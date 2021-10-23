Stardew Valley Creator Announces New Addictive Game

Eric Barone, a.k.a. ConcernedApe, has revealed on Twitter that he is working on a brand new game entitled ‘Haunted Chocolatier’. An early gameplay trailer has also been released on Youtube which shows the familiar pixelated setting as Eric’s first famed game- the Stardew Valley.

The two games have completely different storylines though, Stardew Valley being the farm-sim hit whereas the Haunted Chocolatier is a fantastical creation linking ghosts to a chocolate shop.

Haunted Chocolatier’s gameplay shows a character waking up in a haunted mansion. Attached to it is a chocolate shop. Surprisingly, the spooky mansion has spirits as well as doorways opening to mythical places where the character has to battle monsters and gather ingredients at the same time. The game is still being developed, however in essence, the goal is to “gather ingredients, make delicious chocolate and run a chocolate shop”.

Will Stardew Valley Fans Love the Haunted Chocolatier?

Although Stardew Valley is more grounded, with players having the comfort of planning, growing, and nurturing their virtual farms, Haunted Chocolatier provides an opportunity to go “unleashed”. “With Stardew Valley,” Baloney says, “I felt somewhat constrained because I was working within an established tradition.

I don’t regret that at all, but there’s always been a part of me that wanted to go ‘unleashed’. Hence, Haunted Chocolatier is more of an action RPG sort. And, it offers the thrill of running your shop with a ghostly staff! Expect more surprises to head your way as the game “evolves organically”, according to Baloney.

Haunted Chocolatier is a twist to the regular run-your-own-business games with the quirky addition of a monster melodrama. The game has a nightly setting, taking energy from the Moon as opposed to the Sun in Stardew Valley. An aesthetically created town has loads of NPCs (Non-player characters) to interact with. Gift-giving and other features similar to the Stardew Metagame are sure to entertain the players.

Baloney has a knack for knowing exactly what game players want. The previous Stardew Valley had fans hooked up for hours of game-playing sessions. It was a conventional farm-simulation game but its homage to the original ‘Harvest Valley’ brought nostalgia.

There, players could harness the Sun’s power to flourish their crops all the while interacting with other villagers. The goal of this game was to restore the farm, make money and befriend people. Owing to its success, Stardew Valley will be renewed to a 2.0 but that is to be expected following the release of the Haunted Chocolatier.

The Release Date

This single-player game is bound to hit the market soon. However, no certain release date has been announced as there are still things left out to sort out. Quoting Balone, “There is a ton of content I still need to make. So, please understand that it will be a while before this game is done.

I’m going to be working on it as much as I can, though.” He is famous for his solo game development style similar to the Stardew Valley but he does take outside help on the technical aspects such as localization and adaptation for consoles. PC gamers will get this bundle of excitement sooner as it is currently being developed for PCs only. Console gaming will surely follow on later.

Well, fans are surely going to wait for this masterpiece to entertain them on boring days. Its success will fuel Balone’s passion to make more raving games. Whether the Haunted Chocolatier will be a humungous hit like the Stardew Valley, only time will tell.