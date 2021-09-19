S.W.A.T Season 5 – Everything We Know So Far

SWAT is a popular action drama series based on the 1970s television series of the same name. The series was an immediate hit. And now all fans can wonder is when will S.W.A.T Season 5 be released?

S.W.A.T. got a fresh lease on life thanks to CBS and Netflix, and the first season of the drama premiered in 2017. The show is based on the same-named 1975 series, and there have been four seasons thus far. The series has been renewed for a fifth season in April 2021, and we have all the details.

S.W.A.T Season 5 Release Date

S.W.A.T’s fourth season consisted of 18 episodes. With the final episode airing at the end of May 2021. The announcement of a fifth season came just before the finale. And so, fans are already looking forward to new episodes. Along with NCIS and Blue Bloods, the series was one of CBS’s top shows to be renewed for another season. Also, Season 5 is set to premiere on CBS in the autumn of 2021, with an official release date of October 1 just confirmed. Additionally, the first of the new episodes will air on the network on Fridays at 8/7c.

S.W.A.T Season 5 Cast

The new season raises serious questions about the fates of some of the characters, particularly Deacon by Jay Harrington. We will find out more about whether he will feature in season 5 or not, once an official list is released. For now, this is the entire cast list for S.W.A.T Season 5:

Shemar Moore as Daniel – Hondo – Harrelson

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Lina Esco as Christina – Chris – Alonso

Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

David Lim as Victor Tan

Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks

Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez

Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Peter Onorati as Donovan Rocker

Peter Onorati Jeff Mumford

Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Piper Lynch

Deshae Frost as Darryl

Bre Blair as Annie Kay

Otis Gallop as S.W.A.T. Sergeant Stevens

Obba Babatunde as Daniel Harrelson, Sr.

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle

Laura James as Molly

Michael Beach as Leroy

Cathy Cahlin Ryan as Dr. Wendy Hughes

Debbie Allen as Charice Harrelson

Sherilyn Fenn as Karen Street

Nikiva Dionne as Nia Wells

David Rees Snell as Detective Burrows

Louis Ferreira as Buck Spivey

Plot

The relationship between the police and African-Americans was explored in Season 4. Furthermore, Daniel Harrelson has played a crucial role in their reconciliation. However, we noticed a lot of friction among the city members in the end. While the team was attempting to resolve the issue, some undesirable behavior occurred. So, season 5 is set to pick up where season 4 left off. And that is going to be exciting.

The team may look into the police station bombing. Also, they will reunite to address the situation, putting their differences aside. Overall, season 5 will be packed with action, suspense, and a mystery to solve that will keep you on edge of your seats.

S.W.A.T Season 5 Trailer

Unfortunately, because the fourth season has only recently ended, there is no trailer for season five yet. The new episodes are planned to premiere in October 2021, so hopefully, a teaser will be revealed before the end of the summer. In terms of filming updates, there’s nothing to indicate that it’s started yet. Hondo was on the verge of being demoted, so fans are eager to see what happens next. As soon as a trailer or teaser will release, we will update it for you.