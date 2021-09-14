Ozuna Teases About A Single Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK Latest Updates

Ozuna has been the talk of the night since his performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday. His electrifying of his new single ‘La Funka’ is currently trending on Twitter. However, he has got plenty more up his sleeve, as he revealed at the VMAs red carpet. He said that he’s currently working on a single featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake and BLACKPINK.

Ozuna said he was excited about this particular project and working with the French record producer Snake. He also supported Snake with his popular single ‘Taki Taki’ featuring Cardi B. and Selena Gomez back in 2018. Well, prepare all forces cause it looks like we’re about to get another Latino x K Pop collaboration!

Things are certainly looking brighter for 2021!

Release of Singles Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK

Ozuna has been busy this year! After the release of Los Dioses in January, which was a collaborative project with Anuel AA. He released the upbeat single ‘La Funka’ which had the fans dancing the instant they heard it. Ozuna seems to be conquering the music industry and a film since he appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise’s ninth instalment, F9.

As gamers very well know, the artist scored a large-scale partnership with the Call of Duty mobile game, being the first one to do so. The partnership with COD: Mobile includes an official outfit for the player avatars, otherwise known as skin and other in-game content. It also included the release of the game’s seventh season, ‘Elite of the Elite’ which was to be at the same time as that of his original song, titled ‘A La Buena El Mejor’ on 25th August. The song serves as the official theme for the seventh season.

Collaboration of Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK

Ozuna’s streaming tracks and music videos are regularly stacking up to the millions category. So a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake and BLACKPINK is definitely going to be a certified banger. He has tracks featuring Daddy Yankee, Rosalia and Karol G, among his other works, performing the hit ‘Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi’ at the 2019 VMAs.

The Latino artist has been taking an interest in the K-pop world. He was recently seen dropping hints like following Bam Bam on Twitter, a member of the K-pop boy band, GOT7.

However, the upcoming single featuring BLACKPINK will be his first official K-pop collaboration. When it comes to featuring a Latino artist, it certainly isn’t the first time for BLACKPINK. In the girl group’s 2020 release of ‘THE ALBUM’, the single Bet You Wanna features a rather tame Cardi B.

The Ozuna and BLACKPINK collab is just the latest in line with the K-pop-Latino collabs. They have been expanding for the past few years, with both industries gaining global recognition. Some of the most recent ones are Guaynaa with soloist Chung Ha. Sebastián Yatra with Monsta X and Leslie Grace and Play N Skillz with Super Junior also made collabs.

While you wait, be sure to stream all his existing latest singles!