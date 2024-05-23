Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies Cast: Then And Now

The action-adventure and treasure-hunting movie Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl was released on 28th June 2003 (Disneyland Resort) and on July 9, 2003 (United States), became an unexpected success for Disney. At the time of its release, there were low expectations, likely because it is a pirate-themed film, and this theme was not considered very popular.

However, the film defied everyone’s expectations by becoming a massive hit, majorly due to its stellar cast of actors. The movie not only surprised the film industry but also became a highly profitable franchise. The viewers pointed out that the actors chosen for the film were well-suited for their roles. So, scroll down to see what the stars of this breakout movie are doing right now!!

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie, although his professional career was well-established prior to the release of this film. However, this role took his popularity to another level. He continued to amaze the audience until the franchise’s last film, Dead Men Tell No Lies, was released in 2017.

The actor has also made headlines due to his personal life. He was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had two children. In addition, the actor made headlines when he was involved in a domestic abuse legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Due to this, he was scrapped from a Harry Potter spinoff movie. But in 2022, the court gave the verdict in Depp’s favor, and Amber Heard was ordered to pay damages.

Keira Knightley

The actress starred as Elizabeth Swann in the film, which made her a household name in the Hollywood film industry. It was revealed that she was only 17 years old when she started filming this movie. Although fans have seen her in Bend It Like Beckham, The Imitation Game, and Pride and Prejudice, her fame propelled after starring in Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl. After the first movie, the actress was also featured as Elizabeth in the sequels of this Disney movie. Currently, the actress got married in 2013 to James Righton and they also have two daughters together.

Jonathan Pryce

The role of Governor Weatherby Swann, who is the father of Elizabeth Swann, was played by Jonathan Pryce. But the actor was featured only in the first three installments of the movie. Although he is quite famous for his portrayal of Prince Philip on the show The Crown, his portrayal of Weatherby Swann gained him prominence. He has recently starred in the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which premiered last year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is currently married to Kate Fahy, and they also have three children out of their marriage.

Orlando Bloom

The Three Musketeers actor played Will Turner, an orphaned boy, in the movie. Before the release of Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Orlando Bloom was already well-known for starring in the Lord Of The Rings Trilogy and wearing a blonde Legolas wig.

After the first movie, Bloom starred as Will Turner in several sequels to Pirates of The Caribbean. Most recently, he starred in the Amazon Prime original series Carnival Row, which came out in 2019. As of now, the actor is engaged to Katy Perry, and they have a daughter together.

Jack Davenport

The Good Wife actor Jack Davenport played the role of British Royal Navy Officer James Norrington, who was also the would-be fiancé of Elizabeth in the movie. The character in the film wanted to marry the daughter of Governor Weatherby though they had a big age difference. After the release of this movie, Davenport starred in many movies and television shows, including The Mindy Project and Breathless. He also reprised his role as James Norrington several times in the sequels. Currently, the Smash actor is married to Michelle Gomez, and they have a son together.

Kevin McNally

Kevin McNally played the supporting role of the chief officer of Jack Sparrow’s pirate ship, Joshamee Gibbs. His character was also a source of information for Will Turner, who wanted to learn everything about pirate superstitions and traditions. After the first movie, the actor reprised his role in the other installments of Pirates of The Caribbean.

The actor has also featured in The Crown, Designated Survivor, and The Outpost and has received fame for all of these. Currently, he is married to Phyllis Logan and has a son with her, along with a daughter from his previous marriage.

Lee Arenberg

Pintel the pirate, one of the most well-known characters in the film, who was a member of Barbossa’s private crew, was portrayed by Lee Arenberg. Although the actor has years of experience in acting, his role in Pirates of the Caribbean brought him most prominence. After starring in this, the actor has since appeared in the Disney fantasy series Once Upon A Time for a total of seven years. He has also been featured in television shows such as Friends and Grounded for Life. As of now, Katie Meehan is his wife, and they have a son together.

Mackenzie Crook

Mackenzie Crook played the character of one-eyed Ragetti, Pintel’s best buddy. Amid the darker theme of pirates, both Pintel and Ragetti were a source of humor in the film.

Apart from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Crook has also made appearances in The Detectorists and Game of Thrones. The comic actor is also playing the role of Gareth in The Office’s British version and is also appearing in the animated series Watership Down. Since 2001, he has been married to Lindsay and they together have two children.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana played the small role of Anamaria, the captain of a pirate ship in the movie that was stolen by Jack Sparrow. Although the actress had a supporting role, she left a bigger impact on the audience and has since starred in some of the biggest blockbuster movies, such as Avatar and Avengers: Infinity War.

She also plays Gamora in the Marvel film franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and has been signed to star in all four sequels of Avatar. As of 2013, she was married to Marco-Perego Saldana, and they have three kids.

Geoffrey Rush

The Australian actor played Captain Hector Barbossa, the main villain in the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. In the film, he starts a war against Jack Sparrow, takes over his ship, and leaves him stranded on an island. After this, the actor starred in a biopic titled The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, for which he won an Emmy Award.

He also played Albert Einstein in the television series Genius. However, he recently faced defamation charges when a report was published that he behaved inappropriately during a stage show. Since 1988, the actor has been married to Jane Menelaus, and they have two kids together.