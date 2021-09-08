Money Heist Season 5 Part 2- Is the trailer out?

The stakes are higher than ever in Money Heist Season 5. And this can be confirmed by everyone who has watched part 1 of it. Moreover, the cliffhanger it ended on, viewers just can’t help but try to find more about Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

This season is, even more, dearer to fans as it is the last season of the hit Spanish show. And fans have watched the stories of the characters develop with every passing season over the past couple of years. They have witnessed the highs and lows along with a couple of deaths of the gang first in the Royal Mint Heist and later on in the Bank of Spain Heist which is still ongoing in the last season.

So, how far has Money Heist Season 5 part 2 been produced? When will it release? Will any more of the characters die? Continue reading to find it out.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

The official date of part 2 is just a few months away. It will be releasing on December 3, 2021, at 3/2c a.m. This date was previously confirmed in May 2021 and then later on in the last episode of Money Heist Season 5 Part 1.

Moreover, the filming for the season has been completed. This was confirmed by Netflix through a post with a caption in May 2021. The caption read as:

“What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.”

Cast

Most of the cast from the saga’s final season’s first part will be returning. Viewers were shocked to see Tokyo die but we wouldn’t just take her out of the cast list yet. After all, she might reappear through flashbacks.

Alvaro Morte as The Professor

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Belén Cuesta as Manila

Enrique Arce as Arturo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Luka Peros as Marseille

Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

José Manuel Poga as Gandía

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Patrick Criado

Plot

The plot for part 2 will be phenomenal as the gang members will try and survive the heist. Tokyo’s death in the first part’s last episode has left all the members of the gang along with the viewers shattered. But, we think, that this will make the gang fight even stronger. As they will try and avenge her death. The professor will be there with them in the Bank of Spain via call the entire time. He will put in all his effort trying to save everyone. And help them fight the army.

We think that the gang will survive the heist and Tamaro will be defeated. According to us, once the gang is out of the Bank of Spain, the show won’t end. In fact, it will also show where all the members will go after fighting off death in a heist gone wrong. Overall, the last couple of episodes that will air on December 3, will be the best episodes of the entire Spanish crime series.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

No official trailer has been released yet for part 2. There is, however, a trailer for season 5 part 1 available on Youtube which was released in August (around a month before the actual part was released). We think the trailer for part 2 will release in November 2021.

Episodes

There will be a total of 5 episodes in Money Heist Season 5 part 2 just like part 1. Hopefully, though, these episodes will end on a much happier note.