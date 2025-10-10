Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: Release Date, Time and Teaser

As the Peacemaker Season 2 finale episode gets closer, John Cena’s Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, finds himself at his lowest point. After escaping an alternate Earth ruled by a Nazi regime in Episode 7, he voluntarily surrenders himself to the Advanced Research Group of the United States (A.R.G.U.S.) and the authorities, giving up the “Quantum Unfolding Chamber,” a device that can open doors to many different dimensions. While behind bars, Smith isolates himself and struggles with the guilt over all the deaths that occurred around him.

Meanwhile, A.R.G.U.S. has taken control of the Chamber and started using it for their own plans. According to the finale episode’s synopsis, Rick Flag Sr. sends his team to look for another dimension where he can carry out his mission.

Peacemaker, inspired by the character introduced in James Gunn’s 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” tells the story of a bold and often arrogant man who will do anything to achieve peace, even if it means using violence to do so. Gunn wrote all episodes of Season 2 and directed 3 of them, including the first one. With the finale coming soon, viewers can expect a thrilling ending to one of the DC Universe’s most popular shows.

Release Date for Peacemaker Season 2 Finale

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8 (“Full Nelson”) streams on HBO Max in the U.S. on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The eighth and final episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will be released on HBO Max at U.S. release time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Gunn says there are no current plans for S3; characters will likely continue in other DCU projects.”

Outside the U.S., availability and times vary by region. In the U.K., Peacemaker runs on Sky Max and streams on NOW—check local listings for air/stream times. (It is not on HBO Max in the U.K.).

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Episode Teaser

Max/DC posted the finale teaser on Oct 2, 2025.