Raqs e Bismal Star Sarah Khan Shared her Pregnancy Pictures for the First time on her Instagram

Everyone’s favorite, Zoya, i.e., our every own Sarah Khan, recently took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She posted a picture of her with Falak Shabbir gorgeously flaunting her baby bump. In the photo she shared, we can see her with her star singer husband Falak, who’s seen holding her belly. She beautifully captioned the picture with a verse from Surah Al Imran “It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE.” Additionally, she asked her fans to remember them in their prayers.

The star duo tied the knot back in a small private gathering during July 2020. As the Covid restrictions were going in, they held a small gathering with only close friends and family.

The star couple has been in highlight ever since the Saajna singer proposed to her and they got engaged. Her fans widely love Sarah for beautifully portraying the roles of Miraal in Sabaat and Zoya in Raqs – e- bismil.

The couple shared the pics of their intimate wedding on the social media platform later on. Ever since then, their fans have been closely following the star duo.

In April 2021, the star singer took to Instagram to announce that they will be parents soon. The Akhiyan singer posted an illustration of mother & father with a sweet cryptic note saying, “this is the beauty of a relationship SubhanAllah.”