Puss In Boots: The Last Wish All Updates

Fans of Puss in Boots will be delighted to learn that their favorite sleek feline warrior will return for another exciting adventure! She will be returning through a sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

The animated film Puss in Boots follows the exploits of the titular character. It is a prequel to the Shrek films, and it covers Puss in Boots’ adventures before the events of the Shrek movie.

The sequel has been in the works for a long time. But now, with a new title and a new director on board, it’s finally moving forward.

Everything you need to know about the highly anticipated sequel, including the release date, plot, cast, and more, is right here.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Release Date

The initial announcement was made in 2015, but due to the revised policy, it was later pulled from the program. Only two films will be released each year under the new approach. There was no statement issued till 2018. However, in February 2019, Bob Persichetti announced that he would be directing the film. Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives and 40 Thieves will be the title. After that, there was no news, and even if the productions had begun last year, they may have come to a standstill due to the covid epidemic. As a result, the sequel may not be released until 2022, and only then should fans expect it.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Cast

The makers have yet to make an official remark about the cast members. However,we have mentioned all the lead cast members as they will not be changed. As a result, the voice cast members that would reappear include:

Antonio Banderas as the main lead- Puss in Bots

Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Alexander Dumpty

Amy Sedaris as Jill

Billy Bob Thornton as Jack

Sala Hayek as Kitty Softpaws

Constance Marie as Imelda

Plot

Puss has been a part of the Shrek franchise for about 17 years. That’s a long time for a cat to live, and he must realize it because The Last Wish is about Puss attempting to extend his life. Puss begins his quest for the mythical Last Wish after losing eight of his nine lives in the course of his escapades. This appears to be Puss’ most perilous expedition yet, with only one life to spare.

One thing to keep in mind with The Last Wish is that it appears to have more original tale components than a regular Shrek film. There are no pre-existing fairy tales that detail the Last Wish, even though there is plenty of folklore around wishes. It’s unclear whether the film’s title Last Wish is linked to another element of legend, such as a genie or possibly a Fairy Godmother. If it’s unique, it’ll be one of the few occasions DreamWorks hasn’t drawn inspiration from well-known fairy tales for a significant plot point in the Shrek world. Whatever the situation may be, when Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is released, such riddles will undoubtedly be revealed.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer

We still don’t know whether or not the film is under production. As a result, predicting when the trailer will be released is extremely difficult. Also, no official trailer release date has been released. If you haven’t seen Puss in Boots yet, do so right now as you wait for part 2.