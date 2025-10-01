Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Release Date Announced For Season 3

The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan crime anthology series Monster, which dropped its second season on Netflix in 2024, is returning for a third season this fall, which is about Ed Gein, an American serial killer and body snatcher.

Charlie Hunnam, known for “Sons of Anarchy,” will portray Ed Gein in Season 3, whose crimes in the 1950s inspired several iconic horror films, including “Psycho” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Season 1, which focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, includes a scene where Dahmer learns about Ed Gein; it’s a reference rather than an on-screen Gein appearance. This inclusion suggests that Dahmer may have been inspired by Gein’s crimes.

Now, with the upcoming season, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have the opportunity to fully explore Gein’s life and how he became such a notorious figure in history.

When Will Monster: The Ed Gein Story Release on Netflix?

All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be released on Netflix on October 3rd, 2025.

What Is Monster: The Ed Gein Story About?

The third season of Monster will focus largely on Ed Gein: a killer, a grave digger, and a disturbed man. In the 1950s, Wisconsin, Ed Gein seemed like a quiet, ordinary man living on a decaying farm. But behind closed doors, he committed crimes that were so shocking that they would leave a mark on history. Living in isolation and obsessed with his mother, Gein’s actions inspired some of Hollywood’s most famous horror stories, including “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Psycho,” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Now, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan return with Season 3 of their anthology series. Monster: The Ed Gein Story explores how a seemingly normal man from Plainfield, Wisconsin, became one of history’s most notorious killers and how his story reminds us that monsters are often created, not born.

The series synopsis for the new season reads:

“Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Who is in the Cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

The cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story includes the following:

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman

Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley (per the trailer)

Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden

Is There a Trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Yes, there is a trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, giving a chilling look at the series with Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein. The trailer reveals Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley, a missing teenager long speculatively linked to Gein; the series hints at this connection without confirming it. In the trailer’s final moments, Gein breaks the fourth wall, saying, “You’re the one who can’t look away.”