion Bootie: Teachers get 10% off their purchase with SheerID verification.

#37 Coolframes.com: Teachers get a 5% discount on frames.

#38 Costco: NEA members will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card with a new Costco membership and access to more than 500 member-only warehouse locations across the country.

#39 GE Appliances Store: NEA members receive several discounts and free delivery on appliances costing more than $399.

#40 GelPro: Get 25% off your purchase of cushioned floor mats.

Restaurant Offer for Teacher Appreciation Week 2020

#41 If you are from an area where lockdown isn’t in effect, then you may grab these Restaurant offers.

#42 Bruegger’s Bagels: Get 20% off a gift card from May 4 – May 8, 2020, on their official website.

#43 To show their appreciation McDonald’s is offering free McCafe beverages or a drink of choice of all educators in Wake and Johnston Counties from May 6 – May 12.

How to redeem the deal:- Any educator, support staff or teacher can grab this deal by just showing a valid school ID card.

McDonald outlets where the deal is available:-

Zebulon: 141 Wakelon St.

Benson: 27 Crepe Myrtle Dr. and 600 E. Main St.

Raleigh: 6320 Battle Bridge Rd.

Four Oaks: 6163 US 301

Clayton: 11351 Hwy. 70 W.

Smithfield: 884 W. Market St.

Dunn: 1185 E. Cumberland St.

Garner: 1567 Hwy. 70 W.; 50 Glen Rd.; 101 Timber Dr.; 110 Carillon Dr.

Now start your car and set GPS to your desired location and enjoy the deal.

#44 Papa Murphy’s is offering 50% off on all the items when you use TEACH50 at checkout through May 8 at participating locations.

#45 Ruby Tuesday is offering free burgers and chicken sandwich to every teacher, educator or support staff by just proving your authenticity. Moreover, all Ruby Tuesday locations offering $6.99 sandwiches on Tuesday. You can see more details on their Facebook page.

#46 Peiology Pizzeria is really doing a great job by picking 15 ‘Everyday Heroes’ and providing them with a Tasty Pizza treat Pack and $250 during National Nurses Week and National Teachers Appreciation Week.

#47 Sonic is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week in a unique way matching every donation on DonorsChoose to help teachers with distance learning, up to $1 million.

#48 Teachers, Supporting staff members and Educators can avail 15% discount entire sale and regular price purchase every time you shop with them. To enable the deal, every teacher, a support staff member just need to present one of the allowed ID’s. For more details, check out their official Facebook page.

#49 Through Hill Learning Center in Durham, teachers are allowed to receive one complimentary online course of their choice. They need to select one course from the list of five available courses. After completing the online course successfully it will be applied in results as a 1.0 CEU award. Offer valid from 5/4/20 – 5/8/20. You can visit their official website to grab the opportunity.

All over the world teachers are considered as foster parents. And while spending most of the time with them in school, we start to idolise them because of their super sweet behaviour which affectionate us. The teachers are hard-working angels in the life of students as they shape them tirelessly to be the best future generation.

In my view, educators, teachers and supporting staff everyone possess a significant contribution to the life of a student. They do not need a special “Teacher Appreciation Week”. Every day, 365 days in a year must be Teacher Appreciation Days. Nevertheless, this 21st generation students has developed their ways and also dedicated a particularly special week to show gratitude towards their teachers.

To make this teacher appreciation week more enjoyable, we will keep on bringing some more cool ideas to celebrate teachers appreciation week during this pandemic of Covid-19. Keep checking this post for more ideas; we will keep on updating more plans here.

To Be Continued……