Post-Mortem: No one Dies In Skarnes Worth watching?

Directed by Harald Zwart and Petter Holmsen, Post-Mortem: No one Dies In Skarnes is a Norwegian movie that has recently been released on Netflix. The movie is a combination of zombies and vampires as a young girl, Live, comes back from the dead. But instead of the usual brain-dead zombies we know, she is blood thirsty.

So, if you have heard of the dramedy and are wondering whether you should stream it or pass, here is everything about Post-Mortem: No one Dies In Skarnes. But remember before proceeding to read it, this article is full of spoilers!

When did Post-Mortem: No one Dies In Skarnes hit Netflix?

The series from Norway has just recently aired on Netflix. Their official release date is August 25, 2021. And by now the series is getting a great response from the viewers who are loving the idea of the series.

Cast

The cast of Post Mortem: No one dies in Skarnes are as follows:

Kathrine Thorborg Johansen as Live

Terje Strømdahl as Arvid

Elias Holmen Sorensen as Odd

Andre Sorum as Reinert

Sara Khorami as Rose

Kim Fairchild as Judith

Oystein Roger as Dr. Sverre

Kristin Jess Rodin as Madeleine

Maria Grazia Di Meo as Alex

How does the story begin?

The story begins with Live Hallangen waking up from the dead in a field covered in dirt. Where she is found by two police officers by two policemen. These policemen end up contacting the only funeral parlor in Skarnes. This funeral parlor is run by none other than Arvid and Odd, who is also the father and brother of Live. They are shocked to see her alive. After all, she had passed away some time back. Moreover, after being checked by a doctor, she is declared alive and free to go. But, this isn’t the end of something beautiful. In fact, it is the beginning of a horrifying new tale. But, we won’t tell you the rest of the story, you’ll have to watch the show to find out why Live wakes up from the dead and why she is the blood-thirsty monster she is now.

The official synopsis from Netflix is:

“Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table. A dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her new dangerous nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand in hand with the survival of the family business.”

How does season 1 end?

Before reading this section, you should know that it really is full of spoilers (as it will tell you the end). And if you are still willing to take risks, then go on. Luckily though, there is still a lot in the supernatural show that we haven’t told you about. And it is interesting, so we’ll advise you to go check it out on Netflix.

The season ends with Dr. Sverre dead. And two blood-thirsty monsters (Live and Reinert) on the loose. It seems like the story will definitely continue in another season.

How long is Post-Mortem: No one Dies In Skarnes?

The dramedy is six parts long. Each episode is around 40 minutes. However, we doubt that this will be the only season for the dark comedy series. As the more you watch season 1, the more you’ll feel like this is just the beginning of a great show.