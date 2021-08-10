Sister Wives Season 16 Leak: Meri Has A New Man, Leaves Kody

Sister Wives Season 16 details are beginning to surface, indicating that Meri Brown left her husband Kody for a new man. What is this information about Sister Wives Season 16 leak? Is the leak true? We have got the scoop. So, continue reading.

Sister Wives Season 16 Leak: Meri Brown is DONE with Kody

Meri Brown is done with her husband Kody, according to a recent article from Heavy. In reality, Life & Style and InTouch Weekly speak of an unidentified source in Meri’s vicinity. Meri Brown claimed in a source that she fakes Kody’s camera relationship.

She tries, for truth‘s sake, to at least form a friendship with Kody. But with the cameras, you’re not going to see them pretending.

Does she have a new boyfriend in her life?

It seems like Meri Brown doesn’t just leave Kody. But the insider says that in her life she has also been moved by a new man.

He was quite a blue-collar, the informant continued to reveal. In addition to this, he isn’t a solicitor of fame. He is a lovely person who needs Meri. Her new man is a close friend of one of the husbands of her sisters. And Meri Brown has not verified that she left Kody or something new has been started on social media. The relationship was coming to an end in season 15 of Sister Wives. And Meri Brown has put on her Instagram many very cryptic things that have followers assuming the couple is finished. Nothing was confirmed, however.

Sister Wives Season 16 Leak Debunked: Fact or Fiction?

Days was released yesterday as a report from Heavy that Meri left Kody and began a new relationship. Years were reported in the sources of the media mentioned. Thus, due to how long that supposed source supplied this information, it is not likely that this material would be a Sister Wives 16 breach.

Meri Brown was very mysterious when she suggested that Kody and she might no longer be together. Fans of Sister Wives would love to watch a new man get her. However, there are no new reports that imply that this is accurate. In addition to the Heavy reference source, which is some years old.

Are you looking forward to the new man in Meri’s life? Or do you want her to make amends with Kody? Let us know in the comments below!