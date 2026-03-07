ONE PIECE Live Action Season 2 Release Date Announcement

Netflix’s live-action One Piece is preparing to return with its highly anticipated second season, and fans are eager to know when the next chapter will arrive. The series, based on the famous manga created by Eiichiro Oda, first premiered in August 2023 on Netflix and quickly became very popular.

The story is about Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate, who sets out on a journey to find a legendary treasure known as One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. During his journey, he forms the Straw Hat crew with his friends Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp.

Now, after the events of Season 1, fans are eager to see what happens next for the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of the live-action One Piece, titled Into the Grand Line, will premiere on March 10th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. There will be a total of 8 episodes, and all of them will be released on the same day.

One Piece Season 2 Cast

The second season of One Piece will bring back many familiar faces from the Straw Hat crew. Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy, and other main cast members are returning to continue the adventure. At the same time, Netflix has added several new actors to the series.

Some of the new cast members include Rigo Sanchez as Monkey D. Dragon, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Anton David Jeftha as K.M, and Mark Penwill as Chess.

Plot Line of One Piece Season 2

Season 2 will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they finally begin their journey to the dangerous Grand Line. This mysterious ocean route is known for its strange rules and unpredictable conditions, which make it one of the most challenging places for pirates to travel. Taz Skylar has explained that the Grand Line is a place where the normal rules of the world don’t apply. Once the crew enters it, they must face new challenges and learn to deal with problems in completely different ways.

However, the Straw Hat Pirates will not travel in peace. Buggy the Clown and Alvida, their enemies, are expected to continue chasing the crew and hope to claim the 30,000,000-berry bounty placed on Luffy.

The upcoming season will also introduce some important characters and groups from the original manga, such as Marine officers Tashigi and Smoker, the mysterious Mr. 0 and his criminal group Baroque Works. Additionally, the crew will meet some new people during their journey, such as Dr. Kureha and Tony Tony Chopper.

As per the information shared by Netflix and Oda, Season 2 will take the story to some famous locations from the manga, such as Drum Island, Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, and Little Garden.

One Piece Season 2 Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Season 2 on February 10th, 2026, about a month before the new episodes arrive. Earlier, the streaming platform had shared a first teaser during the One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo on August 9th, 2025, along with a first-look preview.

The trailers show Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew starting their journey toward the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure. Also, fans see Luffy using his Gum Gum Gatling attack, the crew facing strange creatures like dinosaurs, and the giant whale Laboon.