Riverdale Season 6 Everything We Know So Far

Before season 5 has even come to an end, fans have been blessed with the news that Riverdale Season 6 has been renewed. Not only that, but pre-production for season 6 began back in August 2021. And filming began in September. Isn’t that all delightful?

So, since everything is up to speed. How soon will Riverdale Season 6 be ready to air? And will it air in parts as well just like Riverdale Season 5? Also, who will be returning this time? If you have all these questions and many more, just continue reading.

Riverdale Season 6 Release Date

Riverdale fans, we’ve got some great news for you! An official release date is already out and it is super close. However, there are strings attached to this close release date. Only five episodes will be released first as a five-episode event. The event will start on November 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. For season 6, the episodes will be airing on Tuesday and an hour later than usual.

Moreover, the rest of the season will air sometime in 2022. It won’t be very soon as well since covid precautions still need to be followed. But, everyone at CW is working hard to premiere shows for fans as soon as possible. For now, since season 5 is still premiering new episodes, enjoy them.

Cast

While most of the cast will be returning for season 6, we haven’t been given an official cast list yet. These are the cast members we think will be returning for Riverdale season 6:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Ashleigh Murray as Josie Mccoy

Madchen Amick as alice Cooper

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Nathalie Boltt as Penelope

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Riverdale Season 6 Plot

Now, we don’t have many details regarding the upcoming season’s plot. Especially because season 5 is still airing new episodes. Although, we know one thing one is for sure. And that is season 6 is going to be the most dramatic of all the previous seasons. Those seasons were more like a background story that was prepping all viewers for the ultimate season 6 drama. You might be wondering, how are we so sure about it right?

Here is what Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (show’s creator) posted on Instagram along with a cover picture for season 6:

“Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this. 🔥🌪🍔⌛️☠️💍👠👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽🎰🎢🚧🚑🎭🥩👭🏽👼🏽🦸🏻‍♂️💄💋💰💎⚰️”

All those emojis definitely mean that viewers will be in for one over-the-top, dramatic, emotional roller coaster ride with season 6.

Teaser Trailer

Well, no teaser trailer has been released up till now. But, a cover photo has been unveiled and it literally shows the two sides of a tree. One side is full of leaves and life aka the good side. While the other side has no leaves and looks pretty much barren aka the bad side. We think the cover is trying to portray the final fight between good and bad. All of this sounds extremely exciting to us!