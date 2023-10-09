Roy Richter Cause of Death, Former NYPD Captains Union Head, Dies at 56

The law enforcement community and the city of New York were struck with grief when Roy Richter, the former head of the NYPD Captains Union, passed away at the age of 56. Keep reading this article to find out Roy Richter cause of death along with his life achievements.

What Happened to Roy Richter?

Roy T. Richter, aged 56, was discovered deceased on Tuesday at McDowell Park in Ardsley, Westchester. Tragically, it is believed that he passed away on the day that also marked his wife’s birthday, as indicated in a post on his daughter’s Instagram Stories.

What Was Roy Richter Cause of Death?

Roy Richter cause of death is suicide, as per the confirmation of law enforcement union officials. The Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office has also confirmed that Roy Richter cause of death was suicide.

Richter is survived by his wife, Maryanne Bifulco, with whom he lovingly raised three daughters, leaving behind a cherished family.

Life Achievements

Roy T. Richter worked in the NYPD for 33 years until he retired as deputy chief in January 2020, according to his professional history. In the last 12 years of his career in law enforcement, Richter was elected president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA) for three consecutive terms. As stated on his LinkedIn page, this group represents 780 active and 1,400 retired uniformed commanders, from captains to deputy chiefs.

During his union leadership role, Richter successfully negotiated multi-year agreements. One notable accomplishment was the final contract deal he arranged on his last day in office, which significantly increased member compensation by 10 percent.

In a heartfelt statement during a 2014 press conference with then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, Richter emphasized the importance of these agreements. He stressed that the members, who serve the city of New York every day, were similar to other city workers. However, Ritcher acknowledged the unique aspect of their work. As he put it, when these individuals went to work, they put not only their physical well-being at risk but also the lives and safety of their families in jeopardy. Their primary goal was to return home safely at the end of each day.

Richter’s dedication went beyond collective bargaining. He also led the Welfare Fund, which provided various medical benefits to 5,500 families. Additionally, he served as a trustee overseeing the $32 billion Police Pension Fund, showing his commitment to the well-being of those in law enforcement.

In addition to his contributions to law enforcement, Richter pursued a parallel career as an attorney and held a partnership position at Bifuloi & Richter LLP. His legal practice focused on labor matters, taxation, and estate planning, further showcasing his diverse expertise.

Richter’s academic journey led him to Fordham University School of Law, where he completed his studies and graduated in 1998, solidifying his legal foundation and knowledge.

Final Words

Roy Richter cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office. Richter’s life was marked by his dedicated service to both the law enforcement community and the legal profession. Despite his many accomplishments, Richter’s untimely passing is a poignant reminder of the importance of addressing mental health challenges within the law enforcement community. His legacy will be remembered by thousands of cops on whom he left a positive impact.

