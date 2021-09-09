SWAT Season 5 Releasing in October?

Dealing with real-life issues such as racism, police brutality, and crime, SWAT is one of CBC’s most popular cop TV series. It is based on the same name TV series released in 1975. The storyline features Hondo and his recruits as they solve crimes and put some of LA’s biggest criminals behind bars. SWAT currently has four seasons with a fifth one releasing soon. So what will be the plot of this upcoming season? Will all the main characters return to star in the fifth season? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about SWAT Season 5.

SWAT Season 5 Release Date

A new season of SWAT comes out every year ever since the first one debuted in 2017. From then until now, the producers have released 4 seasons with the latest one releasing in November 2020.

A few months after the release of Season 4, CBC officially renewed the series for a fifth season in April 2021. This forthcoming season will be airing on October 1, 2021! The show’s lead actor Shemar Moore announced the news on an Instagram page with the caption:

“Aaayyeee!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!! Season 5 of #SWAT is back October 1st!!! Get ready for an INCREDIBLE season premiere.”

The caption was paired with a cover photo of SWAT Season 5.

New episodes of Season 5 will air on CBC every Friday at 8 pm ET/PT. Only three episodes of the new season will come out before the show will be put on a halt. During this period, The Activist will take up SWAT’s Friday night slot. Fortunately, the producers have announced that the remaining episodes will air from December 3rd! Thus, fans won’t have to wait for long to feast their eyes on the second part of season 5.

SWAT Season 5 Cast

The cast of Season 5 will feature the following actors.

Shemar Moore- Sergeant II Daniel aka Hondo- The black team leader of SWAT who is the star of the show.

Jay Harrington- Sergeant II David “Deacon” Kay- The second in command of SWAT.

Kenny Johnson- Officer III+1 Dominique Luca- An officer in SWAT.

Lina Esco- Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso- One of the only two female officers on Hondo’s team.

Alex Russel- Officer III James “Jim” Street- One of the officers on Hondo’s team.

David Lim -Victor Tan- An important officer of SWAT.

Patrick St. Esprit – Commander Robert Hicks- A senior officer in the LAPD Special Operations Bureau.

Plot

In Season 4’s finale, we saw Hondo getting demoted. This demotion will be a major part of Season 5’s plot as Hondo struggles to earn back his position. Moreover, the rest of the SWAT police force will also face many difficulties as they won’t have Hondo to guide them anymore.

Additionally, a major part of Season 5 has been filmed in Mexico! Although we don’t know what happens in Mexico, we are sure it is going to be something very exciting and thrilling.

The lead actor Moore commented on the plot of Season 5 saying

“Against a spectacular mountain backdrop, unlike anything you see on scripted television, these first two hours of SWAT Season 5 will allow us to explore Hondo’s character and choices in a unique and exciting way for us. We can’t wait to show these episodes to our fans.”

The name of the first episode of Season 5 is Vagabundo. The official synopsis for its plot reads:

“In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.”

SWAT Season 5 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for SWAT Season 5 as of yet. However, with the release date closing in, the producers will be releasing a trailer in the next few weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes will SWAT Season 5?

Season 5 will have a total of eighteen episodes! The show will release in October 2021 and continue until early 2022.

Will SWAT release on Netflix?

Like the previous seasons, season 5 too will release on Netflix. However, the official release date for Netflix has not been announced till now.

Where did Season 5 film?

Season 5 was filmed in LA just like the previous four seasons. However, a major part of it has also been filmed in Mexico.