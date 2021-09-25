Shameless Season 11-When will it air on Netflix?

One of the oldest and longest shows by Warner Bros Television has finally come to an end with Shameless Season 11. While fans were expecting to watch more of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, it’s just not possible. As it has been confirmed that season 11 is the last and final season.

Moreover, season 11, after several delays due to the pandemic, finally aired its first episode on December 6th, 2020 on Showtime. These episodes continued airing till the finale aired on April 11th, 2021.

Shameless Season 11 Release Date

The final season for the series hasn’t yet been released on Netflix. And no official date has been announced. But, looking at the previous track record, season 11 might just release on October 11, 2021. We will update this section, once we have more news about the release date. For now, fans can stream shameless season 1 to season 10 on Netflix.

Shameless Season 11 Cast

The main cast for the final season of Shameless season 11 has been listed below:

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

Jeremy Allen White as Philip “Lip” Gallagher

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher

Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher

Steve Howey as Kevin Ball

Emma Kenney as Deborah “Debbie” Gallagher

Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti

Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich

Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher

Trailer

The one-minute and fifty-three-second trailer are available for watching on youtube. It gives a gist of what to expect in the final season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can you watch Shameless Season 11 right now?

Since the entire season has already been released on showtime, fans can watch Shameless season 11 and the previous seasons of the show on Showtime (app or official website). But to stream the show on Showtime, viewers will have to purchase its subscription which costs $10.99 every month.

Besides Showtime, viewers in some countries such as India can also watch the show on Amazon Prime. To watch season 11 on Amazon Prime, they will once again have to purchase a subscription.

How many episodes does season 11 have?

Season 11 has 12 episodes. Whereas the show has a total of 134 episodes in total.