Nevertheless Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Nevertheless made its debut back in 2021 on Netflix. The viewers loved the K-drama, as visible from the IMDB rating of the show, which is 7.2. With a year gone by, the fans are now wondering when they can watch Nevertheless Season 2. If you enjoyed the first season and want to know more about Season 2, keep reading because we have covered everything regarding the second season. Without further delay, let’s begin.

Nevertheless Season 2: Release Date

Sadly, there has not been any renewal news regarding Nevertheless Season 2 at the time of writing. Even though the viewers loved the show, the rating of the first season witnessed a steady decline over each passing week. For instance, when the show started, the show’s rating was 2.207%, which is respectable. However, by the time the series reached its ninth episode, the rating had dropped to 0.8%. Therefore, the chances of Nevertheless Season 2 are slim.

Even though there is no renewal status for Nevertheless Season 2, we want to inform you that getting a renewal will be challenging for the makers because of the rating. However, because there is no renewal or cancellation news about Nevertheless Season 2, we can always hope for a renewal. Until there is an official announcement, we can always keep our fingers crossed!

Nevertheless Season 2: Cast

If the second season of Nevertheless happens, we expect all the primary cast to resume the role. Therefore, the list will include the following names:

Han So-Hee as Yoo Na Bi

Song Kang as Park Jae Eon

Chae JOng-hyeo as Yang Do-hyeok

Lee Yul-eum as Yoon Seol-ah

Yang Hye-ji as Oh Bit-na

We again expect the following supporting casts in the second season:

Kim Min-gwi as Nam Gyu-hyun

Lee Ho-Jung as Yoon Sol

Yoon Seo-ah as Seo Ji-wan

Jung Jae-kwang as Ahn Kyung-joon

We will let you know if any new cast joins the show.

Plot For The Second Season

In the first season, we saw both Yoo Na-bi and Park Jae-on as heartbroken individuals who no longer believe in love. However, Park is still okay to flirt without entering a committed relationship. Both the duo are still college students. Na–bi is attracted to Jae-Eon, who, even though confident, is a toxic guy. Things take a good turn when both Park starts flirting with Yoo.

As the first season revolved around the flirtatious adventure of the couple, we expect that Nevertheless Season 2 will lay the foundation for a committed relationship for both. The official synopsis is unavailable as the series has yet to be renewed. Therefore, it is tough to guess the direction in which the writer will take the series.

But it would help if you stayed tuned to us because we will update this section as soon as the official synopsis of Nevertheless Season 2 is available.

Trailer

The trailer of Nevertheless Season 2 has yet to be out. The series must get renewed to drop a trailer. However, we can expect a trailer soon after once the official release date is out. Till then, you will have to wait.

What Are The Chances Of Nevertheless Season 2?

As discussed above, the first season’s ratings dropped steadily with each new episode. Therefore, the chances of renewal happening could be higher. Furthermore, we need to consider that most Korean dramas only run for one season, with few exceptions for the shows that receive an overwhelming response. Because the first season of Nevertheless received a lukewarm response, there is a high chance that you won’t be able to watch the second season.

However, stay tuned with us. We will update this section as soon as there is some announcement regarding Nevertheless Season 2. If you still need to watch the first season, give it a try!

