Sonic The Hedgehog 3 to be Release on Christmas in 2024

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is on its way! After all, a threequel was inevitable after the second movie’s huge success, making it the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the US. During the first month of its release in the US and UK, the sequel earned $324.5 million, which was way greater than the money put into producing the film.

Moreover, the franchise is also getting a spin-off, focusing mainly on Knuckles. Hence it’s pretty clear that there is a lot on the table for Sonic fans who are excited to see all the new adventures planned for their favourite superhero and his team. So when is the third part of the movie releasing? And who will be featuring in it? Here are all the details for Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Cast

Director Jeff Fowler is ready to return for the threequel along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Along with them, you can expect to hear some familiar voices as many of the cast members from the previous two movies are returning. And here is a list of them all:

Ben Schwartz as the titular character Sonic

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails

Idris Elba as Knuckles

James Marsden as Tom

Tika Sumpter as Maddie

Natasha Rothwell as Maddie’s sister Rachel

Besides these, there are not so good chances that Jim Carrey might return as the famous villain Robotnik. This is because the actor had taken retirement from his role as a diabolical scientist after the second movie. But since it wasn’t a proper goodbye to the character and there are chances of Robotnik returning in the threequel, Carrey might take back his statement and become a part of Sonic The Hedgehog 3. There are also chances that a new cast member will join to take on this role, or maybe Dr. Robotnik might not make an appearance in this movie.

In addition to these, there will probably be a few new cast members. But who they are and what their role is still unknown. As soon as we find this information, we will let you know.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date

The official release date for the third part of the franchise is here. Paramount announced its social media accounts. The official release date for the movie will be December 20, 2024, according to Paramount Pictures. The same day Paramount also shared with viewers that the untitled Smurfs movie’s release date has been postponed. The musical, which was first planned to release on December 20, 2024, has now been pushed to February 14, 2025.

It also seems like there will be competition at the box office as Avatar 3 is releasing on the same day as Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Either Paramount hasn’t noticed this or feels very confident after the sequel’s success. Will there be a change in the release date of either of the two movies? Only time will tell!

Plot

The end of the sequel left many fans wanting more. It showed Sonic, Tails and Knuckles team up to defeat Dr. Robotnik for good. They also take hold of Master Emerald. Sonic and his family decide to keep the gem safe and protect it. They even think that the evil doctor is no more. But the end of the movie disagrees. This is because the GUN is unable to find Dr. Robotnik’s body. This means that he is probably alive and in hiding.

In addition to coming face to face with the evil genius once again in the upcoming movie, there is a new surprise in store for viewers. The mid-credits of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 reveal Shadow the Hedgehog, a villain like no other in the franchise. After GUN manages to clean the mess created by Sonic and Dr. Robotnik’s fight, they come across Project Shado in an abandoned facility. And if the movie takes this character from the game, then he will probably be created by Dr. Robotnik’s granddad, Gerald Robotnik. Just like the game, this black hedgehog is an anti-hero. However, one thing will be surely different about this character, i.e. he will never be in alliance with Sonic. This is especially as he will be the main villain after Dr. Robotnik’s disappearance.

Remember, the official synopsis still isn’t here for the upcoming movie, and once it is released, we will get a clearer picture of what more to expect from Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

Trailer

There is no trailer or teaser for the third movie. However, it’s simply because production for the threequel hasn’t even begun yet. Also, the trailer for the previous Sonic The Hedgehog movie was released around four months before the actual movie hit theatres. The same can be expected from Sonic The Hedgehog 3, meaning there will be no trailer until the last quarter of 2024.