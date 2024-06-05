New video of possible Taylor Swift baby bump emerges, possible

Fans are quaking at what seems like a possible Taylor Swift baby bump in videos of the pop star. The video of the star has gone viral since then and has fans speculating whether it’s just a tiny bloat in the belly or a soft launch of her future baby with Travis Kelce.

Unravel all the details in this piece!

Taylor Swift’s Possible Baby Bump from Long-Time Partner Travis Kelce

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has enchanted fans since they started seeing each other last summer. Both stars enthusiastically back each other’s careers, with Swift celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII victory with Kelce and Kelce attending various shows on Swift’s Eras Tour.

However, a recent viral video from Swift’s tour has led to rumors suggesting a possible pregnancy with Kelce, fueling growing speculation online.

although both the parties have not confirmed nor denied the rumors, they have been putting on a show with their public display of affection. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for an official update on the duo’s relationship progress.

The Viral Video Showing Taylor Swift Baby Bump – or Just Abdominal Bloating?

The video that sparked the rumors about Taylor a Swift baby bump was uploaded on TikTok. It quickly got viral with over 6 million views. Swifties began flooding the comment section within minutes, igniting a discussion about the potential pregnancy. What became increasingly clear was the palpable excitement among fans of the pop singer at the prospect of a Kelce-Swift baby.

Filmed by a front-row fan, Taylor Swift graced the stage in a stunning black suit adorned with red glittery snakes, delivering a captivating performance of “Delicate” from the Reputation Era. Up close, Swift seemed to sport a more pronounced bump around her midsection, a detail not lost on the audience.

Fans Spark Debate on Possible Taylor Swift Baby Bump

Some fans were quick to debunk the Taylor Swift baby bump rumors claiming that the female body changes at different times of the argued that normal bodies tend to bloat and tummies do protrude. Furthermore expectations from women to look a certain size and weigh a specific number is unrealistic.

A user got into a heated argument on X saying,

“Are you all living under a rock? I drink half a glass of water and I look even more bloated than that. Stop assuming women are always pregnant and let us be happy and healthy without the constant judgment.”

Meanwhile others seemed certain that she was at least 15 weeks pregnant.

Taylor Swift Baby Bump Rumors are Not New

The rich and famous pop star is accustomed to hearing such bogus rumors about herself. Having been in the spotlight for decades now has its pros and cons.

In her documentary “Miss Americana,” Taylor Swift bravely opened up about her struggles with disordered eating and body image, revealing how public scrutiny and comments deeply affected her. She further addressed these issues in an interview with Variety while promoting the film, particularly addressing the persistent pregnancy rumors that have followed her since she was 18 years old, now at the age of 34.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Swift recalled being on the cover of a magazine at 18 with a headline suggesting she was pregnant, solely because of the way her lower stomach appeared in a photo. This experience left her feeling punished for not having a perfectly flat stomach. Additionally, she shared instances where she received praise for fitting into sample sizes effortlessly during photo shoots, viewing it as a patronizing gesture rather than a compliment.

In the interview, Swift admitted that the unsolicited cynicism made her starve before going on stage – a worry choice for her high-energy performances. Taylor a Swift baby bump news is a constant reminder of how women’s bodies are always the highlighted despite their several accolades and talents.

While the obsessive fans are common with ultra famous pop-stars, some rational Swifties are defending the artist and debunking the Taylor Swift baby bump rumors. They are arguing that women should not be limited to unrealistic body weight standards, especially if they affect someone’s mental health and eating habits.

A user passionately expressed on Threads that assumptions about a woman being pregnant due to a slight belly could stem from various factors, such as menstruation, weight gain from happiness in a relationship, or simply having a natural body shape like many women do. They emphasized the importance of not jumping to conclusions about a woman’s body and urged against perpetuating such assumptions.

Moreover, not all weight gain should be instinctively labelled as pregnancy for the sake of gossiping.