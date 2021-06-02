Blue Bloods Season 12 Release Date Latest Update, Plot and Cast

Shows that combine comedy and law enforcement are always an absolute hit among viewers, and Blue Bloods is no different. Featuring talented stars like Barbara Windsor, Sheila Steafel, and Sean Blowers, this humorous cop show has managed to keep the attention of its loyal fan base for eleven successful seasons. But was season 11 the last season of the series? Or is there going to be a Blue Bloods Season 12? Keep on reading to find out the latest information regarding Blue Bloods Season 12.

Renewal and Release Date of Blue Birds Season 12

Luckily for fans, the show has been officially renewed for a new season! The news was confirmed by CBS itself on 15th April 2021. Blue Bloods is perhaps one of the only series that has managed to stay on the air for more than 10 years and still keep on breaking records. In fact, viewers have become so adapted to the show that they can almost always predict what their favorite character will do next. As a result, blue Birds has become one of those mandatory weekly shows that you absolutely need to binge-watch on the weekend.

The exact release date of season 12 is not known yet. However, it has been confirmed that the season will be making its debut anywhere between late 2021 and early 2022. Not only this, but the actors may have even given us clues that the show isn’t ending anytime soon, so fans might get to see a few more seasons of the sensational series before it ends!

The cast of Blue Bloods Season 12?

As of yet, the following characters have been confirmed to make appearances in Blue Bloods Season 12.

Frank Reagan- The head of the Reagan family who is also a devoted police commissioner. He is strong, diplomatic, and loving.

Danny Reagan- The eldest son in his family who is a first-grade detective.

Erin Reagan- The only daughter in the Reagan family who is also an assistant district attorney

Jamie Reagan- Jamie Reagan is the youngest of the Reagan’s and is also a Sergeant

Henry Reagan- Frank’s dad, who was the former police commissioner

Maria Baez- Danny’s work partner for almost 9 years

Eddie Janko Reagan- Eddie is Jamie’s wife. She is strong and feisty and loves working as a police officer.

Garret Moore- One of Frank’s most trusted people who also serves as his de facto chief of staff

Sid Gormly- A NYPD Lieutenant who is currently Frank’s advisor

Abigail Baker- A detective who is responsible for taking care of Frank’s official schedule

Jack Reagan- Danny’s son who goes to Hadleigh College

Sean Reagan- Danny’s younger son

Joseph Hill- Joe Reagan’s son who is also a detective like his late father

Streaming Platform of Blue Birds

Fans can currently watch Blue Birds in premium quality on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, and FuboTV. Most of these offer subtitles as well in various languages. However, you might be unable to use a few sites if you live outside the US.

Blue Birds Plot

Blue Birds is a comedy American police drama TV show that features the Reagans, a family consisting of a grandpa, a pops, and three children, all of whom are involved in law enforcement. The Reagans are a family with deep patriotic roots and great love for family. Together, they work to solve mysteries and crimes, endangering themselves several times. Grandpa Henry is a cool grandad who hangs out with retired gangsters for fun, while Pops Frank is the literal definition of a badass in a suit! The three children have their own unique stories; some are detectives while others are attorneys, but all three struggle with their love lives just like all of us! The show is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, and jaw-dropping scenarios.